The best – and worst – Super Bowl 2024 ads

Super Bowl LVIII will be leaving viewers with an influx of celebrity-filled commercials as brands attempt to gain customers during what could also be called the Advertising Super Bowl.

This year, the football game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday 11 February and available to watch on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. In November 2023, the Hollywood Reporter reported that the network had sold out all of its Super Bowl commercial time slots, and had wanted $7m for 30-second ads.

The ads are known for entertaining the less avid football fans during breaks in the game, with many brands already beginning to tease their commercials in the two weeks before the big game.

These are some of the best - and worst - Super Bowl ads released so far.

Nerds starring Addison Rae

The candy company will be making its Super Bowl commercial debut advertising its Nerds Gummy Clusters this year. In the teaser posted to the company’s YouTube channel, Rae is coaching a “mystery student” on a dance for a performance set to Irene Cara’s 1983 hit “What a Feeling.”

Oreo starring Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is making her Super Bowl commercial debut by throwing it back to 2007, with the ad paying homage to the moments, and cookies, that have played a part in the family’s fame over the last 17 years. The ad’s teaser features the reality star standing next to a container of Oreos stacked just like her daughter Khloe had shown viewers many years ago in her pantry tour.

The message “It all starts with a twist this February” reads across the screen and clues fans into the fact that more throwback references are to come in the Super Bowl ad.

Popeyes

The Louisiana-themed fried chicken franchise will also be making its Super Bowl commercial debut in 2024. In the teaser the brand posted to its YouTube channel, the mascot, a chicken named Poppy, announced a promotion where if a team with wings ends up winning the game, customers can earn a free six-pack of wings with their order.

Hellmann’s starring Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is starring in her first Super Bowl commercial with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. The teaser posted to the brand’s YouTube channel features the Saturday Night Live alum having a photoshoot with a fictional cat named Mayo Cat.

“Mommy, give me the mayo,” a charismatic photographer says during the shoot. McKinnon struggles to smile as Mayo Cat perches on her shoulders. “Give me label! Give me label!” the photographer adds. McKinnon gives a pained smile as she tries to hold up more jars of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Pringles

The chip brand Pringles took to Instagram to tease its upcoming advertisement, which will premiere during the football game on 11 February. “The big game’s almost here, so we’re upping our ‘stache game. Who do you think it belongs to?” the caption asked viewers.

The post itself showed a photo of the Pringles’ mascot, which is a white oval with black eyes and eyebrows with most of the oval occupied with a giant curly moustache. Next to the logo is a photo of a man’s moustache that will likely be the star of the commercial. “Once you see it … you can’t unsee it,” text surrounding the pictures read. The frontrunner in the comments section seemed to be the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The brand has since confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday 24 January that the signature moustache belongs to Chris Pratt and he will be in the commercial during the big game. The teaser features the actor having a starring contest with the chip brand’s mascot.

Drumstick starring Eric André

The ice cream brand will have its first Super Bowl ad slot this year. Recently, it released a teaser with comedian Eric André. The clip features the actor’s bag, filled with only Drumsticks, being run through security at the airport before one of them needed to be “confiscated.”

Volkswagen

The popular car brand will be celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2024 Super Bowl.

In its teaser ad posted to YouTube, the company takes viewers back in time with a black-and-white documentary style, with people giving confused looks at the iconic Beetle that has now become such a well-known car.

Doritos Dinamita starring Jenna Ortega

Doritos Dinamita will be one of the many brands getting their first Super Bowl ad this year, although this is not the first Big Game ad for the regular chip brand.

Its teaser ad features the Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, as she is seen looking stressed in a grocery store aisle only to discover that there are no more Doritos Dinamita chips on the shelves.

Coors Light

Coors Light will be returning to the Super Bowl in 2024 with its iconic Coors Train, a part of the brand’s history that hasn’t been seen in 12 years.

Its teaser ad features a can sitting on train tracks indicating the return.

Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser is another beet brand that will also be featured in the Super Bowl this year. One commercial that a lot of people look forward to every year are those from Anheuser-Busch that feature the beloved and iconic Clydesdales and sometimes a cute, fluffy puppy.

Last year fans were outraged at the iconic horses having minimal screen time, so this year they seem to be highlighted in their ad’s teaser.

Uber Eats starring David and Victoria Beckham

Uber Eats enlisted help from both David and Victoria Beckham for their 30-second Super Bowl ad this year.

The brand’s teaser pays homeage to an iconic scene in their Netflix documentary series where Victoria claimed she came from a “working-class” upbringing when David popped behind a door frame telling her to “Be honest” and made her admit that her dad drove a Rolls-Royce. In the clip Victoria can be seen wearing a shirt that reads, “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” as the couple goes on to forget the name of the Super Bowl itself in addition to Jennifer Aniston, mistakingly calling her “Jessica.”

Uber Eats starring Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

The food delivery brand continued to teaser their commercial this time using the Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

This teaser sticks with the theme of “forgetting” as Schwimmer comes up to Aniston and she has no idea who he is despite playing love interests on the sitcom for 10 years. The tagline of the commercial reads, “Whatever you forget, remember UberEats gets anything.”

Dunkin’ starring Ben Affleck and Jack Harlow

The coffee and donut franchise recently had a commercial that premiered during the Grammys with Affleck that ended on a cliffhanger as the words “To be continued...” flashed across the screen, indicating that another commercial would be coming.

Dunkin’ then took to both TikTok and Instagram to share still photos of Affleck again in a car with singer and rapper Jack Harlow in the driver’s seat with a caption that read, “caption this.”