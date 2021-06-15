‘I’ve been accused of wearing false lashes!’ Grab this cult-fave mascara bundle on sale for $26 — nearly 60 percent off!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set includes lash-enhancing Better Than Sex mascara. (Photo: Getty)

Blink twice if you’ve ever witnessed your eye makeup disappear over the course of a day. It’s common for mascara, eyeshadow, eyeliner and concealer to start off strong but leave your lashes limp and your lids bare by lunchtime. Sweat and oils have a knack for making cosmetics slide right off your face.

Wish your makeup would stay put all day? Try laying the right foundation like Shadow Insurance Eye Shadow Primer by Too Faced, which keeps eyeshadow and concealer in place for a full 24 hours. Right now at HSN, nab this miracle product for $26 in a bundle along with two tubes of the brand’s Better Than Sex mascara — one of the top-selling mascaras in the world — and save $38 on the whole package!

Shop it: Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set, $26 (was $64), hsn.com

Better Than Sex Mascara. (Photo: HSN)

With a name like Better Than Sex, you can rest assured that this mascara performs! In fact, it’s been elevated to cult status by beauty industry professionals and fans alike — one HSN reviewer declared that it “makes your lashes unbelievably long.” That’s because its unique formulation uses film-forming polymer to give you deep, intensely black lashes that stun all day long without a smudge in sight. Its wand is designed to capture each lash without clumping for a truly doe-eyed look.

This HSN bundle includes not just one but two tubes of Better Than Sex mascara — one full-size tube that typically retails for $26 and a travel-size tube that’s usually $14. Don’t forget, you also get a tube of Shadow Insurance Eye Shadow Primer, which is ordinarily $24, so you’re looking at a total value of $64. Except this entire product trio — the Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set — is yours for just $26 right now. You save more than you spend!

And if you're a first-time HSN shopper, score an extra $20 off with code HSN2021. You can even go for three interest-free EasyPays of less than 9 bucks.

Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set (Photo: HSN)

Not to be eclipsed by the amazingness that is Better Than Sex mascara, that tube of Shadow Insurance Eye Shadow Primer is truly a game-changer in and of itself. When applied to your upper and lower lids, it creates a canvas that not only keeps your cosmetics from melting away, but also prevents those dreaded creases where makeup likes to get caked up. With this top-rated primer, eyeshadow and concealer stay as smooth as the moment you applied them.

Shadow Insurance Eye Shadow Primer is also colorless, so it works on all complexions and won’t change the tone of your makeup. It even helps moisturize your skin! Watch this video to learn more. Coupled with the magic of Better Than Sex mascara, this bundle will have your peepers popping and your look on point all day long. It certainly did for this devoted fan.

“OMG I am so impressed with the quality and the appearance of my Two Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3 piece set,” said the shopper. “The mascara went on like a dream, it was so smooth and beautiful. It hasn't ever clumped on me and it made my lashes so full and long that I have been accused of wearing false eyelashes! Can you [imagine] that? I have very short and thin eyelashes but not with this product. I will be a lifetime customer from here on out.”

Shop it: Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set, $26 (was $64), hsn.com

Too Faced Anti-Crease Shadow Insurance Primer (Photo: HSN)

Another beaming shopper declared, “I have been wearing Shadow Insurance eyelid primer for over 15 years and it is fabulous. If you have oily eyelids and eyeshadow or eyeliner disappears in a couple of hours, you have to try this. Eyeshadow and eyeliner stays on all day.”

A third five-star reviewer added that Better Than Sex mascara “made my lashes go from 1 to 10+. I love it.”

Ready for your closeup? Grab the Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set at HSN for only $26 — the price of just one tube of mascara — and pocket a cool $38 while supplies last!

Shop it: Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set, $26 (was $64), hsn.com

