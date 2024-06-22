Bethel Park Art & Music Festival to be held next month

Plans have been announced for the first-ever Bethel Park Art & Music Festival.

The festival will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the new Bethel Park “Park Avenue Streetscape.”

The free event will feature live music and artwork from more than 80 local and regional artists.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, which has been in the making for 10 years, according to a news release.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say 2 people, including teenager, charged in Homestead shooting VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts