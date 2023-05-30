40+ Amazon bestsellers that you will be obsessed with this Memorial Day
If you're shopping all the great Memorial Day sales this weekend, you're probably looking for the best products. We're professional shoppers and when we want to know if something is truly worth our (or your) money, we know exactly who to ask: Amazon customers. Amazon is the top destination for even the most discriminating shoppers — and those shoppers make their voices known via their purchases and reviews.
JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation
Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbells
Aglucky Countertop Ice Maker
Skin1004 Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Cars
Bronax Slides
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
EcoNour Car Sun Shade with Storage Pouch
Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle, 40-Oz
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool, 3-Pack
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2
Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag
Crocs Womens Kadee Ii Flip Flop
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste
Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets, 30-Pack
Skechers Bobs B Cute Women's Sneaker
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets
Stanley Quencher Tumbler
CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Loveledi Portable Power Bank
Jisulife 3-in-1 Handheld Fan
Barossa Design Shower Curtain Liner
Plackers Micro Mint Dental Floss Picks, 90-Count
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
CGK Unlimited Queen Sheet Set
Crocs Classic Clogs
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
ShapeRx Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear
Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Face Wipes, 50-Pack
Dickies Men's Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks, 6 Pairs
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook, 4-Pack
Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger Pants with Pockets
Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers
Rain-X Latitude 2-In-1 Water Repellent Wiper Blades
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags, 16-Pack
Etekcity Kitchen Scale
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36-pack
BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels, 8 Family Rolls
Terro T300B Liquid Ant Killer, 12 Bait Stations
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
Amazon Basics Neoprene Hexagon Workout Dumbbell Hand Weights, 8-Pound, Set of 2
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
The bestselling products on Amazon at any given time are quite telling. If a pair of shoes or yoga pants tops the charts with thousands of five-star reviews, you know they spell comfort and quality. If a pair of earbuds or an automotive tool outranks its peers by leaps and bounds, you know you can trust your investment.
When we compiled this list of Amazon crowd pleasers, we found beloved brands like Crocs and Cerave and lesser-known names like Bronax slides and Beckham Hotel Collection pillows. Note that Amazon's inventory, product rankings and reviews are constantly in flux, but at the time of publication, the winners are...
"Compared to some very expensive brands, I'm super satisfied with these!" a five-star reviewer wrote. "They are very comfortable, great sound quality, effectively block outside noise, and have a very long battery life. Not often do I feel like I actually got great value for my money, but this time I was pleased enough to order a second set!"
One reviewer shared: "The Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell is a fantastic addition to any home gym setup. These dumbbells are made from high-quality materials, including a neoprene coating, which provides a comfortable and secure grip. The neoprene coating also helps protect the dumbbells from damage, making them long-lasting and durable."
"I bought this to save money from buying ice at the store. We have well water at home, and don't want to drink it, so we were buying bottled water and bagged ice at the store. We refill our gallon jugs at the water machines at the gas station for 50 cents, but the bags of ice were getting more and more expensive. I figured I could save money buy making my own ice at home and just paying to refill my gallons of water, but I was concerned with how much ice it could make. Let me tell you, it was the right decision! It makes a full basket of ice in about an hour," wrote a happy customer.
"I’ve been looking for SPF that doesn’t burn my eyes, and this product just became my holy grail!" one shopper raved. "My T-zone gets super oily, but whenever I use the sun serum, my T-zone produces less oil and gives my face a natural glow. I haven’t tested it to see if it works under makeup yet, but I will definitely be repurchasing this regardless."
One five-star reviewer shared: "I was skeptical that these types of masks would even work, but this one has been fantastic! I suffer from dry eye and migraines. I will put some eye drops in and run this mask for a 15-minute cycle right before bed, and it helps so much. Also, If I feel a migraine coming on I'll take my medicine and use this mask, and it really helps. Great product! Thank you!"
One of more than 37,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "I have a dog and his hair gets in every crevice. I used this to clean around my shifter as well as the creases in my seats (the vacuum couldn’t pull the little hairs out of the holes.) Worked great. I was about to waste a bunch of money getting my car detailed but decided to try this first. Much more affordable option!"
"I never write reviews…ever. This is my first because I’m amazed by these slippers. I live in a very walkable city — aka, I walk a lot, and I usually have very tired feet by the end of the day. The minute I come home, I slip into these, and even while cooking or watering plants or chasing after the cat — they feel like clouds. It truly is remarkable and I highly recommend to anyone seeking a pair of slippers!" wrote one of nearly 24,000 five-star reviewers.
"I have shopped for decades for the perfect mascara and finally, I found it. I have spent a fortune on a tube of mascara, only to be dissatisfied. On a whim, I decided to give this mascara a try. It goes on so smoothly, no clumps, no spider eyes. It stays on all day, making my aging eyelashes pop. I would compare it to a very expensive mascara, and you cannot tell the difference," wrote one of more than 230,000 five-star reviewers.
"This sun shade is easy to use and just what I needed for my car. I have black leather seats, so the inside of the car really heats up in the Florida sun. This shade does the trick at a fraction of the cost of one that was 'specially' made for my car. I would definitely recommend this product," wrote one of over 55,000 five-star reviewers.
"One of the best purchases I've ever made. I've used this water bottle every day (literally) for a little over a year, and it still looks and works as if it's brand-new," wrote one of 106,000-plus five-star reviewers.
"Oh my! What can I say? A friend told me about this product, and it’s a game changer! It removes the finest of facial hair. So much better than waxing or women’s hair remover tools. If you have sensitive skin, use it lightly to begin with. It's small enough to take with you on your travels. I definitely recommend this product," wrote one of over 136,000 five-star reviewers.
"When I tell you I have tried nearly everything for dry scalp, believe me. Changing my shower head and installing a filter, many different dandruff products, multiple dandruff hacks. All of that provided only very temporary relief or only worked for a certain time. This product has provided relief and continues to work! I cannot recommend this enough and will continue to buy," wrote one of nearly 61,000 five-star reviewers.
"This stuff works. I have dark circles I wanted to cover, and it does the trick without looking cakey or making under-eye wrinkles look more pronounced. I have tried tons of other under-eye makeup. This will be my go-to from now on. For the price, you can’t go wrong!" wrote one of over 118,000 five-star reviewers.
"I recently started a job from home, and you don’t realize how uncomfortable your office chair is until you sit in it all day and constantly get back pains. I was looking for an ergonomic chair but the prices are unaffordable, so I found this pad and read reviews and they swore by it. I had to give it a try. Wow! This product delivered! It’s comfortable and I can now do my job without backaches!" wrote one of 62,000 five-star reviewers.
"In my 50-plus years on this planet, I’ve finally found the most comfortable pillow in my life. I literally hear myself saying, when I place my head on this pillow, 'I love this pillow.' I’ve tried everything.... Now my only fear is, if they’ll change this pillow or eliminate it. Should I purchase I lifetime supply now?! I’m that serious. This pillow provides the right amount of support without being firm. My head sinks into the pillow, but not to the point of not being supportive," wrote one of over 153,000 five-star reviewers.
"I travel with tons of products. You never know what you’ll need when you aren’t home. This bag was recommended by a family member, and I am so happy I bought it! Fits all of my things perfectly!" wrote one of more than 36,000 five-star reviewers.
"They are my absolute most favorite shoes to wear, and something I wear almost every day. These are super comfortable and have a great cushion on the bottom. They are molded out of one solid piece, so nothing sticks out to irritate any part of your foot. I can attest that I have worn these all over Europe and Disney World, and I have walked at least 10 miles and my feet never hurt once," wrote one of over 24,000 five-star reviewers.
"I have tried for 30 years to find something to clean my 30+-year-old fiberglass tub and shower — that ring around the base would just never go away — I bought the paste and did a complete clean and was absolutely shocked how well it worked. It removed years of grime," wrote one of 124,000-plus five-star reviewers.
"Earth Breeze is superior in removing stains and smells from our laundry in cold water and my family truly puts it to the test. Plus, it doesn’t cause hives or a rash on my sensitive skin! With two dogs and four cats, a 4-year-old and an ultra marathoner, Earth Breeze stands the test in removing stains and smells in one cycle with cold water!" wrote one of nearly 33,000 five-star reviewers.
"I was looking for a good slip-on that was cheaper than Toms or Sperry and came across these. I bought one pair to try them out and just loved how they fit, how comfy they were and that I didn’t have to break them in. So I went back and bought another pair in a different color!" wrote one of nearly 23,000 five-star reviewers.
"Gone are the days of unsightly plastic Walmart bags hanging from the seats, making my car look like a mobile landfill. Instead, I now have this stylish and functional trash can that not only enhances my car's appearance but also keeps it clutter-free," wrote one of some 26,800 five-star reviewers.
"Absolutely love this water bottle! Keeps your drink cold for so long, and the handle is so nice and comfortable to hold! Fits in car cup holder too!!" wrote a hydrated shopper.
"It doesn't leave any sticky or greasy residue, making it perfect for layering with other skin-care products or wearing under makeup. I find that it leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth and plump, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and tone of my skin since incorporating it into my routine," wrote one of over 25,000 five-star reviewers.
"This power bank [is] an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient charging solution on the go," said one of 65,000 charged-up shoppers. "These power banks are designed to charge quickly in under three hours, and they last for days, making them perfect for individuals who require extended periods of mobile device usage."
"Okay, I did not expect much from this little fan. But boy howdy! Who knew, such a small fan could push so much air?! I took it on my vacation, and it sure did come in handy!" wrote one big...fan.
"I've had this liner for about two months now and it still looks like the first day I bought it. No soap scum, nothing," wrote one of some 26,000 five-star reviewers.
"Dentist told me to start flossing. I said I'm too lazy. This is the ultimate solution/compromise," wrote one of 69,000 five-star raters.
"To my shock, this stuff worked for me. The first week I noticed my skin was brighter. I’ve been using it for three weeks, and my pores are smaller! The skin on the sides of my nose looks cleaner. That’s always been a problem area. And the milia under my eye (which had come back after being removed by a dermatologist) is greatly reduced. I feel like the product absorbs quickly, and I have not found it to be sticky. I find it moisturizing," wrote one of more than 63,000 five-star reviewers.
"They are 100% better for me than 600-thread cotton. So soft, and I don't overheat and sweat. I bought two sets," wrote one of more than 184,000 five-star reviewers.
"I recently bought these Crocs for my wife, and I have to say, it's been a game changer in our relationship. I used to be just another boring husband, but now I'm a hero in her eyes (or at least that's what she tells me when she's wearing her Crocs)," wrote one of more than 451,000 five-star reviewers.
One of the 99,000+ five-star shoppers called it "nectar of the gods" and "the holy grail of skincare," and added, "I can't remember the last time my skin looked this good. It's clear and glowing, day and night."
"An angel sent from heaven made this!" gushed one of over 7,000 five-star reviewers. "I feel like my body looks good, and the compression actually feels so good. I am tempted to try and find a boyfriend to show it to, and that is saying something because I have two kids and will be 45 in a little over a month, okay? Buy it."
"This is my go-to makeup removal product. It's gentle but removes everything. No burning or irritation. The package closes nicely to keep the cloths damp to the very last sheet," wrote one of more than 78,000 five-star reviewers.
"I bought these for my husband, who works for the telephone company. He climbs poles, [drudges] through mud and dirt, climbs under houses, etc. Socks never do good holding up with his type of work, however these did. All he’s talked about is how great these socks are. His feet don’t sweat in them, they are comfortable, they make his boots feel more comfortable," wrote one of more than 162,000 five-star reviewers.
"I hate having my purse rolling around the backseat and these have been a lifesaver! I can have it hang in the passenger seat area or over the back of the seat. I also use it to hold my sons big water jug," wrote one of more than 35,000 five-star reviewers.
"I wanted workout pants for when I don't feel like wearing my skin-tight leggings and found these. I bought one pair and loved them so much I bought three more in different colors," wrote a five-star reviewer.
"If I could give 10 stars I would. I have plantar fasciitis and have had foot surgery, so I am always on the hunt for comfortable shoes," wrote one of more than 56,000 five-star reviewers. "I can wear [these] all day and not hurt my feet at all. I bought these first and then bought three more pairs."
One of the more than 87,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "These were incredibly easy to put onto my Mazda 6. It took probably eight minutes, and most of that was getting it out of the package. They make no noise and don't leave streaks. Definitely worth the money. Life is too short to drive with bad wipers."
"I bought one set of these pillowcases and after a week of sleeping on them, I knew I needed more. My skin has been much clearer and my hair is not as frizzy because of these pillowcases. They are easy to care for and don’t wrinkle too much. I highly recommend them," wrote one of more than 200,000 five-star reviewers.
"This is the best option for travel. You don't need a pump to vacuum this bag. All you need to do is roll it and the air magically comes out of the bottom of the bag. Air travels to the right and then exits straight out in an L-shaped design, so it is genius and works well," wrote one of more than 21,000 rave reviewers.
"Without a doubt one of the most used items in our household," wrote one of 109,000+ five-star fans. "We love using it and without it...we would be LOST."
"These are miracle patches! They do not disturb my sensitive skin that is prone to cystic breakouts and rashes. They are super easy to use...and reduce pain, inflammation, and breakouts overnight," wrote one of over 91,000 uber-satisfied shoppers.
"I ordered another brand of blender bottle originally and was so disappointed that no matter how much I shook and shook it, my protein powder would not blend and I would end up drinking clumps," wrote one of 74,000-plus five-star reviewers. "So I decided to order this one. I have no issues with this whatsoever! It blends extremely well and eliminates nearly all clumps."
"I’m obsessed with this thing. I hate dicing vegetables, especially onions. This thing is an absolute breeze. I’m super busy and anything to save time without sacrificing quality, I’m game. I was worried this would be one of the many things I buy and use once before it gets buried in my cabinet. I’m happy to say I use this at least once a week when I’m doing my meal prep," wrote one of almost 45,000 five-star reviewers.
"These towels are nice and absorbent. I use them for mopping up spills, washing windows, drying hands in the kitchen and the bathroom. The towel is so absorbent that you don't usually need more than one to do the job!" wrote one of more than 95,000 five-star reviewers.
"After doing some research, I found these traps are pretty safe. The low dosage of borax in the traps really won't really harm dogs or humans. Borax is non-toxic to humans to begin with, unless consumed in large quantity," wrote one of more than 73,000 five-star reviewers. "I placed just a couple of these bait traps on the kitchen counter, out of reach of the dogs. I also placed just one outside where the trail was and made sure the dogs could not get to it. The ants quickly made their way into the bait traps. Within just 24 hours, there were hardly any ants seen at all. Within 48 hours, not a single ant was seen in the kitchen."
"I wish I had discovered it sooner! I have very sensitive and reactive skin, mild rosacea and every other sunscreen has caused redness, burning and hurts my eyes. This seems to calm my skin, works very well under makeup (mineral powder or liquid) and seems to keep my skin feeling balanced throughout the day. This does not irritate my eyes at all. ... It is not oily or cakey. Such a great product!" wrote one of over 30,000 five-star reviewers.
"I haven't used weights since the 90s so I'm no expert but I figured these covered weights would be more comfortable to hold than the old metal ones. They are. I like them. I'd totally buy another set," wrote one of more than 68,000 five-star reviewers.
"This was recommended by my E2M coaches but I ignored them. After all, how could something like this work? I heard and saw results from more than one person. My core is slow to reduce so I decided to try it and dropped 2 inches around my waist in 8 weeks! This combined with real exercise brought results," wrote one of more than 148,000 five-star reviewers.
