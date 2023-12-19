'Better than my Dyson': This cordless handheld vacuum is just $55 — scoop it up while it's over 70% off

It's hard to imagine anyone enjoying cleaning their house, but sometimes the idea of pushing a heavy vacuum all around is enough to make you scrap the task altogether. That's when having a handheld vac comes in, well, handy — and we've got just the one. This Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum is small (under 20 inches long) yet mighty (up to 15,000pa suction), meaning you'll be able to tackle messes of all types without unnecessarily putting yourself through a workout. Plus, it's on double discount at Amazon (as in, a whopping $145 off!).

Why is this a good deal?

According to our price trackers, this is the cheapest this vacuum has ever been — when you apply the on-page coupon, it's just $55 down from $200. That's over 72% off! We love a double discount. (Note: The purple model is priced the lowest, but it also comes in red for $60 and green for full price.)

Why do I need this?

The Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum has two suction modes: 8,000pa for lighter messes like hair and dust, and 15,000pa for sucking up smaller particles caught in your floor, like crumbs and sand. And since there are no cables to deal with, it couldn't be easier to bring from room to room and use on furniture, stairs, high surfaces or even in the car.

Another cool feature? It has a nifty LED display that tells you how much battery is left and whether the dust bin is full. Plus, it's equipped with a three-stage filtration system and HEPA filter that, according to the brand, helps trap up to 99.99% of dust. Cleaner floors and air!

You'll also get a crevice nozzle for getting into those overlooked nooks and crannies, as well as a brush tool for cleaning carpets and fabrics.

You'll find yourself reaching for this handheld vacuum so much more than your upright clunker. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"This hand vacuum is a lifesaver!" exclaimed one satisfied shopper. "Extremely compact, it hardly takes up space. I use it daily to remove pet hair, pick up crumbs, vacuum stairs. The nozzle is great for getting in between cushions and narrow spaces. It's also a convenient and powerful way to clean my car. Light and easy to maneuver. I highly recommend!"

"Very well built," agreed another impressed user. "Battery is better than my Dyson handheld, especially on super suction mode. Great for cars as well as quick cleanups. Did our whole rug last weekend and [it was] much easier than I thought! Definitely recommend."

"Great for stairs, furniture, windowsills. Very easy to empty," wrote a final fan. "The only improvement that I would recommend is to move the power button farther down the handle because often while I’m using it, I accidentally turn it off."

And if you're looking for something with a little more power, this Nicebay Stick Vacuum is also on sale:

Amazon Nicebay Cordless Stick Vacuum $120 $450 Save $330 with coupon At under 10 pounds, this stick vac is lightweight, has 25,000pa suction and up to an impressive 55 minutes of cleaning time. "This cordless stick vacuum was so easy to use," raved a five-star reviewer. "It picks everything up. It maneuvers easily, charges quickly. It can be on auto mode and the motor kicks in high when it senses to pick up more dirt. It's lightweight and my best purchase all year." Save $330 with coupon $120 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

