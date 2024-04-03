A Beverage Maven’s Groovy Palm Springs Midcentury Hits the Market Again for $5.2 Million

Back in 2015, an article in Palm Springs Life magazine touted the fact that this “white, bright and ready-to-entertain” midcentury-modern villa in the California desert city’s Old Las Palmas neighborhood revealed the chosen passions of its entrepreneurial owners in “wildly colorful fashion.” Think retro-esque interiors offering up a one-of-a-kind office bathed in fuscia and British-themed den hosting a vintage motorcycle collection, plus a fun little music room filled with collectible guitars and stereo equipment thrown in for good measure.

Originally designed and built in the early 1960s as the personal residence of the late real estate developer Robert Marx—son of “Gummo,” a member of the famed Marx Brothers vaudeville act—the house turned out to be a study in Bacchanalia-style extravagance, complete with a swath of Corinthian and Ionic columns. The next owners were Spa Girl Cocktails founder Karen Haines and her husband Chris, proprietor of an off-road motorcycle tour company, who picked up the place for a mere $895,000 back in spring 2012.

Now, after first floating the home up for sale at $4.8 million in summer 2022, the couple has opted to return the stylish pad to the market, this time with an increased $5.2 million price tag. But the pair did give the premises a “wall-to-wall makeover” during their tenure, which included adding a touch of Hollywood Regency flair.

Armed with a British motif, the den is adorned with pop art, vintage racing motorcycles and an area rug bearing the traditional flag of England.

Resting amid a nearly half-acre parcel hidden away behind gates and tall hedges, and known as “Villa del Leone,” the private property features panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are spread across a little more than 4,300 square feet of U-shaped living space, which is punctuated throughout by floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, white epoxy tile floors, original molding and custom lighting.

A set of hand-carved front doors opens into an entry foyer, which flows to an open-concept great room holding a fireside living area, as well as a bookshelf- and mirror-lined dining room resting beneath a concave dome ceiling topped by a gold and crystal chandelier embellished with silver ornaments. Other highlights include the aforementioned den, which is adjoined by a wet bar, and a gourmet kitchen decked out with high-end stainless appliances,

One of the house’s four bedrooms was converted into a brightly colored office for the owner’s ready-to-drink cocktail company.

Secluded in a separate bedroom wing, the lavishly wallpapered master retreat is showcased by two walk-in closets, and a marble-clad bath equipped with dual vanities, an elaborate soaking tub and a glass-encased shower; and outdoors, the palm tree-laced backyard holds a swimming pool flanked by a grassy lawn, along with a harlequin-patterned patio ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also an attached two-car garage out front.

According to listing agents Lloyd Ross and David Williams of Douglas Elliman, the entrepreneurial couple have decided to sell so they can “continue to pursue new adventures and opportunities.”

