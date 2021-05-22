Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $6
Consider this our version of Weekend Update: You've been busting your hump for five long days! It's time to unbutton, loosen up, kick back and indulge yourself! Self-pampering is self-help. So is rewarding yourself with some goodies that you've long wanted or needed. That's where Amazon's warehouse-sized weekend sales come in — and oh, man, are they good.
Amazon is having a huge weekend-long blowout, and the discounts rival Black Friday's. We're talking TVs starting at $130, smartphones at $122, and so much more. Of course, while you won't have to contend with rapacious Black Friday hordes, you won't want keep a rare find in your cart for too long — some other canny shopper is sure to snatch it up!
What about shipping, you ask? Well, if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Relax; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Are you (finally) relaxed? Okay...let's shop!
TVs
Hidden deep on Amazon’s website is this Samsung 86-inch Class 4K Crystal TU9000 Series Ultra HD LED Smart TV, on sale for just $1,698, or $502 off its list price. That’s a 23 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever!
This 4K Ultra HD smart TV has a massive 86-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution; vivid, bright colors and deep, dark black levels. That exceptional picture quality supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. And have we mentioned that it's 86 inches? That's longer than your bed!
Can you blame shoppers for falling in love with it? "This is a beautiful TV," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "...It's the biggest TV I've ever bought and I was kind of nervous, but I definitely got what I paid for.... The picture is crisp and stunning!!"
Check out more TV deals below:
Westinghouse WR24HX2200 24-inch Class LED Full HD Smart Roku TV (renewed), $129.50 (was $150), amazon.com
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $290 (was $350), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $350 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $360 (was $430), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart LED Roku TV (55S425), $488 (was $600), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Crystal TU-8000 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (renewed), $518.50 (was $548), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $800 (was $900), amazon.com
Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,498 (was $1,900), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
On sale for $80, the all-time lowest price ever (down from $130), the Echo Buds (first generation) are still one of the best wireless earbuds you can pick up at Amazon. And unlike other top buds in the game like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Echos are noise-canceling. Amazon partnered with Bose to integrate the legendary audio company’s Active Noise Reduction Technology into these. Also built-in? Good 'ol Alexa — just give these babies a tap and she'll appear to do your bidding.
"Great little earbuds! Once opened they paired right away," raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I have not had any pairing issues at all with my Pixel 4. The second I open the case they pair and have stayed paired just fine. Once they are in my ears they are a good fit and I don't have to worry about them falling out. Running and sweating has not caused any issues either..."
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $169 (was $250), amazon.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Sephia SP3060 Earbuds, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Vankyo C750 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $44 (was $50), amazon.com
Noot K11 Stereo Headphones, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Smartphones and tablets
The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — marked down this weekend to only $123, from $250 — is the tres affordable, multitalented smartphone you've been waiting for. This Android smartphone is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and is instantly upgradable to Android 10. It also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back for a super-secure login.
"This phone is better than you can imagine...," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."
Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S21 10-inch tablet, $109 (was $127), amazon.com
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $294 (was $450), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S20 Tablet, $129 (was $149), amazon.com
Moto G Power, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
TCL 10L Android Smartphone, $175 (was $250), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $113 (was $160), amazon.com
Gaming
If the weekend's about anything, it's about escapism, are we right? On sale for $30 (down from $50), BioShock: The Collection features all three games in the popular franchise: Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite. These fun-tastic epics explore futuristic science fiction worlds underwater and above the clouds.
"One of the best video game trilogies of modern gaming," raved a delighted gamer. "All three games play and look fantastic, and 2k has done a great job with the attention to detail with all of them. I’ve had zero performance issues."
Check out more gaming deals below:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $5 (was $40), amazon.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $30 (was $40), amazon.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Godfall (PS5), $42 (was $70), amazon.com
Onikuma Gaming Headset, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch), $20 (was $40), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com
Runmus Gaming Headset, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
Smart home
On sale for $19 with on-page coupon (was $26), The Teckin HD Cam beats the previous version by a long shot. It has night vision, while the cam's wider viewing angle can capture more activity on your periphery (say that ten times fast!). The camera detects motion and instantly goes into record mode. And HD live streaming ensures an incredibly clear picture.
"...The picture quality for nighttime and during the day is excellent," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The setup is simple and user-friendly, and once you download the app you are good to go. It has a wide range of coverage, so depending upon where you place it, you can get a pretty wide-range view."
Check out more smart home deals below:
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
TP-Link Kasa Smart HS210 Kit three-way Smart Switch Kit, $33 (was $40), amazon.com
Chamberlain B970T Smart Garage Door Opener, $195 (was $269), amazon.com
EverCross Electric Scooter, $329 with on-page coupon (was $369), amazon.com
Echo Show 5, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $54 (was $80), amazon.com
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, $196 (was $250), amazon.com
Amico Smart Light Bulb, $11 with on-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
Vacuums
Want a robot vacuum for only $200? You're in luck, cuz right now, this Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for exactly that — just engage the $100 on-page coupon at Amazon and you're set. That’s a 33 percent savings! (33.333333 percent to be exact, but who's counting?)
This robot vacuum is a fast mover with intelligent navigation that helps it route your home to clean all sorts of floors — including hardwood, carpet and tile — quickly and efficiently. Its powerful suction makes quick work of dust, pet hair, crumbs, and more. And it'll keep on keeping on till the job is done, thanks to its 200-minute-per charge running time. This Roborock can be app-operated and responds to voice controls, via Alexa and Google Assistant.
“I love this little guy!” shared a happy pet owner. “I’m so happy I finally caved and got one for myself. I have six animals (two dogs, four cats) and felt like I was constantly sweeping the dang floors.... Now, I just run this little dude when I get home from work. I’ve used a Roomba brand at my office and can say this one is way smarter, has better suction and a larger dustbin.” What he said!
Check out more vacuum deals below:
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum, $170 (was $180), amazon.com
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with on-page coupon (was $120), amazon.com
YTE Robot Vacuum, $201 (was $299), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $190 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
MooSoo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $113 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
ILife V8s, 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $170 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
Work from home
How 'bout a stylish upgrade to your desktop situation? Coming right up! This weekend, you can score the latest Apple Mac Mini (late-2020) for $600, or $69 off, with on-page coupon. This coveted computer rarely goes on sale, let alone at its lowest-ever price, so now’s the time to pounce.
This Mac Mini has it all: Apple’s newest super-fast M1 octa-core processor; Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories; and 8GB of memory paired with a massive 256GB of on-board storage. It even has the latest version of the macOS Big Sur built-in.
Not surprisingly, its combination of power and user-friendliness is a big hit with shoppers. "This is the most powerful little Mac desktop ever," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "This Mac Mini rivals some MacBook Pros in areas. The new Apple M1 chip is revolutionary. But the big deal here is just the sheer real-world performance this chip gives you.... I am an IT for a living, I deal with the pains of PCs day in and day out. When I get home I just want a computer that works; if that's what you want, then a Mac is for you..."
Check out more work from home deals below:
Rexing A1 Two-Way Action Camera, $160 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Apeman LC350 Mini Projector, $60 (was $80), amazon.com
LifeLong Ergonomic Laptop stand for desk, $60 with on-page coupon (was $90), amazon.com
AndaSeat gaming and office chair, $240 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
ODK Computer Desk 39-inch, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Jiose Thermal Label Printer, $125 (was $140), amazon.com
Vankyo Leisure 530W Digital Projector, $200 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Gosund Smart Power Strip $19 with on-page coupon (was $22), amazon.com
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $40 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen
If you still don't have a cast-iron skillet as part of your kitchen ensemble, you (and your meals) are seriously missing out. This set from Lodge includes two of them, and they come pre-seasoned, so they're ready to use out of the box. Their wonders are many: The thickness of cast iron allows for high-heat searing and ensures even heat distribution; it's safe to use on all cooking surfaces (think grills, campfires, ovens and stovetops) and it makes stir-frying, sauteing, searing and even baking almost comically easy. Another bonus? They're made right here in the USA. Another bonus? They'll last for decades.
"This combo was a great investment," said one shopper, who pointed out the set's ingenious dual-purpose function. "Not only can you use it as two separate cast iron pans, but it can also double as a Dutch oven with a lid! This thing is so versatile! Some days I will just cook some steak in one and veggies in another. Other days I may just use the shallow pan and a hot skillet to keep food warm at the table. I've braised meats in there and used the shallow pan as a lid. There are so many options when using this set."
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Bayco 9 Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Oster 6812-001 Core 16-Speed Blender with Glass Jar, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer, $80 (was $145), amazon.com
Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $11 (was $15), amazon.com
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $45), amazon.com
Beauty
Excuse us while we state the obvious: Blow-drying your hair is a big pain. You juggle the brush in one hand, a blow-dryer in another and attempt to create something presentable out of your damp hair. This brush is the ultimate two-in-one, and then some. It dries your mane while simultaneously adding volume where you need it and smoothing where you don't. It's like a professional-grade blowout minus the sticker shock.
"Y'all! This hot air brush made me cry but in an amazing way!" a shopper declared. "After spending YEARS trying to re-create a salon blow-out I've always failed miserably, but after using this thing I cried tears of joy.... In 30 minutes of using this, my hair was completely dry with NO frizz and I looked like I just stepped out of a hair salon."
Check out more beauty deals below:
NATUREWELL Retinol Advanced Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, $32 (was $40), amazon.com
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 1875 Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Belei by Amazon: Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer, $23 (was $28), amazon.com
Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $38 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Tree of Life Retinol Serum for Face and Skin, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Style
As the temps climb, the last thing you want to wear is something that clings to your body. This top is designed to float away from your torso so you stay cool and comfortable, plus the hip-length hem and ruched detailing at the bust is endlessly flattering. Throw it on over a swimsuit, wear over a pair of bike shorts, or tuck it into a skirt for a more formal look. Either way, you'll be the most stylish gal in attendance.
"My new favorite summer top!" one shopper shared. "So comfy and flowy. Very flattering. Perfect with a pair of black leggings. Wish I could buy one in every color!"
Check out more style deals below:
KORSIS Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $39), amazon.com
PRETTYGARDEN Ladies Basic Crewneck Belted Office Dress, $30 (was $37), amazon.com
Yidarton Women's Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Tops Blouses Tshirts, $19 (was $27), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Leggings, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $32 (was $44), amazon.com
Health and wellness
The past (miserable, terrifying, crazy-making) year taught us many things Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. This pack of three of the brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives.
"Very happy with this product!" one shopper shared. "You can’t beat a name brand that is used in almost every hospital and doctors offices across the country."
Check out more health and wellness deals below:
Lement 100 Pcs Disposable Face Masks, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
PURELL TFX Touch-Free Foam Hand Sanitizer Dispenser, $20 (was $109), amazon.com
PURELL Foodservice Surface Sanitizer Spray, Fragrance Free, 32 fl oz, pack of 6, $44 (was $55), amazon.com
Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, $36 (was $65), amazon.com
Wecolor 100 Pcs Disposable 3 Ply Earloop Face Masks, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Purell Adv Aloe 8oz Pump, $19 (was $22), amazon.com
Bedding
Hate constantly flipping to the cool side? This pillow is made with a blend of bamboo fibers (which have a naturally cooling feel) and is filled with 100 percent memory foam. It's made especially for side sleepers and is made to contour and support your neck and shoulders. Plus, it comes with two pillowcases, so you're not awkwardly trying to make this one fit into your shams.
"This is a really nice pillow," a shopper noted. "The shape and wedge can firmly support and protect my neck while sleeping. It can keep my head and neck stable and it prevents me from hurting my own neck. It is pretty awesome that the pillow has two different heights on each side, so no matter if I'm sleeping on my back or on the side, I can find both comfortable and supportive positions. My neck and back pain got a lot better after I start using this pillow. It might take a few days to get used to it, but after you do, you can't fall asleep without it."
Check out more bedding deals below:
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack), $36 with on-page coupon (was $45) amazon.com
SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Twin Size Grey Plush Blanket, $29 (was $36), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 for queen (was $57), amazon.com
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack, $9 (was $17), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Pets
We can't explain why kitties love ensconcing themselves in tight spaces (what are we, Animal Planet?). But if your cat loves to bury herself under blankets or wedge herself between couch cushions, we can say with authority that she'll love this bed. It's a cross between a bed and a house all her own, plus it's self-warming, so she'll be nice and toasty even when you blast the air conditioner. It's so soft, you'll wish you could curl up in there with her — but you know she'd never let you. That's just the way she is.
"This bed has a bit of a flap which serves as warmth as well as protection for the wee one moving to a new home," a cat mama shared. "Our new baby is very feral but this bed is slowly bringing her around. If she is nervous under the soft blanket, she enjoys a nap under the covers. If she is ready to face the world, she sleeps on top of the bed and watches everything going on around her. She will even let me pet her as long as the bed is nearby. This is also the softest bed I have ever purchased."
Check out more pet deals below:
Furhaven Pet - Two-Tone L Shaped Orthopedic Corner Sofa Dog Bed, $28 (was $35), amazon.com
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14 (was $25), amazon.com
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Interactive Robotic Cat Toy, $33 (was $45), amazon.com
