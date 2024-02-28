This Beverage Brand Will Pay 2 Social Media Savvy Besties $40,000 to Travel the Country — Here Are the Details

Call your best friend — you have until March 22 to apply.

Looking for a new gig? Olipop has one for you and your best friend.

The prebiotic soda company is hiring Senior Soda Consultants to travel to 4 major cities this spring and summer and spread some bubbly joy as part of its Real Love Makes Us campaign. And yes, the job comes with major perks.

The role will pay $40,000 total for both friends and will cover all of the related expenses including airfare, food, accommodations, and a daily stipend.



Beyond simply representing the brand for the role, the job’s key responsibilities include being “the Ultimate Hype Friend” and amping up the crowds on Olipop's city tour, sharing your love of the drink as a professional “soda enthusiast,” and being a brand storyteller, aka a “pop-star.”



Hopeful candidates can submit their application, highlighting their content creation skills, at drinkolipop.com. Applicants and their best friend must also submit a resume (each) and provide a video sample explaining why they are the dynamic duo to pick. Finally, Olipop asks participants to “show us how you and your bestie hype each other up on social media” by posting on TikTok or Instagram, tagging @drinkolipop with the hashtag #OLIdreamjob.



Those interested have until March 22 to apply.

Those interested in the role must be U.S. residents 18 years old or older. Applicants must also be passionate about content creation and have demonstrated experience on social media, including Instagram, TikTok, and Threads. Applicants must also be able to travel as part of the tour, including April 5 -10 for the first stop.

“This past year alone, we received over 90,000 job applications to work at Olipop. For a company with just over 100 employees, that is a tremendous outpouring of interest to work with us — so we wanted to take that opportunity and interest in the brand to turn it into something our community can engage with together,” Steven Vigilante, the director of growth and partnerships, shared with Travel + Leisure.

Need a little inspiration? Just think of your favorite moments with your buddy.



“When you think of soda, what do you think of? Childhood birthday parties, summers with friends, dinner with family,” Vigilante said. “Soda is inherently social; It reminds us of our closest bonds. We wanted to personify this feeling. And really, what is travel if you’re not sharing it with the ones you love? It’s just more fun and engaging watching real friends taking the trip of a lifetime.”



