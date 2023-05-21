Amazon's No. 1 bestselling romper is a figure-flattering staple and just $29 — over 40% off

I have a confession to make: I have a romper addiction. Rompers, jumpsuits, bodysuits — any kind of one-piece is welcome in my closet. Why? Because I'm curvy, and these kinds of one-and-done outfits tend to be incredibly flattering and forgiving if you have a heaping helping of hips, butt or tummy. And while I truly believe curves are something to embrace, it does help to wear clothes that both enhance and camouflage our 'assets,' if you will. That must explain the popularity of the Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper, currently Amazon's No. 1 bestseller and the proud recipient of 34,000-plus flawless ratings. Rompers are famous for their unrivaled comfort, and this one truly delivers — but it also scores major points for how beautifully it fits all body types. Now's the time to snag it – Amazon's knocked off more than 40%.

PRETTYGARDEN Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper $29 $51 Save $22 This Prettygarden piece is a perfect example of what's so great about rompers for curvy bodies. It's made of drapey, stretchy material, but it's still structured with a cinched waist and tapered legs. So it accentuates your shape without clinging to imperfections. $29 at Amazon

An ideal fit for every body

Flaws? We've all got 'em. "It hides my mom tummy well and still gives me good shape," wrote one customer of the Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper's pooch-camouflaging prowess.

And it's not just me who is declaring this number the perfect piece for any kind of body. Customers of all shapes and sizes are raving about the very same thing. For instance, you have one shopper calling it "a great jumpsuit for petites! I finally found a jumpsuit that isn't too long or too baggy! Its fits great. I'm 5'2" (on a good day), 140 lbs and a 36C. I got a small, and I love the fit. It's not too tight anywhere."

The Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper is about to take your spring style by storm. (Photo: Amazon)

And then you have another saying, "My pant size is a 12, and I'm a busty woman (typically an XL or 1X up top, bra size is 42C or 40 DD). I ordered the XL so it wouldn't be too tight and it was perfect." You can imagine that everyone in between is also rocking their romper with pride!

And yes, you can count on this one fitting you just like those women in the pictures, according to this reviewer. "I'm 5'3" 155lbs. with curvy butt, hips and thighs. Bought a medium and it's snug and loose where it needs to be, and soft... Fits like the pics on the models, but I am 100% not that shape!"

PRETTYGARDEN Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper $29 $51 Save $22 The Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper has a drawstring waist and, although it has pockets, it skims the hips nicely. Elastic at the ankles helps maintain a structured look, too. $29 at Amazon

The ultimate wardrobe workhorse

The t-shirt style top of the Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper doesn't actually have to be worn off the shoulder, but it does give this romper a unique flair that makes it a fab daytime outfit with sneakers or sandals while transitioning seamlessly into the evening with a pair of heels or booties and a few long, layered necklaces. There's nothing like a piece you can just throw on and accessorize. These are the MVPs of the closet!

The versatility is what makes this $35 investment really go the distance. "I bought this for a cruise I recently went on but I ended up wearing it around my house for an entire weekend first," one five-star reviewer admitted. A vacation, a night out to dinner, a stroll through the park or even walking the dog are all ideal occasions for this must-have romper.

"I have worn it to a wedding! I have worn it on the airplane for travel. Wore it in Alaska on our cruise. I have worn it just out and about. Sandals, boots or dress shoes — it looks amazing!" a resourceful fan wrote.

Comfortable, cute and affordable — a shopping trifecta!

When it comes to comfort, the Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper is off the charts. "I'm going to live in this. The fabric is butter soft and the stretch is so good," wrote a happy shopper. Another called it, "silky smooth."

PRETTYGARDEN Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper $29 $51 Save $22 Some shoppers say this romper is so comfortable it feels like you're getting away with wearing your pajamas in public. But those are the same fans showing up in Amazon's comment section having paired the Prettygarden with a belt, dangling earrings, a long cardigan and more. So-called pajamas never looked this good! $29 at Amazon

The Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Romper comes in more than two dozen solid colors ranging from black and beige to brick red and royal blue. It's also available in a few fun tie-dye and striped options. "I loved this jumpsuit so much, I bought it in three colors! The fabric is so soft to the touch, it fits perfectly and runs true to size. I love that it has pockets and I get a ton of compliments EVERY TIME I wear it!," wrote a fan.

I'm telling you — rompers are where it's at! One fan who belted her Prettygarden piece is now on the romper bandwagon, too, writing, "I never thought that a jumpsuit would look good on my body but this product has proven me wrong. It is SO comfortable and very flattering! I immediately ordered it in a second color."

