This No. 1 bestselling shower caddy set can hold up to 40 pounds — and it's on sale for $18 (that's 70% off)

When you like to stay clean and work a good beauty routine into your morning shower, it's so easy for beauty products to take over the bathroom. Salt scrubs, body wash, shampoo and conditioner — if you're not careful, your shower staples can turn into a minefield. But you don't have to suffer with the clutter — Amazon is offering up the No.1 bestselling Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy for just $18, down from $60 when you apply the on-page coupon. That's 70% off!

Why is it a good deal?

If you're looking to get your shower organized for spring, now is the time to jump on this deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for this caddy and we don't expect it to drop again until we spring forward.

Why do I need this?

Easy to install, the Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy kit comes with five different caddies for different purposes. Got big bottles of shampoo? There's a caddy for that. Got a bar of soap? There's a caddy for that. How about an electric toothbrush that needs to stand upright? This kit has you covered. The caddies come with adhesive backing to stick them to a tile wall (read: non-porous surface) without damaging it. Concerned about it falling to the floor mid-shampooing? Don't worry, the big one can handle up to 40 pounds of weight.

You'll feel a lot cleaner when there's no clutter in your shower. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 10,900 shoppers have decluttered their showers with this problem solver.

"I love the quality and sturdiness!" gushed a rave reviewer. "Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care! Easy to assemble, definitely make sure to align it properly because it sticks!"

"We really liked this set of shower caddies," a satisfied shopper shared. "They seem to be very durable with very strong adhesive. We have a fiberglass bath and bought two sets of these. We have ours filled with heavy shampoo bottles and have had no problems at all with them after one month so far.

"I am impressed with the strength of the adhesive," wrote a five-star fan. "I actually moved the location twice, and the adhesive held up very well. I have a small shower and these are perfect to customize the location of these caddies with a pleasing esthetic appearance.

"I love everything about this set!!" shared an enthusiastic shopper. "I was tired of knocking over all the body care items I had in the shower and this solved the problem. Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered, might I add it was easy to put up and very sturdy."

"These are sharp-looking," raved a five-star fan. "Hold great! Awesome quality. Only con is I wish they came with two sets of sticks to put them up in case you want to move them but otherwise 1000% love."

Thinking about giving your shower and overhaul? This shower head has a massive fanbase — it's racked up more than 16,700 five-star reviews peppered with phrases like "rivals the high-end ones" for its high-pressure flow.

"Holy gosh to goodness," shared a five-star fan. "That rain mode is nothing short of heavenly! I just want to be in the shower all day and night now. Addictive, yes! Be warned!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

