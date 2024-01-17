A Beverly Hills Mansion Custom-Built by Married Fashion Moguls Is Up for Grabs at $47 Million

Back in the late 1990s, Mel and Susan Geliebter purchased a roughly 3-acre property in the mountains above Beverly Hills for $7.5 million. They subsequently spent millions more building an unabashedly grand and decidedly bespoke Tuscan-style villa on the lot, which lies within the guard-gated Beverly Park enclave. Now, some 17 years after construction wrapped, the fashion industry moguls—who founded and then sold jeans manufacturer RSV Sport to Jones Apparel Group in 2002 for $310 million—are hoisting the custom-built estate on the market for the very first time, asking $47.5 million.

Completed in 2006, and tucked away behind gates and a circular motorcourt embellished with a tiered fountain, the Robert Sinclair-designed residence has five bedrooms and 11 baths in 17,300 square feet of living space. Per The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the listing, the home also is adorned throughout with ornate details hand-crafted by Italian and English artisans in an homage to the couple’s travels through Europe.

The great room is spotlighted by a fireplace, built-in bar and French doors spilling out to the grounds.

Double doors open into a soaring foyer topped by a sculpted walnut ceiling and displaying a striking curving staircase. From there, a spacious great room has a coffered ceiling, vintage French fireplace and built-in bar, and a 20-seat dining room adorned with hand-painted walls is flanked by a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an oversized eat-in island, top-tier appliances and an accompanying breakfast room.

Yet other highlights include a wood-paneled office, movie theater and bar/lounge area, plus a sumptuous upstairs master retreat that comes complete with dual sitting rooms, walk-in closets and luxe baths. Three additional guest bedrooms and a library also can be found on the upper floor, while a subterranean level boasts a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, fireside dining room and kitchen.

The pool house contains a full gym.

Outdoors, the picturesque grounds are laced with palm trees and meandering pathways, and host several spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining with a fireplace, kitchen, two barbecues and a pizza oven, plus a sundeck-encased swimming pool resting alongside a gym-equipped pool house.

Rounding it all out is an attached four-car garage, and eye-popping $6,216 monthly HOA dues just for the privilege of calling the exclusive community home.

The listing is held by Linda May of Carolwood Estates and her colleague Alex Soriano, who is the Geliebters’ granddaughter.

