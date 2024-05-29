The best, and worst, cities to raise a family in 2024: See where two NJ cities ranked

When looking for somewhere new to settle down — whether it's due to a new job, relocating to be closer to family or other personal circumstances — buyers most often consider moving to places that they believe will have the best environment for their family.

In North Jersey, according to one report, that means one city.

A report released by WalletHub this week ranked more than 180 cities across the country from best to worst places to raise a family in 2024. All of the cities — which include the 150 most populated U.S. cities, as well as at least two of the most populated cities in each state — were ranked on 45 key metrics across five factors: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics.

"Finding the best place to raise a family is difficult, between balancing an affordable cost of living with good education opportunities, safety and enough recreation to keep kids entertained," said WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe. "On top of all of these factors, people also often want to raise their children close to their extended family. Therefore, current or prospective parents can benefit from narrowing down their choices to a few of the best cities that are within a reasonable drive of their family."

What New Jersey cities made the list?

Jersey City and Newark were included in WalletHub's ranking, and while neither ranked particularly high among the best places to raise a family in 2024, one did rank significantly higher than the other.

Out of the more than 180 U.S. cities included, Jersey City ranked 52nd overall and received a score of 55.46. Of the five individual factors considered, the Hudson County city received its highest rankings for health and safety (fourth) and education and child care (25th). Jersey City also ranked 96th for affordability, 98th for socio-economics and 163rd for family fun.

Newark ranked 179th overall — the fourth worst city on the list — and received a score of 37.99. Like Jersey City, Newark also received its highest individual rankings for health and safety (75th) and education and child care (63rd). The Essex County city ranked 172nd for health and safety, 178th for socio-economics and 179th for affordability.

What were the overall best cities to raise a family in 2024?

Out of the 182 total U.S. cities ranked in the report, Fremont, California, was named the overall best place to raise a family in 2024. With a score of 73.55, the city ranked first for education and child care, first for socio-economics, third for health and safety, 11th for affordability and 78th for family fun.

"Fremont is the best place to raise a family in 2024, due largely to economic factors. The city boasts one of the highest median family incomes after adjusting for the cost of living, at close to $122,000, and it has the fourth-lowest share of families living in poverty as well as the third-lowest share receiving food stamps," the report reads. "In addition, 50.5% of families in Fremont have children under age 18, one of the highest rates in the country."

Overland Park, Kansas; Irvine, California; Plano, Texas; Seattle, Washington; Gilbert, Arizona; San Jose, California; San Diego, California; Boise, Idaho; and Huntington Beach, California, make up the remaining top 10.

What were the overall worst cities to raise a family?

According to WalletHub, Memphis, Tennessee, ranked 182nd overall, making it the worst place to raise a family in 2024 out of the more than 180 U.S. cities compared. With a score of 33.85, the city ranked 152nd for family fun, 154th for affordability, 168th for education and child care, 170th for socio-economics and 182nd for health and safety.

Detroit, Cleveland, Newark, Gulfport, Mississippi; San Bernardino, California; Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans, Jackson, Mississippi; and Augusta, Georgia make up the remaining 10 worst, according to WalletHub.

