The best of yesterday and today is featured at this new shop in Topeka's NOTO district

A new shop in NOTO's Arts and Entertainment District features a little bit of the present and a little bit of the past.

Past Presents opened March 1 at 900 N. Kansas Ave.

Co-owners Shannon Hoss and Kelly Gerhardt said opening the shop was an opportunity that presented itself. Gerhardt is also the co-owner of NOTO escapes at 907 N. Kansas Ave.

"We wanted a little bit of a different spin on antiques," Gerhardt said. "We didn't want just an antique mall where you go in and have the normal stuff. We wanted to have some fresh flowers and in plants and some newer items and a little bit of the antique as well."

Gerhardt first planned for the building to be an event and party space but ran into safety issues and policies. The plan is to continue half of the space as the antique shop while the other half will serve for events.

Owners Shannon Hoss and Kelly Gerhardt opened the antique shop Past Presents on March 1 at 900 N. Kansas Ave. in Topeka's NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

What all can you find at Past Presents?

Past Presents offers items from three vendors, each of whom set their own prices and what is on display. Custom-made hoodies, keychains, vintage mirrors, furniture and more can be found from the Kansas-based vendors.

"We're working on getting vendors, so we'd like to get more vendors. We'd like to have about 10 vendors," Gerhardt said.

Hoss said it's important that they keep vendors different with the products they provide, "So that two people aren't both selling the same thing competing against each other in the store."

Those interested in creating a space within the shop are encouraged to reach out via Facebook, email or stopping by the shop. Vendors are asked to re-stock and design monthly.

Antique items can be found throughout Past Presents, 900 N. Kansas Ave., in Topeka.

Being in the NOTO district allows for strong family feeling

Gerhardt said having the business in the NOTO district is great because everyone helps.

"This is a great area to have a small business in. The community is awesome. We look out for each other," Gerhardt said. "If I have a question about something, I'll go over and talk to Rick at Kaw Valley or Trish at Wheat Pennies. So, we're all very close and we just want to grow the area. We have so much fun."

Past Presents opened its doors with a soft opening March 1. A ribbon cutting is planned for June 1.

Hoss and Gerhardt said owning a small business isn't always easy, but the best part is the motivation from customers.

"We struggle especially starting out, but it's just so rewarding to have someone come in and say: 'I love your spot. I love what you're doing. I love what you're providing the community,'" Gerhardt said. "So, it's a feel good."

Kelly Gerhardt, co-owner of Past Presents KS, 900 N Kansas Ave. shows what Kansas based vendors have to offer in their areas Thursday afternoon.

What hours and days are Past Presents open?

Past Presents is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. The shop will be closed Mondays.

Hours for Tuesday and Wednesday will fluctuate depending on availability or demand of customers inquiring about products online.

