40+ Amazon bestsellers that you will be obsessed with this Memorial Day

Amazon's bestselling products run the gamut of categories, but one thing they have in common is thousands upon thousands of glowing reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're shopping all the great Memorial Day sales this weekend, you're probably looking for the best products. We're professional shoppers and when we want to know if something is truly worth our (or your) money, we know exactly who to ask: Amazon customers. Amazon is the top destination for even the most discriminating shoppers — and those shoppers make their voices known via their purchases and reviews.

The bestselling products on Amazon at any given time are quite telling. If a pair of shoes or yoga pants tops the charts with thousands of five-star reviews, you know they spell comfort and quality. If a pair of earbuds or an automotive tool outranks its peers by leaps and bounds, you know you can trust your investment.

When we compiled this list of Amazon crowd pleasers, we found beloved brands like Crocs and Cerave and lesser-known names like Bronax slides and Beckham Hotel Collection pillows. Note that Amazon's inventory, product rankings and reviews are constantly in flux, but at the time of publication, the winners are...

JBL JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation Listen to your favorite jams, podcasts and streaming platforms with these killer cans. They deliver crystal clear sound, seamlessly connect to Bluetooth and boast up to 44 hours of battery power. Oh, and they're also available in blue and black. $80 at Amazon

"Compared to some very expensive brands, I'm super satisfied with these!" a five-star reviewer wrote. "They are very comfortable, great sound quality, effectively block outside noise, and have a very long battery life. Not often do I feel like I actually got great value for my money, but this time I was pleased enough to order a second set!"

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbells This set of six dumbbells has racked up over 68,700 five-star ratings, and we can see why: They look great, won't scratch your floors, come with their own rack and are over $20 off. $121 at Amazon

One reviewer shared: "The Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell is a fantastic addition to any home gym setup. These dumbbells are made from high-quality materials, including a neoprene coating, which provides a comfortable and secure grip. The neoprene coating also helps protect the dumbbells from damage, making them long-lasting and durable."

Aglucky Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker It's finally summer, which means you'll need plenty of frosty-cold drinks in hand to beat the upcoming dog days. What better way to keep your beverage situation chill than with perfect, crunchy pebbled ice — that you can make at home? This ingenious appliance efficiently makes all the ice you need for a fraction of the cost of its competitors. $95 at Amazon

"I bought this to save money from buying ice at the store. We have well water at home, and don't want to drink it, so we were buying bottled water and bagged ice at the store. We refill our gallon jugs at the water machines at the gas station for 50 cents, but the bags of ice were getting more and more expensive. I figured I could save money buy making my own ice at home and just paying to refill my gallons of water, but I was concerned with how much ice it could make. Let me tell you, it was the right decision! It makes a full basket of ice in about an hour," wrote a happy customer.

Skin1004 Skin1004 Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum Amazon beauty enthusiasts are making this SPF 50+ cream a 'staple' in their routines. It has a lightweight consistency and absorbs immediately into the skin. The best feature? It doesn't leave a pesky white cast behind. $17 at Amazon

"I’ve been looking for SPF that doesn’t burn my eyes, and this product just became my holy grail!" one shopper raved. "My T-zone gets super oily, but whenever I use the sun serum, my T-zone produces less oil and gives my face a natural glow. I haven’t tested it to see if it works under makeup yet, but I will definitely be repurchasing this regardless."

Renpho Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager This multitasking eye mask adds a warm compress to your skin, which helps to treat migraines, eye pain and more! It's crafted with heating technology, and your can enjoy your fave soothing tunes via Bluetooth. $63 at Amazon

One five-star reviewer shared: "I was skeptical that these types of masks would even work, but this one has been fantastic! I suffer from dry eye and migraines. I will put some eye drops in and run this mask for a 15-minute cycle right before bed, and it helps so much. Also, If I feel a migraine coming on I'll take my medicine and use this mask, and it really helps. Great product! Thank you!"

Amazon Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Cars What looks like the Blob taking over your car's interior is actually a clever detailing tool that Amazon shoppers have made a No. 1 bestseller. The putty is designed to get into all of your vehicle's nooks and crannies, including vents, door handles, cup holders, buttons on the dashboard and more, removing dust and gook while leaving zero residue. $7 at Amazon

One of more than 37,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "I have a dog and his hair gets in every crevice. I used this to clean around my shifter as well as the creases in my seats (the vacuum couldn’t pull the little hairs out of the holes.) Worked great. I was about to waste a bunch of money getting my car detailed but decided to try this first. Much more affordable option!"

Amazon Bronax Slides If you've been on the hunt for a cushy house shoe, look no further. These No. 1 bestselling slides are like pillows for your feet, with their 1.7-inch-thick soles and excellent shock absorption. Get a pair in every color (there are 17 in all)! $24 at Amazon

"I never write reviews…ever. This is my first because I’m amazed by these slippers. I live in a very walkable city — aka, I walk a lot, and I usually have very tired feet by the end of the day. The minute I come home, I slip into these, and even while cooking or watering plants or chasing after the cat — they feel like clouds. It truly is remarkable and I highly recommend to anyone seeking a pair of slippers!" wrote one of nearly 24,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon's No. 1 bestselling mascara is an absolute sensation. Essence Lash Princess mascara is like getting falsies without the upkeep. In addition to providing dramatic volume and all-day wear, the formulation is so gentle it's vegan, so even the most sensitive peepers can be totally glam. $5 at Amazon

"I have shopped for decades for the perfect mascara and finally, I found it. I have spent a fortune on a tube of mascara, only to be dissatisfied. On a whim, I decided to give this mascara a try. It goes on so smoothly, no clumps, no spider eyes. It stays on all day, making my aging eyelashes pop. I would compare it to a very expensive mascara, and you cannot tell the difference," wrote one of more than 230,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon EcoNour Car Sun Shade with Storage Pouch With summer in the offing, you can count on this No.1 bestselling windshield shade to keep your car seats from heating up in the sun. It'll also protect your interior from UV damage, and folds down into a compact pouch. $17 at Amazon

"This sun shade is easy to use and just what I needed for my car. I have black leather seats, so the inside of the car really heats up in the Florida sun. This shade does the trick at a fraction of the cost of one that was 'specially' made for my car. I would definitely recommend this product," wrote one of over 55,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle, 40-Oz Amazon shoppers are mad about this vacuum-insulated double-walled stainless steel bottle that keeps 40 ounces of liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It also has three lids: a carabiner straw lid with two straws, a flip lid and a stainless steel lid — all totally leak-proof. Cleaning's a breeze; just rinse with soapy water. $27 at Amazon

"One of the best purchases I've ever made. I've used this water bottle every day (literally) for a little over a year, and it still looks and works as if it's brand-new," wrote one of 106,000-plus five-star reviewers.

Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool, 3-Pack Have unwanted facial hair? This No. 1 bestselling dermaplaning tool set quickly and gently touches up fine-hair-filled areas, with microguards to help prevent nicks and cuts. Perfect for using at home or on the road. $6 at Amazon

"Oh my! What can I say? A friend told me about this product, and it’s a game changer! It removes the finest of facial hair. So much better than waxing or women’s hair remover tools. If you have sensitive skin, use it lightly to begin with. It's small enough to take with you on your travels. I definitely recommend this product," wrote one of over 136,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Flaky scalp, you've met your match with this No. 1 bestseller. It's formulated with ketoconazole, which is effective at treating fungal conditions, and is gentle enough for use on all hair types. $15 at Amazon

"When I tell you I have tried nearly everything for dry scalp, believe me. Changing my shower head and installing a filter, many different dandruff products, multiple dandruff hacks. All of that provided only very temporary relief or only worked for a certain time. This product has provided relief and continues to work! I cannot recommend this enough and will continue to buy," wrote one of nearly 61,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer Kiss dark under-eye circles goodbye, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling concealer. It comes in 18 shades, contains buzz-worthy Haloxyl to help brighten and firm, and its moisturizing, crease-resistant formula lasts for up to 12 hours. $9 at Amazon

"This stuff works. I have dark circles I wanted to cover, and it does the trick without looking cakey or making under-eye wrinkles look more pronounced. I have tried tons of other under-eye makeup. This will be my go-to from now on. For the price, you can’t go wrong!" wrote one of over 118,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Whether you sit at a desk all day or have a long car ride coming up, you'll want to gift your bum this No. 1 bestselling seat cushion. The memory foam cradles and supports, while a layer of gel offers cooling relief. $37 at Amazon

"I recently started a job from home, and you don’t realize how uncomfortable your office chair is until you sit in it all day and constantly get back pains. I was looking for an ergonomic chair but the prices are unaffordable, so I found this pad and read reviews and they swore by it. I had to give it a try. Wow! This product delivered! It’s comfortable and I can now do my job without backaches!" wrote one of 62,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 True to their name, these No. 1 bestselling pillows will make you feel like you're sleeping in a hotel bed, thanks to their ultra-plush down-alternative filling and breathable, cooling material. They're also washer-friendly! $61 at Amazon

"In my 50-plus years on this planet, I’ve finally found the most comfortable pillow in my life. I literally hear myself saying, when I place my head on this pillow, 'I love this pillow.' I’ve tried everything.... Now my only fear is, if they’ll change this pillow or eliminate it. Should I purchase I lifetime supply now?! I’m that serious. This pillow provides the right amount of support without being firm. My head sinks into the pillow, but not to the point of not being supportive," wrote one of over 153,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag You'll feel like Mary Poppins with this No. 1 bestselling fold-up toiletry bag once you see just how much it can fit inside! It also comes with a handy hook so you can hang it in bathrooms with limited counter space. $23 at Amazon

"I travel with tons of products. You never know what you’ll need when you aren’t home. This bag was recommended by a family member, and I am so happy I bought it! Fits all of my things perfectly!" wrote one of more than 36,000 five-star reviewers.

Crocs Crocs Womens Kadee Ii Flip Flop Not only do these No. 1 bestselling sandals have a fun, sporty look, but they feel like heaven for your feet with their comfy Croslite foam soles and lightweight design. The footbeds even have little grips to prevent slipping. Available in 11 colors. $20 at Amazon

"They are my absolute most favorite shoes to wear, and something I wear almost every day. These are super comfortable and have a great cushion on the bottom. They are molded out of one solid piece, so nothing sticks out to irritate any part of your foot. I can attest that I have worn these all over Europe and Disney World, and I have walked at least 10 miles and my feet never hurt once," wrote one of over 24,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste This 'miracle' paste, an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, can clean just about any mess or stain — including grease — from stovetops, countertops, toilets and sinks, and every surface from wood to marble. Go ahead and use the Stuff to clean your good silverware, the rims of your car wheels, even the walls your kids covered in permanent marker! $6 at Amazon

"I have tried for 30 years to find something to clean my 30+-year-old fiberglass tub and shower — that ring around the base would just never go away — I bought the paste and did a complete clean and was absolutely shocked how well it worked. It removed years of grime," wrote one of 124,000-plus five-star reviewers.

Amazon Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets, 30-Pack These No. 1 bestselling organic laundry detergent sheets are the easy way to do laundry. They're bleach- and fragrance-free, not to mention hypoallergenic, so they're gentle on your clothes and your skin. Plus, they come in plastic-free packaging, which is more than you can say for most laundry detergents. $15 at Amazon

"Earth Breeze is superior in removing stains and smells from our laundry in cold water and my family truly puts it to the test. Plus, it doesn’t cause hives or a rash on my sensitive skin! With two dogs and four cats, a 4-year-old and an ultra marathoner, Earth Breeze stands the test in removing stains and smells in one cycle with cold water!" wrote one of nearly 33,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Skechers Bobs B Cute Women's Sneaker Amazon's most popular fashion sneakers are these wear-with-anything canvas cuties by Skechers — so you know they're comfortable, too. Indeed, they have memory foam footbeds, a surprising touch in such an unassuming sneaker! These need a spot in your spring-to-summer wardrobe, stat. Choose one (or more) of 23 colors. $42 at Amazon

"I was looking for a good slip-on that was cheaper than Toms or Sperry and came across these. I bought one pair to try them out and just loved how they fit, how comfy they were and that I didn’t have to break them in. So I went back and bought another pair in a different color!" wrote one of nearly 23,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets A trash can for your car. With a lid. Need we say more? Okay, we will: This genius invention also has mesh storage pockets — no wonder it's a No. 1 bestseller! The container mounts to the headrest and is leak-proof and waterproof, so you can toss in empty cans, food containers, bags of chips — whatever it is that usually ends up on the floor. $10 at Amazon

"Gone are the days of unsightly plastic Walmart bags hanging from the seats, making my car look like a mobile landfill. Instead, I now have this stylish and functional trash can that not only enhances my car's appearance but also keeps it clutter-free," wrote one of some 26,800 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Stanley Quencher Tumbler This double-wall insulated vacuum-sealed tumbler is a healthy hydrater's best friend, able to keep 40 ounces of water cold all day long within a 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel interior. Its adjustable FlowState leak-resistant lid allows you to sip through a straw, chug away, or seal things up tight. Comes in 20 colors. $45 at Amazon

"Absolutely love this water bottle! Keeps your drink cold for so long, and the handle is so nice and comfortable to hold! Fits in car cup holder too!!" wrote a hydrated shopper.

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Guess what the hottest new ingredient in antiaging skin care is... It's snail mucin — aka mucus. Yes, snail snot is packed with powerful hydrating ingredients that are said to reduce fine lines and brighten your complexion. This lightweight formulation by Korean beauty brand CosRx absorbs quickly too. $19 at Amazon

"It doesn't leave any sticky or greasy residue, making it perfect for layering with other skin-care products or wearing under makeup. I find that it leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth and plump, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and tone of my skin since incorporating it into my routine," wrote one of over 25,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Loveledi Portable Power Bank Stay juiced up with this ultra-slim portable charger. It's compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones and tablets, and it makes the perfect travel battery to keep your gadgets full of life wherever you go. $15 at Amazon

"This power bank [is] an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient charging solution on the go," said one of 65,000 charged-up shoppers. "These power banks are designed to charge quickly in under three hours, and they last for days, making them perfect for individuals who require extended periods of mobile device usage."

Amazon Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Fan When you're out and about during the summer, it's all about staying cool by any means possible — and this is actually a very cute way to do it! This handheld mini fan fits in the palm of your hand and will keep you cool for up to 21 hours on a charge. $20 at Amazon

"Okay, I did not expect much from this little fan. But boy howdy! Who knew, such a small fan could push so much air?! I took it on my vacation, and it sure did come in handy!" wrote one big...fan.

Amazon Barossa Design Shower Curtain Liner Yes, this PEVA shower liner resists soap scum and repels water instead of getting soaked like fabric liners. Its grommets are rust-proof, too, so you won't have to worry about corrosion. $11 at Amazon

"I've had this liner for about two months now and it still looks like the first day I bought it. No soap scum, nothing," wrote one of some 26,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Plackers Micro Mint Dental Floss Picks, 90-Count Traditional dental floss is so last decade. Floss picks are ergonomic and make short work of a task we all dread but must do daily. $8 at Amazon

"Dentist told me to start flossing. I said I'm too lazy. This is the ultimate solution/compromise," wrote one of 69,000 five-star raters.

Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant If you're still exfoliating with scrubs, it's time to change that. Liquid exfoliators are gentler and more effective, and this bestselling Paula's Choice formula is a clear choice for us too. It uses salicylic acid to penetrate deep and keep fine lines at bay. $33 at Amazon

"To my shock, this stuff worked for me. The first week I noticed my skin was brighter. I’ve been using it for three weeks, and my pores are smaller! The skin on the sides of my nose looks cleaner. That’s always been a problem area. And the milia under my eye (which had come back after being removed by a dermatologist) is greatly reduced. I feel like the product absorbs quickly, and I have not found it to be sticky. I find it moisturizing," wrote one of more than 63,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon CGK Unlimited Queen Sheet Set Meet the bedsheets of your dreams. They're extra soft, breathable, and will help keep you cool through the most torrid summer night. They'll cover deep mattresses, resist wrinkles and can be had in more than 50 colors (and a few patterns!). No wonder it's Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the Home category right now. $25 at Amazon

"They are 100% better for me than 600-thread cotton. So soft, and I don't overheat and sweat. I bought two sets," wrote one of more than 184,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Crocs Classic Clogs A perennial No. 1 at Amazon, classic Crocs are now the top-selling product in Amazon's ENTIRE apparel section, which is obviously massive. Available in dozens of colors, this tried-and-true favorite in comfort footwear is also fashionable. $31 at Amazon

"I recently bought these Crocs for my wife, and I have to say, it's been a game changer in our relationship. I used to be just another boring husband, but now I'm a hero in her eyes (or at least that's what she tells me when she's wearing her Crocs)," wrote one of more than 451,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream CeraVe is a brand dermatologists recommend, especially for eczema, so it makes sense that this tub of rich, thick cream for your body and face is Amazon shoppers' fave right now. Its secret weapon for banishing dry skin is ceramides, an important ingredient that occurs naturally in the skin and protects its barrier from losing hydration. $18 at Amazon

One of the 99,000+ five-star shoppers called it "nectar of the gods" and "the holy grail of skincare," and added, "I can't remember the last time my skin looked this good. It's clear and glowing, day and night."

Amazon ShapeRx Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear This tummy-controlling bodysuit is the category leader in Amazon's shapewear section. The seamless design makes it undetectable even under sheer clothing. It cinches your core, lifts your bust and skims your curves naturally without holding you in too tightly. $38 at Amazon

"An angel sent from heaven made this!" gushed one of over 7,000 five-star reviewers. "I feel like my body looks good, and the compression actually feels so good. I am tempted to try and find a boyfriend to show it to, and that is saying something because I have two kids and will be 45 in a little over a month, okay? Buy it."

Amazon Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Face Wipes, 50-Pack What did we do before we had makeup remover wipes? Neutrogena takes this essential cleansing product to the next level with plant-based, compostable towelettes that use micellar water to effectively remove makeup and traces of dirt and oil, so much so that the job is almost done even before you break out your foaming face wash. $10 at Amazon

"This is my go-to makeup removal product. It's gentle but removes everything. No burning or irritation. The package closes nicely to keep the cloths damp to the very last sheet," wrote one of more than 78,000 five-star reviewers.

Dickies Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks, 6 Pairs Amazon's most beloved athletic socks are these moisture-wicking wonders that have ventilation channels to encourage airflow. They have reinforced heels and toes and even offer arch support. Dickies has truly gone above and beyond with these, and for such an affordable price. No wonder reviewers are head over, er, heels. $13 at Amazon

"I bought these for my husband, who works for the telephone company. He climbs poles, [drudges] through mud and dirt, climbs under houses, etc. Socks never do good holding up with his type of work, however these did. All he’s talked about is how great these socks are. His feet don’t sweat in them, they are comfortable, they make his boots feel more comfortable," wrote one of more than 162,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook, 4-Pack This ingenious gadget prevents a mess on the floor of your car by converting your headrest into a storage space. Just secure each hook (two per side) to the headrests and hang grocery bags, purses, school bags, snacks for toddlers and more. Each hook can hold up to 13 pounds. $7 at Amazon

"I hate having my purse rolling around the backseat and these have been a lifesaver! I can have it hang in the passenger seat area or over the back of the seat. I also use it to hold my sons big water jug," wrote one of more than 35,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger Pants with Pockets These versatile joggers are at the top of Amazon's ranking right now, and they're on sale! They're structured and have just enough stretch to make movement oh-so-comfortable. Also, they wick sweat easily and can go through the washer and dryer. $16 at Amazon

"I wanted workout pants for when I don't feel like wearing my skin-tight leggings and found these. I bought one pair and loved them so much I bought three more in different colors," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Amazon Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Another ever-popular Amazon product, these lightweight loafers are currently an Amazon No. 1 bestseller and — even when not on sale — they're under 30 bucks. The slip-on shoes weigh under 5 ounces each and are so flexible that they fold. $27 at Amazon

"If I could give 10 stars I would. I have plantar fasciitis and have had foot surgery, so I am always on the hunt for comfortable shoes," wrote one of more than 56,000 five-star reviewers. "I can wear [these] all day and not hurt my feet at all. I bought these first and then bought three more pairs."

Amazon Rain-X Latitude 2-In-1 Water Repellent Wiper Blades What's driven its way to the No. 1 spot in Amazon's automotive section? It's this water-repellent windshield wiper blade that does more than just clean your windshield; it also treats the windshield so that water beads up and rolls away. Rain and snow are repelled by the glass, enabling better visibility for the driver. $14 at Amazon

One of the more than 87,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "These were incredibly easy to put onto my Mazda 6. It took probably eight minutes, and most of that was getting it out of the package. They make no noise and don't leave streaks. Definitely worth the money. Life is too short to drive with bad wipers."

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon's top-selling pillowcase isn't made of cotton; it's made of satin. An insider's beauty secret, satin discourages wrinkles, minimizes breakouts and wards off frizz and breakage, so it's an anti-aging wonder for both your skin and hair. $7 at Amazon

"I bought one set of these pillowcases and after a week of sleeping on them, I knew I needed more. My skin has been much clearer and my hair is not as frizzy because of these pillowcases. They are easy to care for and don’t wrinkle too much. I highly recommend them," wrote one of more than 200,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags, 16-Pack Do you need a more clever way to store clothes and create more closet and drawer space for your wardrobe? Look no further than this set of 16 vacuum storage bags that are rising up the ranks in Amazon's home department. These have a triple-seal turbo valve and double-zip seal design, meaning they're very durable. They're great for travel, too! $27 at Amazon

"This is the best option for travel. You don't need a pump to vacuum this bag. All you need to do is roll it and the air magically comes out of the bottom of the bag. Air travels to the right and then exits straight out in an L-shaped design, so it is genius and works well," wrote one of more than 21,000 rave reviewers.

Amazon Etekcity Kitchen Scale This has been on our radar for a while, and it's currently Amazon's bestselling kitchen scale. It's so accurate, it displays readings of as little as 1 gram. The AAA-battery device has a bright, easy-to-read LCD screen, so it's easy to monitor your calorie intake or measure out ingredients with precision. $11 at Amazon

"Without a doubt one of the most used items in our household," wrote one of 109,000+ five-star fans. "We love using it and without it...we would be LOST."

Amazon Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36-pack Have you heard of the Mighty Patch? It's a crowd-pleasingconstant on Amazon. These miracle patches pull away all the stuff that's trapped in your pores, leaving your nose looking clearer after just six hours. You can even leave them on overnight. They're gentle, chemical-free, vegan and not tested on animals. They're so popular they've even won awards! $12 at Amazon

"These are miracle patches! They do not disturb my sensitive skin that is prone to cystic breakouts and rashes. They are super easy to use...and reduce pain, inflammation, and breakouts overnight," wrote one of over 91,000 uber-satisfied shoppers.

Amazon BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle Who needs a regular smoothie bottle when you can have one that lets you make your own protein shakes, smoothies and more, no blender required? The BlenderBottle combines the two. Just pop in your ingredients, drop in the stainless stell whisk and shake it all up. A super-tight seal makes sure it's spill- and leak-proof too. $9 at Amazon

"I ordered another brand of blender bottle originally and was so disappointed that no matter how much I shook and shook it, my protein powder would not blend and I would end up drinking clumps," wrote one of 74,000-plus five-star reviewers. "So I decided to order this one. I have no issues with this whatsoever! It blends extremely well and eliminates nearly all clumps."

Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper We all could use a little extra help in the kitchen, which explains why this Fullstar vegetable chopper is a No. 1 bestselling product on Amazon right now. You can say a tearless goodbye to the anguish of chopping onions by hand, which seems reason enough to invest in this genius gadget. But it also slices, dices, grates and juliennes potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and more with ease, thanks to four interchangeable, razor-sharp blades. $25 at Amazon

"I’m obsessed with this thing. I hate dicing vegetables, especially onions. This thing is an absolute breeze. I’m super busy and anything to save time without sacrificing quality, I’m game. I was worried this would be one of the many things I buy and use once before it gets buried in my cabinet. I’m happy to say I use this at least once a week when I’m doing my meal prep," wrote one of almost 45,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels, 8 Family Rolls Always running out of paper towels? Apparently so are Amazon shoppers. This pack of eight family-size rolls that equal 20 regular rolls is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller of all its paper towel products, and not just because it's such a great value. It's also because it's Bounty — you can't beat it! $24 at Amazon

"These towels are nice and absorbent. I use them for mopping up spills, washing windows, drying hands in the kitchen and the bathroom. The towel is so absorbent that you don't usually need more than one to do the job!" wrote one of more than 95,000 five-star reviewers.

Terro Terro T300B Liquid Ant Killer, 12 Bait Stations If springtime has meant the beginning of an ant infestation for you in the past, then now is the perfect time to head that problem off at the pass with this Terro Liquid Ant Killer, which you know is effective because it's the No. 1 bestselling product in Amazon's entire lawn and garden department right now. The borax mix works fast and is long-lasting because it's designed to be brought back to the colony, where it addresses the infestation at the source. $14 at Amazon

"After doing some research, I found these traps are pretty safe. The low dosage of borax in the traps really won't really harm dogs or humans. Borax is non-toxic to humans to begin with, unless consumed in large quantity," wrote one of more than 73,000 five-star reviewers. "I placed just a couple of these bait traps on the kitchen counter, out of reach of the dogs. I also placed just one outside where the trail was and made sure the dogs could not get to it. The ants quickly made their way into the bait traps. Within just 24 hours, there were hardly any ants seen at all. Within 48 hours, not a single ant was seen in the kitchen."

EltaMD EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46 Developed with sensitive skin in mind, this No. 1 bestselling sunscreen is beloved for its sheer finish, lightweight feel and oil-free formula. It also contains skin-boosting ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. $31 at Amazon

"I wish I had discovered it sooner! I have very sensitive and reactive skin, mild rosacea and every other sunscreen has caused redness, burning and hurts my eyes. This seems to calm my skin, works very well under makeup (mineral powder or liquid) and seems to keep my skin feeling balanced throughout the day. This does not irritate my eyes at all. ... It is not oily or cakey. Such a great product!" wrote one of over 30,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Hexagon Workout Dumbbell Hand Weights, 8-Pound, Set of 2 No wonder this pair of 8-pound dumbbells has risen to take over the No. 1 spot in Amazon's Sports department: It's just so practical! Use the neoprene-coated hand weights for strength training, resistance training or to make pretty much any mat exercise more challenging. The hexagonal shape ensures they won't roll. A wonderful addition to any home gym. $23 at Amazon

"I haven't used weights since the 90s so I'm no expert but I figured these covered weights would be more comfortable to hold than the old metal ones. They are. I like them. I'd totally buy another set," wrote one of more than 68,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer This No. 1 bestselling waist trainer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature, making you sweat harder. The heat insulation ensures you will sweat — a lot — while the moisture-wicking material pulls the sweat away. Kick your next cardio, HIIT or kickboxing session up a notch with this slimming waist trimmer. It offers great back support too! $28 at Amazon

"This was recommended by my E2M coaches but I ignored them. After all, how could something like this work? I heard and saw results from more than one person. My core is slow to reduce so I decided to try it and dropped 2 inches around my waist in 8 weeks! This combined with real exercise brought results," wrote one of more than 148,000 five-star reviewers.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.