Better at Back To School: Easy tips to take the stress out of heading back to class

There’s no doubt that heading back to school can be both exciting and overwhelming for parents and kids alike.

To help take the stress out of the season, we’ve gathered a few simple tips and some innovative products for a healthier, more organized year.

Gear up safely

Part of getting ready to head back to the classroom is buying the right gear, and nothing says back to school like a brand new backpack. When shopping for a backpack, there are some important ergonomic tips that you will want to keep in mind.

When packing your backpack, make sure that you pack heavier items closer to the back of the bag and lighter items up front in order to better distribute weight throughout the body. A backpack that focuses on wide shoulder straps is key, paired with a backpack organizer for smaller items is one surefire way to ensure that kids always know where to find that extra pen.

The golden rule that you’ll want to aim for is that the backpack weighs no more than 10 per cent of your child’s body weight. To limit the amount of items that your child has to carry everyday, focus on utility. A great option is a reusable notebook that can also store all their notes on the cloud —which means less paper waste which is always a bonus.

Prep meals for easy mornings

Studies show that healthy eating habits start at a young age and can impact food choices later in life. Packing your child's lunch is an easy way to build good lifelong habits.

To make lunch prep easier. keep cut veggies in the fridge for easy access, as well as easy no-cut options like snap peas, mini cucumbers and cherry tomatoes for those weeks when you're short on time. Using beeswax wraps to store all those ready to go veggies helps make it a truly grab and go option.

Compartmentalized bento boxes can help ensure that all food groups are covered at lunch. (Getty Images)

Cover all four food groups

A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, showed that packed lunches are often lacking in whole grains, and that only 11 per cent of packed lunches contained vegetables.

Ensuring that all food groups are well-represented is another way to make sure that kids are receiving proper nutrition, and using a bento box can help serve as a visual reminder. Try and incorporate one slot for fruit, one for veggies, one for protein and one for that pesky whole grain!

Keep hydration in mind

By now most of us are aware of the benefits that come with using a water filter at home, but what about at school? According to the Environmental Working Group, tap water can contain more than 250 contaminants.

Having a water bottle that can filter those contaminants on the go can provide extra peace of mind, especially if you’re looking to avoid chemicals and heavy metals that might still be lingering in your water source.

So what are you waiting for? Start cutting those veggies, packing that backpack and get better at back to school.

