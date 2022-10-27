Bethenny Frankel calls Bliss' new $9 anti-aging lotion an 'excellent product'

Bethenny Frankel attends the launch of Bliss' Cloud 9 Body Lotion at The Agora Gallery in Chelsea, New York City. (Photo: Getty for Bliss)

Bliss products are iconic. From the signature-scented Lemon & Sage Body Butter to the self-heating Hot Salt Scrub, we've yet to meet an item from their body care line we don't like. (And we're not alone because one is sold every 40 seconds.) Don't even get us started on how much we love Bliss Spa. It's no wonder tons of celebrities like Bethenny Frankel are singing the praises of the brand's latest launch: Cloud 9 Body Lotion, available now at Walmart. It's just nine bucks, packed with anti-aging goodness, and here just in time to help battle dry skin as the temperatures continue to drop.

This antioxidant-rich formula dries fast while nourishing skin for hours. Bliss’ magical blend of anti-aging ingredients like vitamins B3, C, and E, plus shea butter maintains skin’s natural moisture balance. All of these work together to help nourish and soften, brighten uneven skin tone, control oil, reduce moisture loss, and restore radiance. Bonus: The clean, cruelty-free lotion is dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, phthalates and more.

Scroll down to hear from Bethenny Frankel herself on why she loves it so much.

“This [lotion] is at the level. It is an excellent product. Look at the size of it! It’s weighty and under $10," Frankel said. "It hydrates, it moisturizes, and I love the scent.”

We love the scent, too. If you haven't yet had the pleasure of sniffing this goodness, it's a citrusy, uplifting blend of lemon and bergamot rounded out by a dash of clary sage and musk. If that's not your thing, you have three other delicious variations to choose from. In addition to Bethenny's (and our) favorite, the classic Lemon & Sage, the new Cloud 9 Lotion is also available in Pink Blossom & Waterlily, Almond Milk & Vanilla, and Unscented. Or maybe you should try all four?