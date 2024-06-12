Beverly's Hearty Slice giving away 500 backpacks

Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which has been feeding the hungry in Owensboro for four years, is planning its annual back-to-school bash for July 19 at Kendall-Perkins Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Travis Owsley, who founded the organization in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018, said 500 backpacks with school supplies will be handed out to kids at the event.

Two special guests will be on hand to add to the festivities.

Owensboro native Gavin Wimsatt, the quarterback who just transferred to the University of Kentucky after spending the past three seasons at Rutgers, will be there along with Dartanyan Tinsley, an Owensboro native who is an offensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Owsley said the event will be on the first night of this year’s Dust Bowl.

The bash will have pizza and drinks along with the give-away of three 32-inch television sets.

Owensboro Health will be giving out information on breast cancer awareness and other health information.

River Valley Behavioral Health and Owensboro Community & Technical College are sponsoring.

This is the second year for the backpack giveaway.

Owsley said people interested in volunteering for the event can contact him through the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page.

The organization has expanded far beyond offering free food every other Friday night.

Last month, it awarded five $500 scholarships to local students.

It has also handed out gift cards for Walmart and vouchers for Owensboro Municipal Utilities as well as giving away warm coats and bikes.