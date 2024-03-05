The Best Wiper Blades to Keep Your Windshield Clear



Often overlooked until the first sign of a downpour or a snowstorm, your wiper blades are one of the most important maintenance items on your vehicle. Whether slicing through torrential rain or brushing away the first flakes of a winter flurry, the right set of wiper blades can mean the difference between a confident cruise and a perilous adventure.

The Gear Team set out to survey the market for the best wiper blades in 2024 while keeping an eye out for the latest innovations in wiper technology. We found that, for the most part, many of the tried and true brands are still leading the charge with new and improved products. So our task evolved into comparing the offerings from renowned brands like Bosch, Rain-X, and Michelin to decide which of these leading wiper blades are truly worth your hard-earned cash.

Things to Consider When Shopping for Wiper Blades



There are many types and styles of wiper blades; getting the right size for your vehicle is just the tip of the iceberg of things to think about when purchasing your next set of windshield wiper blades. Here are a few more things to consider:

Type

There are several types of wiper blades. Conventional blades are the most common and cost-effective; beam blades are more curved than conventional blades, allowing them to contour to the curve of your windshield; hybrid blades combine the benefits of both.

Compatibility

Ensure the wiper blades are compatible with your vehicle's make, model, and year. Wiper blade sizes can vary between the driver's-side, passenger's-side, and rear windows.

Material

Wiper blades are typically made from rubber or silicone. Rubber is the most common and affordable option, but it tends to wear out faster. Silicone blades last longer and perform better in a wide range of temperatures, but are more expensive. Coated blades, such as those with graphite or Teflon, offer improved durability and smooth operation.

Price vs. Quality

While it might be tempting to go for the most affordable option, investing in a better-quality blade will provide better visibility and longer-lasting performance, potentially saving money in the long run.

Ready to shop for windshield wiper blades? Here are some of our favorites. Note that wiper blades are model-specific; the products featured below come in various sizes, and probably won't be the exact size or type you need for your car. As such, prices listed will vary. Before buying, always confirm compatibility and fitment for your vehicle.

The Best Windshield Wiper Blades

ICON

Bosch is renowned for high-quality wiper blades and its ICON line is its most well known. You can search the web far and wide for the best wiper blades, and in just about every corner of the internet, you'll hear chatter about these Bosch blades.

ICONs use a soft rubber core with a powder-coated shell to protect the edge that comes into contact with your windshield, aiding performance and extending its lifespan. These beam-style blades are made to work with hook wiper arms, which makes them compatible with an impressive list of vehicles. Always confirm fitment for your specific year, make, and model.

Latitude 2-In-1 Water Repellent

The Latitude from Rain-X is a beam-style blade with a neat trick up its sleeve. True to its name, besides doing the work of a traditional blade, the latitude also deposits Rain-X's patented water repellent onto your windshield as it wipes. If you aren't familiar with Rain-X's repellent, it causes the water on your windows to form tiny beads that easily roll off of glass.

Heated Wiper Blade System

Many cars and trucks have come factory-equipped with rain-sensing or heated wipers for years. Crystal Clear has created a solution for those who would like to retrofit this feature to their vehicle. We have not personally tested these! However, we do think this is an awesome idea—if it works. You can see them at work in this video from Crystal Clear.

Built into the blades is a temperature sensor. When it detects ambient temperatures 41 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) or colder, the blades automatically heat up, preventing ice and snow from building up and locking down your wipers. There's an LED power indicator so you know when they're working—and you don't have to worry about them draining your battery, as they only work while the engine's running. The squeegee in the blade is replaceable, and it fits all standard blade sizes from 16 to 28 inches.

Si-Tech Silicone Wiper Blade

PIAA is a name that often comes in conversations regarding automotive accessories. The common threads among almost all its products are safety and visibility.

The Si-Tech is a silicone beam-style blade featuring an aerodynamic frameless design that helps to prevent snow and ice build-up. As the blades wipe, the silicone rubber applies a layer of silicone coating to the windshield that promotes water beading and smoother operation. The blades also come with a prep-pack which is essential for cleaning and preparing the windshield for your new silicone blades.

Stealth Ultra

Michelin's Stealth Ultra wiper blades promise solid performance on par with your vehicle's original blades. The beam style means that they hug closely to the curvature of your windshield and their aerodynamic design helps them stay firmly planted at high speeds. As with all wiper blades, be sure to enter your correct year, make, and model when ordering. Those who own vehicles that are compatible with these blades will find that installation is a breeze.

WeatherBeater

Rain-X is one of the industry leaders in all things clear windows. They make cleaning sprays, water-repellent glass treatments, and, of course, some of the best wiper blades. The WeatherBeater uses a conventional-style arm made from galvanized steel and a natural rubber blade that will stand up to harsh weather. The WeatherBeater works with a wide variety of applications thanks to its built-in adapters for different style blades.

Aerotwin

Another popular choice from Bosch is its Aerotwin blade. These blades provide silent, streak-free cleaning under any weather conditions. The attachment to the wiper arm includes an additional lip for a more secure fit, which enhances the stability of the blades, ensuring consistent pressure is maintained across the windshield.

PowerClear

We like PowerClear blades from Power Stop for their impressive set features. These beam-style blades use a special long-lasting rubber compound that Power Stop calls RealView. The cool part is that the blades include a cleaning cloth for your windshield, and they feature built-in wear indicators so you know when it's time for new blades. They're also easy to install.

Blue Carbon Fiber

The big draw to Clix Blades is its huge selection of color and pattern options to color-match almost any vehicle. Fancy colors don't have an effect on important things like visibility, fitment, and longevity. That said, these blades are still backed up by testing, and Clix claims they will last over one million cycles. They're also easy to install and are available for a wide range of applications. So if you've been looking for a set of gold or camouflage wiper blades as the final piece to your build, look no further.

Snow Beast

Peak is a trusted maker of all sorts of winter essentials for your car, but the brand is probably most recognized for its antifreeze and coolants. Peak's Snow Beast blades are exactly what you'd imagine based on the name. They feature a huge plow (the part that touches your windshield) for moving the heavier slushier stuff, and that's also graphite-coated for a smoother sweep.

FAQs

How often should I replace my wiper blades?

It's recommended to replace your wiper blades every six to 12 months, depending on their condition and the weather they're exposed to. Signs that you need replacements include streaking, squeaking, or skipping across the windshield.

How do I know what size wiper blades to buy?

The easiest way is to check your vehicle's owner's manual for the recommended size. You can also measure your current blades or use online tools and databases that match blades to your vehicle's make, model, and year.

Are there different types of wiper blades for different seasons?

Yes, there are wiper blades specifically designed for winter conditions that prevent ice and snow buildup. Standard blades can be used year-round but may not perform as well in harsh winter conditions. The opposite is also true.

Why do my new wiper blades streak?

New wiper blades may streak if the windshield is dirty or if there's a residue left on the glass. Cleaning your windshield thoroughly before installing new blades can help prevent streaking. Also, check that the blades are installed correctly and that there's no damage to the rubber.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, from heated steering wheel covers to traction boards and even ice scrapers and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

