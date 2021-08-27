We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Good job — you made it to the weekend! Whatever your plans include — a trip to the beach, a dip in the pool, a pre-Labor Day barbecue — make sure you spend a portion of it checking out the weekend sales.

That's right: No need to wait until Labor Day weekend. The sales are already here, and one place you need to hit up immediately? Amazon. The e-tailer has marked down everything from TVs and headphones to beauty items and bedding, and that's just the very tip of the iceberg.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Don't have a conniption; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready, set, shop!

TVs

Gather the family for some stargazing, up above and on this huge 16-foot screen! (Photo: Amazon

Movie night is about to blow up! If you’ve already got a digital projector, you need a massive inflatable screen for the ultimate experience. We’ve found an incredible one for an incredible price! The Holiday Styling Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen spans 16.5-feet across and nine feet high! Right now, it’s on sale for just $200, or $50 off with the on-page coupon, on Amazon. That's the lowest price yet from the retail giant.

It pairs with most any digital projector and accommodates movies and TV shows at a number of 16:9 resolutions, including standard HD at 720p and all the way up to 4K Ultra HD at 2160p. Setup takes only 10 minutes, and the screen will stay inflated thanks to its built-in powerful, yet quiet, electric blower.

"We used this screen for our outdoor movie party...and it was awesome," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Compared to screens we have used in the past, this one’s setup and tear-down is super fast and easy! The velcro for holding up the white screen in place is very durable as well. We used it to rear-project but do appreciate the fact that you can project from either direction. Tons of people complimented it and wanted to know where we found it!... So versatile and fun!"

Story continues

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Customizable AirPods Pro can be the Apple of your ear for under $200. (Photo: Amazon)

Listen up! You can catch a price break on the coveted Apple AirPods Pro! They’re on sale for $197 at Amazon. Grab a pair and you'll be in good company: nearly 205,000 reviewers gave them a flawless five-star rating. That's over a million stars!

Unlike previous AirPod iterations, these Pros are customizable — a special “ear tip fit test” helps you determine which size is best for your unique ear shape. Apple has also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better and won’t slip out mid-workout. Another upgrade: Apple AirPods Pro now feature active noise canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter.

"The sound quality is great, the noise canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case." Said another satisfied Amazon shopper: "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

Be smart — buy a smartphone for less. (Photo: Amazon)

The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — marked down to $150, from $250 — is the affordable, multitalented smartphone you've been waiting for. This Android smartphone is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and is instantly upgradable to Android 10. It also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. The Moto G7 Plus also features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Plus, it has a fingerprint sensor on its back for a super-secure login.

"This phone is better than you can imagine," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Let your body be the player. (Photo: Amazon)

Alrighty, gamers. It's time to shake things up.

If you don't already have the super popular Just Dance 2021 Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, you can nab it now for just 25 bucks —that's 50 percent off — and see what all the hoopla is about.

Follow fun choreo to up to 40 songs from Gaga to Lizzo. And access another 600 songs with the Just Dance unlimited subscription (one month comes free with the game). Cut a rug solo, or invite up to six friends to join for a full-on party.

This Amazon's Choice has earned nearly 17,700 five-star reviews! One delighted player said: "I have all the Just Dance games — and granted, I'm going a bit nutty with all this staying at home during the pandemic, but this game may be my favorite. The songs are a great mix of genres, and the choreography has enough familiar moves to make the game comfortable to jump into, but it also has some new moves that I don't think I've seen in the other Just Dance games. And the backgrounds — wow — they are amazing. It's crazy to think how far the game has come over the years. Five stars for sure!"

P.S. It's Gaming Week at Amazon, so stock up!

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Eero offers a "range" of possibilities for your Wi-Fi. (Photo: Amazon)

In our year-plus at home, we've painstakingly learned the limits of our Wi-Fi. Thankfully, Amazon is here to bring the dreaded dead spots back to life, with its Eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi system for just $195 (was $279)!

Simply place the router and two extenders wherever you need high-speed internet. This Wi-Fi 6 system covers up to 5,000 square feet with 500 Mbps internet! Setup is a breeze, but support is a phone call away.

"My main router has to be on one end of the house on the top floor," one five-star reviewer said, "Before the Eero, this always meant I had to live with some dead zones within my living area, mainly at the opposite end of my house and on the deck behind our house. The Eero’s wireless mesh network is able to deliver Wi-Fi to a much larger area of my house than a single router could and did not require me to drill holes in my wall to hard-wire something."

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

Never miss a spot again. (Photo: Amazon)

If vacuuming is your least favorite chore, you can benefit from a robovac — they take all the dirty work off your plate and ensure that your floors are clean without your ever having to lug around a heavy sucker again. This one runs for up to 100 minutes on its own, plus it automatically ups its suction power where needed. It's smart too: It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and you can schedule cleans through its very own app.

"Since it appears to be an unspoken requirement to give your robotic vacuum a human name, we called ours Mr. Wonderful," one shopper reported. "Mr. Wonderful has become quite an important member of our family. He never gets tired or angry at us for the gross things we ask him to clean and his battery life is simply amazing. What a stud!"

"We have two dogs and a cat that shed A LOT of hair, but Mr. Wonderful is not intimidated," they added. "Mr. Wonderful sucks up the hair, dirt, crumbs, and anything you can imagine with ease. He is surprisingly quiet and when he is done cleaning he goes home to rest up his little spinning brushes for his next challenge."

$176 $280 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

Just like the song says, we've looked at breakfast from both sides now...and believe you need one of these in your kitchen. (Photo: Amazon)

No need to get a separate griddle for breakfast sausages and bacon and burgers — this one can handle both. It's reversible, with one flat side and one with grill, and it fits over two stovetop burners, so you'll have plenty of space for the whole family or a tableful of guests. It comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and heats evenly, plus the cast iron retains heat like a true champ.

"I am giddy with joy now that I can make diner-style breakfasts from my tiny kitchen in a New York City apartment," shared one shopper. "I love that this pan allows me to do this, and that I can warm up toast, fry eggs and make bacon in the same place. Last night I made a small batch of home fries...IT TASTES JUST LIKE THE DINER. Even better. Crusty and delish. And less greasy."

$30 $60 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

It's like a spa day for your face. (Photo: Amazon)

The Sdara Rose Quartz Roller gently gives your face a workout when you use it. (Pro tip: If you're especially prone to puffiness, put the roller in the fridge overnight before you use it; you'll get a nice de-swelling massage.) The naturally cooling feel of the stone can even help tighten the look of your pores. Got skin irritation? The roller will help with that, too!

"I love how this makes my skin feel after use," a shopper shared. "Can definitely see the difference in the fine lines in my forehead and the outside corners of my eyes."

$14 $20 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Soon, the leaves will be falling, and so should you...right onto your couch. (Photo: Amazon)

Fall is around the corner, which means we're about to enter the season of pumpkin spice lattes, warm blankets and, of course, cozy sweats. This pair is cropped at just under the knee and perfectly lightweight, so you don't have to wait to wear them until the temps drop. Plus: They have totally functional, oversized pockets that fit way more than just a few pennies. They're available in 28 gorgeous colors and prints, too, though we're partial to the classic gray.

"I will be living in sweats and joggers this fall as a virtual-learning parent," one shopper shared. "These are perfect for me! They are snug enough to my waist and hips to be flattering while still be very comfortable and loose where they need to be. Highly recommend!"

$20 $35 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding

Trade in your pillow for something a little more plush. (Photo: Amazon)

These Beckham Hotel pillows are made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them incredibly soft to touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall. Plus, with over 96,100 five-star reviews, you'll be in good company.

One shopper noted: "My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot, considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product. The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy. At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position."

$32 $40 at Amazon

Check out more bedding deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

