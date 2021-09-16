Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love Amazon's No. 1 bestselling walking shoe — and it's on sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers?

Amazon’s wildly popular walking shoes – the Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes — do the work of high-end designer sneakers, minus the price tag. The kicks are made of a mesh fabric, so they feel light on your feet, and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks. The outsole has an air bubble — which board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” — and the chunky rubber sole provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox is accommodative for those with bunions and hammertoes, too. The durable sole helps prevent unnecessary slips, too.

We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet! The sneakers — which come in over 22 different colorways — have more than 53,000 flawless ratings and are on sale fo $34. We’ll wait as you pick your jaw up off the floor.

While thousands of reviewers praise virtually every part of the sneakers, from the sole to the style, they can all agree on one thing: They’re hands-down the most comfortable shoes they own.

Medical professionals swear by them

The ultimate test for a pair of sneakers? If nurses and doctors can get behind them. In the case of the Slow Man shoes, they can!

“These shoes are so great for nurses who stand on their feet for long periods of time,” one healthcare provider wrote. “Better than my $150 pair of shoes, no kidding...healthcare providers, these are worth trying. They are like walking on bubble bouncing cushions. I’m buying a couple of other colors.”

Another chimed in: “I am a nurse so I walk and stand a lot. Feel like I am walking on an air cushion. Well made—was worried about that since the price seemed low but holding up well. Love the higher heel too. I am going to buy other colors. Fabric breathes. Nothing I don't like about them and I have received many compliments from coworkers.”

Teachers can’t get enough

It’s not just nurses. Educators love these shoes, too!

“I am a teacher and have taught for 25 years which takes a toll on your feet!” one noted. “These shoes are great. They're one of the first in a very long time where my feet are not in pain by the end of the day! I am so glad to have found this shoe. I have ordered three pairs in different colors so far.”

“I am a teacher and spend all day on my feet,” another wrote. “I can't tell you how much money I've spent over the years trying to find shoes that will keep up with my hectic lifestyle. Well, THESE ARE IT! These shoes are magical. No longer do I run into my house at the end of the day just to kick my shoes off. Sometimes I forget I have them on. They have walked through many, many airports and conventions with me. These are great. I've turned on so many of my teacher friends to these. They are washable and look great. Awesome colors and the price is right.”

Great for everyday

Even if your job doesn’t require you to be on your feet all day, these sneakers are so comfortable, you’ll never want to take them off.

One shopper with a “bad back, leg and foot” wrote: “These shoes were suggested by a friend and she was right — they are wonderful! The elevated heel not only eases the pressure on an arch-free foot but it eases some of the pressure from my back. It adds about 2 inches and shifts my weight. I will definitely be getting these in the future. Best I've had since my back injury! As a plus, it is a good-looking shoe! I will be buying more colors. Affordable, comfortable, attractive — can't beat that combination!”

Another noted: “I originally purchased these shoes to wear to and from the train station but they are so cute and comfortable, I've been wearing them the entire day!”

“I have received soooooo many compliments,” the reviewer added. “Super cute!!”

