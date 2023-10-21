This Bestselling Knife Set Comes 'Razor-Sharp' and ‘Stays Sharp'—Plus It's 40% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Food & Wine / Amazon

The kitchen has tools and gadgets that are the stars of the home cooking show, and at the leading forefront is a good set of knives. Cutting tomatoes, chopping apples, slicing homemade bread, and mincing garlic for meals — these tasks all require a sharp knife.

Whether you’re in the market for a new knife set or grabbing one for a gift, picking the right one is vital. And, as we were combing through Amazon, we ran across an ideal option — the Ninja Knife Block System. Best of all, it’s 40% off right now.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14-Piece Knife System

Amazon

$300

$180

Buy on Amazon

These knives are made of strong stainless steel and are ready to tackle meal-prepping and other assigned kitchen tasks. There’s an all-important 8-inch chef’s knife, a 5-inch santoku, as well as a 5-inch boning knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, and six 4.5-inch steak knives. Each of them rests in its own designated slot in a black-colored knife block, which has a built-in sharpener to keep the blade's razor-sharp for over ten years, according to the brand. It's so simple to use, too — just put the knife in the sharpener and slide the lever to hone the blade’s edge.

Each knife has an ergonomic black handle that has double rivets and a full-tang design (meaning that the stainless steel runs from the blade's tip to the end of the handle). They also have a half-bolster, which allows for more control while using them. Hand wash these knives with warm, soapy water and dry them thoroughly before putting them back into the block, but do so carefully as they are very sharp.

Shoppers praise these Ninja knives for their sharpness and love how smoothly they slice and cut through items, giving them over 1,500 five-star ratings. “These knives are the best I’ve ever used,” one customer writes. They are “extremely well balanced, sturdy, and stay sharp” and they add that even after using them for a few weeks, “they are still razor sharp.”

“The knives are perfectly balanced, comfortable to use, and because they are so sharp, you need to use little to no pressure,” another shopper writes. “They cut delicate tomatoes as if they were butter.”

The Ninja 14-Piece knife block set is a high-performing, durable addition for any home cook. Snatch them up right now for only $180 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $180.



