Amazon is having a weekend-long sale-athon — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The keyboard you use might be small, or even smaller; just make sure you get online and click your way to savings. (Photo: Amazon)

It's time to look ahead: To football games, crunchy leaves, cozy sweaters, and of course, shopping. It might not be Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't snag an incredible deal a couple of months early. The best place to look? Amazon.

The e-retailer is having a massive weekend-long sale on all things fall and beyond, so whether you're looking for fancy new tech, some fetching baubles, or something shiny for your kitchen, you can grab it on sale. Not sure where to get started? We got the biggest and best deals for you to peruse below.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Don't have a conniption; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready, set, shop!

TVs

It's a big deal: An 85-inch Sony for $600 off. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to splurge on a huge TV but still get a huge discount? The Sony X85J 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, an Amazon Choice, is now 21 percent off). With the humongous screen, smooth action (thanks to the native 120Hz refresh rate) and ultraclear Dolby Vision HDR, this is a fully immersive set, whether you're watching live TV or streaming. Plus, Alexa is there for you.

"This is an easy-to-program smart TV," said one five-star reviewer. "The picture is crystal clear...The more I watch it the better I like it. There’s no graininess; only a sharp vivid picture...The picture quality and sound quality are well worth the additional cost."

$2,198 $2,800 at Amazon

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Story continues

Let the music come from within. These wireless earbuds from Sony are on sale for just $100. (Photo: Amazon)

We hear so much about the glorious AirPods. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy (or any Android phone for that matter), you can get your very own wireless earbuds that work just as well — or better — for less.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for $100, a cool $50, off at Amazon. That’s over 30 percent off these super-popular earbuds. How popular? They've garnered a five-star rating from more than 58,000 reviewers.

One iPhone 11 user raved: "iPhone user approves these headphones and in my opinion wayyyy better than the standard AirPods. Prettier, more discreet, more comfortable, less expensive, newer technology...LOVE that Samsung gave Apple users more support. You’re able to change around some sound profiles and customize the headset. One of the cool features is the ambient sound, which allows you to hear more of yourself and the environment around you. Very useful when you’re out and about shopping, yet need to take a call or want to listen to music but still be able to hear people around you."

Choose from four colors, all marked down — black, red, Cloud Blue and white.

$100 $150 at Amazon

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

Endless entertainment in your hands, and cheaper than dinner for two. (Photo: Amazon)

Why schlep that book you can't seem to finish everywhere you go? Read it and do much, much more on Amazon's ultra-lightweight, top-rated Fire 7 tablet, on sale now for just $40 (was $50).

The Fire 7 has a seven-inch display with impressive color accuracy and improved viewing angles. There's plenty of on-board storage (16GB), and you can even expand it via microSD card. With two cams, it's great for video chatting and selfies. You can also enjoy videos, movies and more.

"As good as an iPad, just smaller," said one of the more than 146,000 five-star reviewers.

It's got every Amazon service built-in (Prime Video, Audible, Amazon Music, Kindle), providing access to movies, TV shows, songs, books and games. Plus: Alexa grants you hands-free navigation and quick voice searching. It comes in four great colors — Plum, Sage, Twilight Blue and classic Black — so grab one for everyone in the house.

$40 $50 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Catch it if you can! This popular gaming mouse just dropped even lower, to $23. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to take your gaming to the next level? You'll need a mouse that offers the utmost in precision, accuracy and ease of navigation. This is it. The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, on sale for $23 (down from $50), has a top-of-the-line optical sensor that’s customizable for sensitivity, so its triggers will be as sharp as you please. Amazingly durable, it's rated for up to 10 million clicks, plus it’s backed with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.

Customers have bestowed more than 26,000 five-star ratings on this little guy! One delighted fan wrote: “This is one of the best mice I've ever owned. It has a great feel and super quick and crisp button clicks. The tracking is extremely smooth and precise. The software allows for excellent customization, especially the DPI button ranges. The color-changing stuff is neat.”

$23 $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Light up the night (using your device). (Photo: Govee)

Want to surround your home with a little magic? Govee's patio light kit illuminates your porch (etc.) with 15 glowing LED bulbs on a 48-foot string. It normally sells for $50, but right now you can get it for just $27 when you clip the on-page coupon.

These are "smart" lights, too, meaning you can use the Govee app to turn them on/off at designated times, control brightness, even set up various "scene" modes. You can do likewise using voice commands, provided you've got an Alexa- or Google Assistant–powered device.

They turned one happy camper into a glamper! "These LED lights were a breeze to hang from tree to tree, and even from our tent to a tree," they said. "They were low power draw, so our Jackery Power generator powered them no problem. When we walked back up to our site from a hike it looked amazing. These were the 48-foot version and had several settings. We used a warm glow...how amazing they looked."

$27 $50 at Amazon

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

No more crumbs between the seats. (Photo: Amazon)

The hand vac from the folks at ThisWorx includes three different attachments, including a brush nozzle that'll dislodge pet hair and those stubborn, stuck-on spills. And this is so satisfying: Because the trash container is clear, you can watch all that debris going into the machine. Ahh.

Reviewers are loving the convenience of this overachieving sucker. "A powerhouse in a little package," raved one five-star reviewer. "This is a great little vacuum to clean the car. I bought the corded unit.... The product is excellent at getting ground-in dirt out of the car's carpets, and with the hose that comes with the unit it's easy to get into tight places.... One of the best things along with its great cleaning ability is the bag that came with the unit. It makes it easy to store along with all of its attachments. So mine rides around in the car and can be used anytime because it plugs right into the power plug (lighter)."

$31.50 $50 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

Mouth watering yet? (Photo: Amazon)

Even if you've already stashed the grill away for the cold weather ahead, that doesn't mean you can't have your favorite grilled dishes until next summer — you can make them right on your kitchen countertop! The Techwood grill is totally smoke-free (so your fire alarm won't have a fit) and cooks your meats and veggies evenly while locking in juices and flavors. It's so easy to use, too — all you need is one touch, and you're ready to put some char on burgers, chicken, veggies, steaks and more. Something else to whet your appetite: Right now, an on-page coupon drops your price on it to a cool $100.

"I absolutely love it!" a shopper shared. "It has a permanent place on my counter, since I use it so much. It does gorgeous steaks, great chicken, easy fish and delectable vegetables. My husband loves baby canned potatoes. I toss them in melted butter with salt and pepper and grill them on high until spots are golden and potatoes are hot. Never fails to please!"

$100 $165 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Your smile (aka the Great White Way) is going to turn heads. (Photo: Amazon)

In a perfect world, brushing alone would give us the perfect pearly whites of our dreams. Unfortunately, we sometimes need a bit of extra help, and whitening kits are the way to go — that is, if you don't want to spend hundreds for an in-office treatment. What if you only want to spend a ridonculous $30? This one by Cali White includes an LED light and two full syringes of whitening serum formulated with sensitive teeth in mind. It works quickly — you'll see results after just one use and full results after 7-10 days of daily use of up to 30 minutes. Plus, it's made in the USA and is entirely vegan, too.

"Cali White stole my heart!" a shopper reported. "As a hygienist, I’m always curious about any new products, especially the whitening ones! Cali White takes the prize! I’ve tried several take-home whitening kits, but those always made my teeth extra sensitive (which I didn’t like). Cali White is gentle, easy to use and you can see the results right in front of your eyes! I was completely amazed!"

$30 $55 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

How cute are these? (Photo: Amazon)

Want to add a little elan to your leggings game? Try these on for size. They have the same form-fit at the hips and thighs just like your favorite pair, but they flare out at the knee for a leg-lengthening effect. Plus, they're made of the same peachskin fabric that has made Satina's leggings Amazon's No. 1 bestsellers. Oh, and they're available in 16 different colors and styles, including stripes, florals, leopard-print, even polka dots!

"These pants are amazing!" a shopper noted. "I thought they were going to be legging material, but they’re more like a soft, breathable, polyester.... they fit perfectly! No tight part where you would get a muffin top!"

$19 $25 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding and Home

Your head's very important; it's where you keep your brain! Doesn't it deserve a privileged place to rest? (Photo: Amazon)

New season, new bedding, so make sure these pillows are part of your new setup. These cloud-like pillows are filled with plush, odor-free microfiber and are designed to retain their shape use after use. Their fluffiness doesn't mean they're so soft you sink through them, though — in fact, they're a great fit for sleepers who prefer firmer support.

"AMAAAAAAZING!" shared a shopper. "I’m at a luxury hotel right now and I miss my pillows at home...they are fluffy and soft and amazing! I like these better than my expensive pillows I bought. I have recommended these to my family and friends. I am buying another pair for my guest room. these are such a steal — especially for the price!!!"

$25 $33 at Amazon

Check out more bedding deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.