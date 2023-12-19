'Better than my Dyson': This cordless handheld vacuum is just $55 — scoop it up while it's over 70% off
It's hard to imagine anyone enjoying cleaning their house, but sometimes the idea of pushing a heavy vacuum all around is enough to make you scrap the task altogether. That's when having a handheld vac comes in, well, handy — and we've got just the one. This Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum is small (under 20 inches long) yet mighty (up to 15,000pa suction), meaning you'll be able to tackle messes of all types without unnecessarily putting yourself through a workout. Plus, it's on double discount at Amazon (as in, a whopping $145 off!).
Dyson who? This sleek sucker is a fraction of the price and cleans like a champ.
Why is this a good deal?
According to our price trackers, this is the cheapest this vacuum has ever been — when you apply the on-page coupon, it's just $55 down from $200. That's over 72% off! We love a double discount. (Note: The purple model is priced the lowest, but it also comes in red for $60 and green for full price.)
Why do I need this?
The Nicebay Cordless Handheld Vacuum has two suction modes: 8,000pa for lighter messes like hair and dust, and 15,000pa for sucking up smaller particles caught in your floor, like crumbs and sand. And since there are no cables to deal with, it couldn't be easier to bring from room to room and use on furniture, stairs, high surfaces or even in the car.
Another cool feature? It has a nifty LED display that tells you how much battery is left and whether the dust bin is full. Plus, it's equipped with a three-stage filtration system and HEPA filter that, according to the brand, helps trap up to 99.99% of dust. Cleaner floors and air!
You'll also get a crevice nozzle for getting into those overlooked nooks and crannies, as well as a brush tool for cleaning carpets and fabrics.
What reviewers say
"This hand vacuum is a lifesaver!" exclaimed one satisfied shopper. "Extremely compact, it hardly takes up space. I use it daily to remove pet hair, pick up crumbs, vacuum stairs. The nozzle is great for getting in between cushions and narrow spaces. It's also a convenient and powerful way to clean my car. Light and easy to maneuver. I highly recommend!"
"Very well built," agreed another impressed user. "Battery is better than my Dyson handheld, especially on super suction mode. Great for cars as well as quick cleanups. Did our whole rug last weekend and [it was] much easier than I thought! Definitely recommend."
"Great for stairs, furniture, windowsills. Very easy to empty," wrote a final fan. "The only improvement that I would recommend is to move the power button farther down the handle because often while I’m using it, I accidentally turn it off."
At this price, snag one for you and one for a friend.
And if you're looking for something with a little more power, this Nicebay Stick Vacuum is also on sale:
At under 10 pounds, this stick vac is lightweight, has 25,000pa suction and up to an impressive 55 minutes of cleaning time.
"This cordless stick vacuum was so easy to use," raved a five-star reviewer. "It picks everything up. It maneuvers easily, charges quickly. It can be on auto mode and the motor kicks in high when it senses to pick up more dirt. It's lightweight and my best purchase all year."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Portable Air Compressor$22$45Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Prilotte Tire Inflator$80$100Save $20 with Prime
AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover$17$30Save $13
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $38 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$90$450Save $360
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$13$57Save $44 with Prime
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$144$700Save $556
Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum$99$150Save $51
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum$129$250Save $121
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$100$300Save $200
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$130$345Save $215
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$14$30Save $16
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer$13$21Save $8 with coupon
Brita Water Filter Pitcher$17$24Save $7
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$240$330Save $90
Home
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$27$60Save $33 with coupon
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$36$66Save $30
Roundfire Tabletop Fire Pit$40$60Save $20
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$35$57Save $22
Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket$18$35Save $17
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3