The best wireless TV headphones for 2023
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated 'phones for the tube. (We can still call it "the tube," right?)
Hard time hearing the TV? You could add a soundbar, which would not only make the audio louder and clearer but also boost voices. Of course, blasting episodes of Grace and Frankie might disturb the general peace. Before your spouse, partner or roommate throws you out, consider donning a set of wireless TV headphones instead. You'll hear everything a lot better and reduce the number of murderous looks directed your way. Here's the key question, though: What's the best wireless TV headphone?
- Best affordable TV headphones
Avantree Ensemble Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
- Best comfortable TV headphones
TV Ears Digital Wireless Headset System
- Best TV headphones for seniors
Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphone System
- Best voice-boosting TV headphones
Zvox AV52 Noise Cancelling Headphones with AccuVoice Technology
- Best earbuds for TV
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
- Best budget earbuds for TV
EarFun Air S Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
Before I dive into my top picks, let me clarify the two main types, because the landscape has changed in recent years.
How do wireless TV headphones work?
First, there are "traditional" TV headphones designed expressly for this purpose. These include a base station that plugs into your TV and beams audio to the headphones using some kind of wireless technology — usually RF, infrared or Bluetooth. That base station will often double as a headphone charging dock.
Next, there's Bluetooth, the short-range wireless technology that's now built into most TVs and streaming devices (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, etc.). This eliminates the need for a base station and, indeed, opens the door up to just about any Bluetooth earbuds or headphones — perhaps even those you already own.
For example, I paired Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 Bluetooth headphones with a Hisense U7H TV and presto: wireless private listening. No extra equipment needed, no switching of modes or inputs. When I powered on the headphones, that's where the sound played. When I turned them off, it returned to the TV speakers.(Your mileage may vary depending on the age and capabilities of your TV and headphones.)
Similarly, if you have a Roku TV or streaming device, you can use the Roku app to activate a feature called Private Listening, which routes the TV audio to whatever headphones or earbuds are plugged into or paired with your phone.
Which wireless TV headphone is best?
So what's the best option here? I can't say there's one that's vastly superior to another; they all have their merits. Ultimately it depends on your budget and level of tech-savvy: It's hard to beat the convenience and simplicity of a dedicated TV headphone with a drop-and-go charging dock, but you can probably save money by choosing simple Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.
Below I've rounded up what I consider the best options across all these categories. Some of them I've tested firsthand; others earned a spot here based on reputation and user ratings. Chances are good you'll be happy with any of them.
