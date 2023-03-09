The best wireless TV headphones for 2023

Hard time hearing the TV? You could add a soundbar, which would not only make the audio louder and clearer but also boost voices. Of course, blasting episodes of Grace and Frankie might disturb the general peace. Before your spouse, partner or roommate throws you out, consider donning a set of wireless TV headphones instead. You'll hear everything a lot better and reduce the number of murderous looks directed your way. Here's the key question, though: What's the best wireless TV headphone?

Before I dive into my top picks, let me clarify the two main types, because the landscape has changed in recent years.

How do wireless TV headphones work?

First, there are "traditional" TV headphones designed expressly for this purpose. These include a base station that plugs into your TV and beams audio to the headphones using some kind of wireless technology — usually RF, infrared or Bluetooth. That base station will often double as a headphone charging dock.

Next, there's Bluetooth, the short-range wireless technology that's now built into most TVs and streaming devices (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, etc.). This eliminates the need for a base station and, indeed, opens the door up to just about any Bluetooth earbuds or headphones — perhaps even those you already own.

The Zvox AV52 are pretty standard Bluetooth headphones, but they employ AccuVoice technology so you can hear voices more easily, plus active noise-canceling to help reduce outside distractions. (Photo: Rick Broida/Yahoo)

For example, I paired Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 Bluetooth headphones with a Hisense U7H TV and presto: wireless private listening. No extra equipment needed, no switching of modes or inputs. When I powered on the headphones, that's where the sound played. When I turned them off, it returned to the TV speakers.(Your mileage may vary depending on the age and capabilities of your TV and headphones.)

Similarly, if you have a Roku TV or streaming device, you can use the Roku app to activate a feature called Private Listening, which routes the TV audio to whatever headphones or earbuds are plugged into or paired with your phone.

Which wireless TV headphone is best?

Wireless TV headphones from Sennheiser, Zvox, TV Ears and Avantree.

So what's the best option here? I can't say there's one that's vastly superior to another; they all have their merits. Ultimately it depends on your budget and level of tech-savvy: It's hard to beat the convenience and simplicity of a dedicated TV headphone with a drop-and-go charging dock, but you can probably save money by choosing simple Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.

Below I've rounded up what I consider the best options across all these categories. Some of them I've tested firsthand; others earned a spot here based on reputation and user ratings. Chances are good you'll be happy with any of them.

Best affordable TV headphones Avantree Avantree Ensemble Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Avantree makes a number of wireless TV headphones; the Ensemble stands out by offering great bang for the buck. Its charging dock is also a Bluetooth 5.0 transmitter, one that can pair with a second set of headphones if someone else wants to get in on the private-listening action. The headphones themselves promise up to 35 hours of play time on a charge, and they can also pair with a phone or tablet. There's a wired option as well if you want to jack into an old-school stereo (or iPod). I haven't tested them, but the 4.4-star average from nearly 7,000 buyers indicates a solid set of headphones. $100 at Amazon

Best comfortable TV headphones TV Ears Inc TV Ears Digital Wireless Headset System Don't like the idea of bulky headphones sitting atop your head and covering your ears? TV Ears resembles the upper half of a doctor's stethoscope, slipping into your ears and dangling beneath your chin. The product has improved considerably over the years, with digital transmission replacing analog, a replaceable battery and a 5-year warranty. To use it, you just plug the base station into your TV's optical or coaxial audio port. $144 at Amazon

Best TV headphones for seniors Sennheiser Consumer Audio Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphone System With age comes hearing loss; sometimes mild, sometimes more than mild. Sennheiser's headphones tackle that head-on with a speech mode specifically designed to help you hear voices and seven separate hearing "profiles" (selected via a simple analog dial on the base station) to find you the best audio for your hearing ability. These big, cushy ear cups promise up to 18 hours on a charge, with a range of up to 100 meters (though line of sight is required). Take note, however, that because these aren't Bluetooth headphones, they won't work with anything but your TV. $296 at Amazon

Best voice-boosting TV headphones ZVOX Zvox AV52 Noise Cancelling Headphones with AccuVoice Technology At first blush, these might look like typical Bluetooth headphones. And they are, with one exception: The same AccuVoice technology that's baked into Zvox's soundbars lives here as well. Couple that with active noise-canceling (ANC), which helps block outside sound, and you've got a great, affordable option that's good for TV and much more. Another nice perk: You can get these in black, blue, pink or white! $80 at Amazon

Best earbuds for TV Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds Think you might prefer earbuds to headphones? There's no better option than Apple's flagship AirPods, which offer unrivaled noise-canceling capabilities and up to six hours of battery life. And if you use an Apple TV device for streaming, you'll also be able to take advantage of the AirPods' seriously cool spatial audio capabilities, which create a virtual but extremely realistic 360-degree surround-sound effect. $235 at Amazon

Best budget earbuds for TV EarFun EarFun Air S Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Similar to AirPods Pro in many ways, but much more affordable, these earbuds offer an impressive roster of features and very good sound. Because they promise low-latency connectivity, you should encounter no audio-sync issues when watching videos. Thanks to multipoint connectivity, you can pair them with more than one device (your phone and your TV, for example). And EarFun's companion app lets you adjust equalizer settings to better tweak the audio to your liking (helpful if you have trouble hearing certain ranges). AirPods are great, no question, but I suspect a lot of TV viewers would be just as happy with the EarFun Air S. $70 at Amazon

