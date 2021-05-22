Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Consider this our version of Weekend Update: You've been busting your hump for five long days! It's time to unbutton, loosen up, kick back and indulge yourself! Self-pampering is self-help. So is rewarding yourself with some goodies that you've long wanted or needed.

Amazon is having a huge weekend-long blowout, and the discounts rival Black Friday's. We're talking TVs starting at $130, smartphones at $122, and so much more.

TVs

Enjoy our glorious heartland, the fruited plain, and mountains' majesty...all in sparkling HD from the comfort of your couch. (Photo: Amazon)

Hidden deep on Amazon’s website is this Samsung 86-inch Class 4K Crystal TU9000 Series Ultra HD LED Smart TV, on sale for just $1,698, or $502 off its list price. That’s a 23 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever!

This 4K Ultra HD smart TV has a massive 86-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution; vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. And have we mentioned that it's 86 inches? That's longer than your bed!

Can you blame shoppers for falling in love with it? "This is a beautiful TV," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "...It's the biggest TV I've ever bought and I was kind of nervous, but I definitely got what I paid for.... The picture is crisp and stunning!!"

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

This (set of) buds for you. Snap 'em up and drink in their deliciously powerful output. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $80, the all-time lowest price ever (down from $130), the Echo Buds (first generation) are still one of the best wireless earbuds you can pick up at Amazon. And unlike other top buds in the game like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Echos are noise-canceling. Amazon partnered with Bose to integrate the legendary audio company’s Active Noise Reduction Technology into these. Also built-in? Good 'ol Alexa — just give these babies a tap and she'll appear to do your bidding.

"Great little earbuds! Once opened they paired right away," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I have not had any pairing issues at all with my Pixel 4. The second I open the case they pair and have stayed paired just fine. Once they are in my ears they are a good fit and I don't have to worry about them falling out. Running and sweating has not caused any issues either..."

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

Who said a quality smartphone has to be expensive? Not us! (Photo: Amazon)

The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — marked down this weekend to only $123, from $250 — is the tres affordable, multitalented smartphone you've been waiting for. This Android smartphone is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and is instantly upgradable to Android 10. It also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back for a super-secure login.

"This phone is better than you can imagine...," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

We're Bioshocked — Bioshocked! — to see such an amazing discount on such an amazing game going on here! (Photo: Amazon)

If the weekend's about anything, it's about escapism, are we right? On sale for $30 (down from $50), BioShock: The Collection features all three games in the popular franchise: Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite. These fun-tastic epics explore futuristic science fiction worlds underwater and above the clouds.

"One of the best video game trilogies of modern gaming," raved a delighted gamer. "All three games play and look fantastic, and 2k has done a great job with the attention to detail with all of them. I’ve had zero performance issues."

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

You can't put a price on home security...but how does $19 sound? (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $19 with on-page coupon (was $26), The Teckin HD Cam beats the previous version by a long shot. It has night vision, while the cam's wider viewing angle can capture more activity on your periphery (say that ten times fast!). The camera detects motion and instantly goes into record mode. And HD live streaming ensures an incredibly clear picture.

"...The picture quality for nighttime and during the day is excellent," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The setup is simple and user-friendly, and once you download the app you are good to go. It has a wide range of coverage, so depending upon where you place it, you can get a pretty wide-range view."

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

A must-have for any owner of pets...or children...or a slobby husband. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a robot vacuum for only $200? You're in luck, cuz right now, this Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for exactly that — just engage the $100 on-page coupon at Amazon and you're set. That’s a 33 percent savings! (33.333333 percent to be exact, but who's counting?)

This robot vacuum is a fast mover with intelligent navigation that helps it route your home to clean all sorts of floors — including hardwood, carpet and tile — quickly and efficiently. Its powerful suction makes quick work of dust, pet hair, crumbs, and more. And it'll keep on keeping on till the job is done, thanks to its 200-minute-per charge running time. This Roborock can be app-operated and responds to voice controls, via Alexa and Google Assistant.

“I love this little guy!” shared a happy pet owner. “I’m so happy I finally caved and got one for myself. I have six animals (two dogs, four cats) and felt like I was constantly sweeping the dang floors.... Now, I just run this little dude when I get home from work. I’ve used a Roomba brand at my office and can say this one is way smarter, has better suction and a larger dustbin.” What he said!

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

An Apple every five years keeps the tech doctor away, don't you know. (Photo: Amazon)

How 'bout a stylish upgrade to your desktop situation? Coming right up! This weekend, you can score the latest Apple Mac Mini (late-2020) for $600, or $69 off, with on-page coupon. This coveted computer rarely goes on sale, let alone at its lowest-ever price, so now’s the time to pounce.

This Mac Mini has it all: Apple’s newest super-fast M1 octa-core processor; Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories; and 8GB of memory paired with a massive 256GB of on-board storage. It even has the latest version of the macOS Big Sur built-in.

Not surprisingly, its combination of power and user-friendliness is a big hit with shoppers. "This is the most powerful little Mac desktop ever," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "This Mac Mini rivals some MacBook Pros in areas. The new Apple M1 chip is revolutionary. But the big deal here is just the sheer real-world performance this chip gives you.... I am an IT for a living, I deal with the pains of PCs day in and day out. When I get home I just want a computer that works; if that's what you want, then a Mac is for you..."

Check out more work from home deals below:

Kitchen

You won't be Lodge-ing any complaints about this set from the premier name in cast-iron cookery. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still don't have a cast-iron skillet as part of your kitchen ensemble, you (and your meals) are seriously missing out. This set from Lodge includes two of them, and they come pre-seasoned, so they're ready to use out of the box. Their wonders are many: The thickness of cast iron allows for high-heat searing and ensures even heat distribution; it's safe to use on all cooking surfaces (think grills, campfires, ovens and stovetops) and it makes stir-frying, sauteing, searing and even baking almost comically easy. Another bonus? They're made right here in the USA. Another bonus? They'll last for decades.

"This combo was a great investment," said one shopper, who pointed out the set's ingenious dual-purpose function. "Not only can you use it as two separate cast iron pans, but it can also double as a Dutch oven with a lid! This thing is so versatile! Some days I will just cook some steak in one and veggies in another. Other days I may just use the shallow pan and a hot skillet to keep food warm at the table. I've braised meats in there and used the shallow pan as a lid. There are so many options when using this set."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

No more stresses for your unruly tresses — this tool does it all. (Photo: Amazon)

Excuse us while we state the obvious: Blow-drying your hair is a big pain. You juggle the brush in one hand, a blow-dryer in another and attempt to create something presentable out of your damp hair. This brush is the ultimate two-in-one, and then some. It dries your mane while simultaneously adding volume where you need it and smoothing where you don't. It's like a professional-grade blowout minus the sticker shock.

"Y'all! This hot air brush made me cry but in an amazing way!" a shopper declared. "After spending YEARS trying to re-create a salon blow-out I've always failed miserably, but after using this thing I cried tears of joy.... In 30 minutes of using this, my hair was completely dry with NO frizz and I looked like I just stepped out of a hair salon."

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Summertime is versatile-outdoor-wear time, and this top'll have you covered in more ways than one. (Photo: Amazon)

As the temps climb, the last thing you want to wear is something that clings to your body. This top is designed to float away from your torso so you stay cool and comfortable, plus the hip-length hem and ruched detailing at the bust is endlessly flattering. Throw it on over a swimsuit, wear over a pair of bike shorts, or tuck it into a skirt for a more formal look. Either way, you'll be the most stylish gal in attendance.

"My new favorite summer top!" one shopper shared. "So comfy and flowy. Very flattering. Perfect with a pair of black leggings. Wish I could buy one in every color!"

Check out more style deals below:

Health and wellness

This Purell gel will leave your hands feeling swell and leave no yucky smell. Amazon's ready to sell. Well? (Photo: Amazon)

The past (miserable, terrifying, crazy-making) year taught us many things Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. This pack of three of the brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives.

"Very happy with this product!" one shopper shared. "You can’t beat a name brand that is used in almost every hospital and doctors offices across the country."

Check out more health and wellness deals below:

Bedding

We can't guarantee that you'll never have to count sheep, but you won't have to count how many times you flipped the dang pillow over. (Photo: Amazon)

Hate constantly flipping to the cool side? This pillow is made with a blend of bamboo fibers (which have a naturally cooling feel) and is filled with 100 percent memory foam. It's made especially for side sleepers and is made to contour and support your neck and shoulders. Plus, it comes with two pillowcases, so you're not awkwardly trying to make this one fit into your shams.

"This is a really nice pillow," a shopper noted. "The shape and wedge can firmly support and protect my neck while sleeping. It can keep my head and neck stable and it prevents me from hurting my own neck. It is pretty awesome that the pillow has two different heights on each side, so no matter if I'm sleeping on my back or on the side, I can find both comfortable and supportive positions. My neck and back pain got a lot better after I start using this pillow. It might take a few days to get used to it, but after you do, you can't fall asleep without it."

Check out more bedding deals below:

Pets

We swear, it's sheer coincidence that this cat is color-coded with its comfy lair. (Photo: Amazon)

We can't explain why kitties love ensconcing themselves in tight spaces (what are we, Animal Planet?). But if your cat loves to bury herself under blankets or wedge herself between couch cushions, we can say with authority that she'll love this bed. It's a cross between a bed and a house all her own, plus it's self-warming, so she'll be nice and toasty even when you blast the air conditioner. It's so soft, you'll wish you could curl up in there with her — but you know she'd never let you. That's just the way she is.

"This bed has a bit of a flap which serves as warmth as well as protection for the wee one moving to a new home," a cat mama shared. "Our new baby is very feral but this bed is slowly bringing her around. If she is nervous under the soft blanket, she enjoys a nap under the covers. If she is ready to face the world, she sleeps on top of the bed and watches everything going on around her. She will even let me pet her as long as the bed is nearby. This is also the softest bed I have ever purchased."

Check out more pet deals below:

