Amazon's incredible weekend sales are here — shop the best deals sitewide, starting at just $6

Don't let these lazy, crazy days of summer keep you too sluggish or detached from reality to jump on these deals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Escaped the mosquitoes and yellowjackets of summer? That's a good thing. Been bit by the shopping bug instead? Also a good thing! Let's scratch that itch, shall we?

Amazon is having a massive weekend-long sale with oodles of deals, no matter what you're looking for. Need a TV upgrade? A new headset? Perhaps something to help your skin chill out after all those hours in the sun? You can snag all that and more in their two-day blowout.

Scroll to shop the jaw-dropping sales below:

Best TV sales

Make every canyon look grand while prettying up the natural landscape of your living room with this slamming Sony 4K TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Sony has long been the standard bearer of home video excellence. So we're not surprised that the display on their X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is dazzlingly vivid and detailed. We are tickled to see that this beauty, originally priced at $1,000, is now available for just $898!

Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 is the secret behind its realer-than-real visuals, while its HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels are, well, black. Get ready: It’s going to feel like you’re sitting in the middle of all the action.

This 4K set includes Google TV with instant access to hundreds of popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and much, much more. It even has built-in Chromecast for streaming videos and music from your phone or tablet to its five-foot-plus-wide screen. Also: The remote has a microphone that lets you use Google Assistant for voice search and hands-free navigation.

Shoppers are smitten. "In one word: awesome. This is the best TV I've seen, for an incredible price; considering its features, it's a steal," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "It can be adjusted to give you absolute black even in a dark room; 4K and HDR are amazing..."

Check out more TV sales below:

Best headphone and earbud sales

At $150 off, Amazon ain't just phoning it in with this pair of Beats. Har. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're looking to bathe your ears in audio goodness but don't want to spend a fortune, good news: For a limited time, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones are on sale for just $200 That's $150 off the regular price, a 42 percent markdown.

Beats is an Apple brand, but don't let that dissuade you if you use Android-powered devices; you'll still enjoy top-rated noise-canceling capabilities, 22 hours of listening time on a charge and a built-in microphone for calls (phone and Zoom alike).

With a 4.7-star average rating from over 3,100 Amazon shoppers, the Studio 3 headphones are all but guaranteed to please. "I heard sounds, instruments, in the music that I had never heard before," said one wowed customer. "I am in love." Ready to be smitten? Here's your chance.

Check out more headphone and earbud sales below:

Best smartphone and tablet sales

FOMO? Remember: YOLO, so get this Moto at 40 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

We know, we know; it's summertime and you're checked out. But here's one call you'll want to pick up. The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — which is on sale for only $150 (down from $250) — is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). This Android smartphone, instantly upgradable to Android 10, also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back.

"This phone is better than you can imagine..." raved a happy customer. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more smartphone and tablet sales below:

Best video-game sales

Mario Bros.U Deluxe, the answer to the question: Where's a good plumber when you need one? (Photo: Amazon)

Need a diversion for those times in the afternoons when the little ones are too lethargic to head outside but riled-up enough to keep working your last nerve? How 'bout a new (yet classic) video game adventure with everyone’s favorite plumber, Mario, and his not-so popular brother, Luigi, in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch? Right now, this fun title is just $41, or about 30 percent off.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe features all-new levels, suits, enemies, bosses and characters in a fun-for-the-whole-family adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom. Join Mario and Luigi and two new playable characters, Nabbit and Toadette, as they try to save Princess Peach from the evil clutches of Bowser, Bowser Jr. and the Koopalings, (Got that?) It even comes with a bonus game, New Super Luigi U., so you're getting two wacky adventures (and twice the relief) for the price of one.

“This game is lots of fun if you’re into Super Mario Bros but want a nice visual enhancement,” shared one discriminating gamer. “You can do co-op with friends and family if you have extra Joy-Cons, as there are multiple characters.... Definitely worth a buy if you’re into this style of 2D game and haven’t played before!”

Check out more video-game sales below:

Best smart-home sales

Make sure your Wi-Fi's taking flight when you're in the other wing of your abode. (Photo: Amazon)

"Wi-Fi" stands for "wireless fidelity," but what good is your home hookup if straying away from your router means dropouts and lost connections? On sale for $20 (was $35), the TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender (RE220) extends the reach of your home’s Wi-Fi network while also giving it a much-needed speed boost. This little guy can cover an additional 1,200 square feet and deliver up to 750Mbps (megabytes per second) for lightning-quick internet service.

"My bedroom is a Wi-Fi dead zone. It doesn't matter how good my router is, I will frequently lose connection altogether or get a really weak signal," shared one happily roaming reviewer. "I put this extender... between the dead zone and my router, and the connection is amazing.... I generally have two or three bars compared to one bar. Most importantly, my bandwidth speed is anywhere from three to eight times as strong as it was without the extender."

Check out more smart-home sales below:

Best robot-vacuum sales

Domo origato for this OKP Life K2 roboto! (Photo: Amazon)

Isn't it time you let somebody else — better yet, something else — handle the drudgery of vacuuming? One thing's for sure: There's never been a better time to make the switch: The top-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, just $130 with on-page coupon (that's $170 off), is an ultra-quiet cleaning machine. It can tackle just about any household surface from hardwood to carpets to tile, while its sophisticated sensors prevent collisions and tumbles. It's also mighty powerful, with up to 100 minutes of running time per charge. And shoppers love it more than that other robovac brand, too.

"I really like this vacuum so far," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It works better than an expensive Roomba that I had previously. It is quieter, doesn’t get stuck on all of my thresholds and rugs, and it has a larger bin for dirt. So far it picks up a lot of pet hair and has a good battery life."

Wi-Fi–enabled, the OKP Life K2 is compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Suck it up and grab one while it's over 55 percent off!

Check out more robot-vacuum sales below:

Best home-office sales

Color us impressed: This unprecedentedly great deal on a MacBook Air will have you, and your wallet, in the pink. (Photo: Amazon)

Wait, wait — we know what you're thinking: "What’s so great about this Apple MacBook Air?" Glad you asked! First of all, it's got the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur. And second, it's on sale for $100 off at Amazon. That makes it an absolute powerhouse computer and bargain.

"Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag," shared one wowed Amazon shopper. "I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me."

Check out more home-office sales below:

Best kitchen sales

Think of it as the bouncer that'll keep salmonella and trichinosis out of your backyard barbecue. (Photo: Amazon)

What does everybody love? Barbecue! What does everybody hate? Dangerously undercooked meat! Every chef and savvy home cook knows that the smartest, safest way to check if your meat is ready is by measuring the internal temperature — and the most accurate way to do that is with a meat thermometer. This one is an Amazon's Choice, and it provides an ultra-fast (and, more importantly, super accurate) read on the temperature of your steaks, burgers and poultry. It can detect temps up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This tiny little thermometer will change the way you cook," a shopper shared. "I used to end up guessing temperatures because it's a hassle to check the temperature on all the steaks, and who the heck has time to check every burger and brat? I used to put an oven thermometer in a medium-sized steak and just pull them all off the grill when that one was done. Now I can cook each one to the correct temperature with almost no effort."

Check out more kitchen sales below:

Best beauty sales

Now that you've finally taken the mask off, it's time to make sure you're putting your best teeth forward. (Photo: Amazon)

We get it: You're feeling blah about your dull-yellow smile but don't want to deal with the effort and expense of a professional-whitening procedure. Here's your salvation. This kit will do the job faster, cheaper, and easier. The whitening gel removes years of coffee and wine stains with a gentle but potent minty formula, and the pen-like applicators make it easy to get every single nook and cranny around your choppers. Plus, each pen is good for more than twenty applications, so you can afford to use use it before big interviews, dates, evenings out — but also whenever you'd like to go out into the world with a brighter smile.

"This works very well!" a shopper noted. "After my first and second time using the AuraGlow kit, it’s definitely made a huge difference! The 35% carbamide peroxide gel used is nice, minty, and mild. I’ve used all sorts of teeth whitening products (i.e. Crest White Strips, Sensodine Whitening Toothpaste, and Activated Charcoal) and this takes the cake!"

Check out more beauty sales below:

Best style sales

You'll have legs to spare with these go-anywhere togs. Know what doesn't have legs? This weekend-only sale. (Photo: Amazon)

This being summertime, much of the personal-fashion conversation right now is focused on shorts and swimsuits. But never forget the Eleventh Commandment: Thou shalt not underestimate the importance of a great pair of leggings. After all, they're perfect for so many occasions and can take you from couch to gym to real world effortlessly. Even so, the super popular Leggings Depot leggings are a cut above. They have a flattering high waist, an oversized pocket(!), and a leg-lengthening ankle crop. And at just 12 bucks, you'll never find a better match of quality and value.

"I am loving these leggings," a shopper declared. "The fabric and stitching are high-quality, the fit is incredible, and THE POCKETS. I don't know how I will ever wear leggings without pockets again. The pockets are the perfect size for just about any smartphone/phablet, and they're the same elastic material as the leggings, so you can really stuff them, if you want to."

Check out more style sales below:

Best health and wellness sales

At just a buck and a half a bottle, this is what we all an all-hands-on-deck bargain. (Photo: Amazon)

There's sooo much we can't wait to forget about the pandemic, but here's one lesson that we're keeping with us: the need for hand sanitizers. This 12-pack of Purell — which was worth its weight in gold this time last year — will see you and your family through for months, plus it's the perfect size for high-traffic areas like entryways, reception areas, conference rooms, classrooms, and even just to keep in your car.

"It's their normal gel that I have come to love so much," one cootie-free shopper shared. "The dishwasher bottles ours came in are fantastic, because the tops open and close easily, seal reliably and don't leak. Dispensing it is not that bad, just upend it and either bob the bottle a couple of times or squeeze ever so gently. I can easily pick up the bottle in just my right hand, open it, dispense it, close it again all in one hand."

Check out more health and wellness sales below:

Best mattress and bedding sales

While we wouldn't suggest this particular arrangement for maximum bedtime comfort, we wholeheartedly endorse these soft-yet-supportive headrests. (Photo: Amazon)

Soft to the touch but firm for the neck, these luxe pillows are filled with plush-down alternative, plus the breathable cover ensures you stay cool, even halfway through the night in triple-digit heat. Plus, they are designed to never go flat, so you'll feel like you're getting into a hotel bed wash after wash, year after year. Of course, the pillows' most vocal fans are the over 9,000 five-star reviewers.

"I was looking for a hotel-quality pillow for a great price and I have ordered eight so far!" a shopper noted. "The first night I slept so good didn't wake up once and i usually wake up a few times a night. Definitely felt like a hotel pillow. Very comfortable!"

Check out more bedding sales below:

Best pet sales

Who's a good girl? Who's a good girl? You are, if you're smart enough to buy these for your beloved pooch. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a pet parent, you know how important it is to ensure that your pups are eating right. While most puppy snacks are loaded with preservatives, dyes and all sorts of nasties, these bites, from Amazon in-house brand Wag, are made (in the USA) with chicken as the very first ingredient.

"My dog is in love with these," a shopper declared. "Normally she shares her treats when her dog friends come over, but not these. If I give them to her friends, she takes them away from them and gobbles them up!" Ready, set....fetch!

Check out more pet sales below:

