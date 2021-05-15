Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here's a sneak peek at some highlights, starting at just $7

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We don't know for a fact that everybody's working for the weekend, but Amazon sure is — to bring us these deals. (Photo: Getty Images)

How was your week? Tough? Lackluster? Too long? Time to leave all that agita behind you, because we've officially entered the weekend!

Treat yourself for making it through the week with a little something special that's just for you. No need to splurge, either — Amazon is having a huge weekend-long sale on tech, fashion, beauty, home items and more, so no matter what you're looking for, you can find it marked down. Dreaming of new headphones? A new TV? Something new for your kitchen? You can find all that and more on sale — but only for this weekend.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Don't have a conniption; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready? Set? Let's shop!

TVs

Whether you're a cable customer, cord cutter or DVD devotee, this set will give you the pristine visuals you need. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to turn your living room into a binge-watching paradise? Have we got a deal for you! Right now, Amazon has this Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition on sale for $350, or a cool $80 off its list price. That’s a nearly 20 percent savings!

Because it's a Fire TV Edition, it allows you to stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV and much more without buying a separate streaming device. In fact, this TV even has built-in Dolby Vision support for the best 4K video streaming available, as well as DTS Virtual-X audio for a movie theater–like experience at home.

Even better? Alexa is included. So if you’re sick to death of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles, you can just ask everyone's favorite digital-age Gal Friday for the movie you want, and she’ll make your wish come true.

"I'm truly impressed with the capabilities and quality of this television," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "It was easy to set up and linking it to my Amazon and Hulu accounts was a breeze. The remote control can be voice-activated and has buttons for apps on it.... It works great as a computer monitor and also has a handy USB port on the side. After a month of owning it, I can honestly say that I'm 100 percent satisfied and happy that I purchased it."

Story continues

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Less than half the usual price, with two-ear coverage. C'mon, you can't beat that! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $98 (down from $200), these Sony WHCH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones have the crisp and clear audio you’ve come to expect from this standard-bearer of the home-electronics world. Best of all, this is just about the wallet-friendliest way to get premium noise-canceling. That would be Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology, which eliminates nearly every decibel of background and ambient noise. Gone are the days of air conditioner humming and washing machine tumbling encroaching on your jams; from here on it’ll just be you and your music.

"These Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear," wrote a savvy Amazon shopper. "The noise-canceling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. [How's that for a fringe benefit?] These are very comfortable and I haven't had an issue with the ear pads (in fact, they keep the ears warm during the cold winter months). The charging is quick and the battery life is very good."

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

No, we don't know why there are watermelon slices floating behind this phone...but we do know you'd be fruity to pass up this amazing deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Who said a quality, multitalented smartphone has to be expensive? Not us! The Motorola Moto G7 Plus — which is on sale for only $123 (was $250) — is equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card). This Android smartphone, instantly upgradable to Android 10, also comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display that’s super sharp and bright. Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Plus features a 16-megapixel rear shooter with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Need extra security? It has a fingerprint sensor on its back.

"This phone is better than you can imagine...," raved a savvy shopper. "Excellent build quality and body materials. The screen is responsive and has a good headroom. The operating system is the same as in Google Pixel, which is much more expensive. This is faster than any (budget) phone. I recommend it — a good buy for your family members who do not need a lot of unnecessary features, and at the same time you will get a very high-quality device."

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

What's all this, then? A multi-player adventure that finds you battling an authoritarian nightmare in London town, that's what. (Photo: Amazon)

To our amazement, we found Watch Dogs: Legion still on sale for $37 (was $60) at Amazon. That's 39 percent off...which is almost 40 percent...which is a killer price. This, the third installment of this wildly popular video game series would make a great gift for someone on your list. (Feel free to add your name to said list.)

This action/adventure game from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. An all-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun and challenging as it sounds. And did we mention that it's almost 40 percent off?

"Watch Dogs: Legion is so far the best Watch Dogs game in the entire franchise and it's only the third game so far," raved a delighted gamer and five-star reviewer. "I like how you can switch to play anyone else at any point, even though I am the kind of gamer that sticks with one person the entire game. I like how there is no battery or botnet limit."

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Still heaving yourself up from the recliner to turn on an electrical appliance? What are you, a caveman? (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to smarten up your everyday appliances, some good, reliable plugs is the place to start. Luckily, this four-pack of Gosund 15A Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are on sale for just $12 with promo code 69H9H98P. That's just $3 per plug!

Here’s how they work: Just plug them into a wall outlet and connect the appliance you’d like to make smart like a lamp or TV. Sync the plug to your home’s Wi-Fi network and the Gosund app for Android or Apple iPhone, and that’s it! You can now use the app, or Alexa or Google Assistant, to control your appliance.

"...Quality and reliability are top-notch. Installation is straightforward," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "I currently use them to control lamps in various rooms on demand, according to preset schedule or by elapsed time. I plan to buy more plugs for other devices like radios, coffee machines, humidifiers.... Unlike other plugs I have tried in the past, the Gosund smart plugs have no problem connecting to my router, even with a weak Wi-Fi signal. I use them in my garage, which is several feet from my router and across concrete walls, and connection has been very stable. I highly recommend them."

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

Don't make us call you on the carpet for missing out on this incredible robovac deal. (Photo: Amazon)

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is smart, silent and incredibly efficient. And this weekend, it’s more attractive than it'll ever be, as it's on sale for $180, a sweet $120 off. This smart-home robot vacuum uses BoostIQ technology to navigate around your home, while it tackles just about any household surface including hardwood floors, carpets, rugs, tile and more. In fact, it's so smart that if it senses stronger suction is needed, it’ll immediately step up its power to get the job done.

"I'm extremely impressed with this vacuum," raved a delighted shopper. "We have two large, German Shepherd mixes and this tiny vacuum does wonders on both our hardwood and carpeted floors, transitioning almost seamlessly from level to level. I'm able to schedule its run time via the user-friendly app, as well as program the cleaning cycle (whether it be auto, edging, 30-minute quick clean, etc.). We run it nearly every night on the full-powered ‘auto’ cycle and I'm amazed at the dog hair it picks up."

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

When it comes to finding a solution to your workday spinal stress, we're verte-braying our praise for this WoQool laptop riser. (Photo: Amazon)

It's taxing enough on the old noggin to spend a long day at the computer. Why wreak havoc on your body too by spending it hunched over a too-low laptop? Get some sweet relief for your neck, shoulders and back with the SoQool Laptop Riser for Desk, on sale for just $18, or $72 off, at Amazon. That's a ridiculous 80 percent savings!

It's specifically designed to get your laptop off your (actually, physical) desktop and raised to eye level, so you're not wrenching your body into the shape of a question mark. It's made from lightweight aluminum and ergonomically designed to keep your laptop cool with clever ventilation openings.

"My wife needed a laptop stand since she is now working from home — she needed to raise the laptop up for ergonomics and also because her work laptop often overheats," shared a happy spouse. "I looked at several with adjustable heights, etc, but I chose this for simplicity. It requires assembly but includes the four screws and hex wrench needed, and is so easy a three-year-old can do it (literally — my three-year-old did it).... It looks elegant, has nice stability, and the ends are curved up to keep the laptop in place. The height is just right for my wife's workspace!"

Check out more work from home deals below:

Kitchen

Save over 37 percent off — and untold globules of fatty nastiness — with this sleek air fryer. (Photo: Amazon)

We've said it before, we'll say it again: Fried foods do not have to be unhealthy....if they're air-fried. This fetching little wonder conjures up your beloved wings, fries and more without the oil, thanks to rapidly circulating hot air that leaves food crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside. Yum.

This model can fit over 5.8 quarts of your favorite treats and comes with a cookbook to get you started on your new fried-food repertoire. Plus it has over ten presets, so all you have to do is press a button. It's also easy to clean — just throw it in the dishwasher and go. It couldn't be any easier! Pictured above is the green, but it's also available in black, red, and white.

"Looooove this air fryer!" one shopper declared. "I probably use this at least five times a week to make dinner, be it breaded chicken or drumsticks, sweet potato or zucchini fries. Everything I've made in it so far has been delicious, and so much healthier for you than a traditional fryer! I love the cookbook that it came with, and it's so easy to use and to clean."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

For once be happy to have someone tell you, "We're gonna tan your hide!" (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, you might've spent the vast majority of last year indoors, but that doesn't mean you have to look it. This self tanner gives you a natural-looking glow, plus it's totally foolproof — it works gradually, so you can't accidentally over-apply. Shoppers love that it's long-lasting and fades naturally, too (no streaky orange here!)

"This is my favorite self-tanner ever," shares a reviewer. "It's not a spray, so it doesn't get all over the place like others I've used. And it's actually very moisturizing, so your legs and body don't feel tan but flaky! It goes on evenly, and is subtle, but you can add more later if you like it a little darker. It's a very natural color, and does not smell bad, amazingly. I apply with my hands, not a mitt, so I can tell how much I'm applying. Just wash hands after and you're good to go! I love it."

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Too bad her eyes are cut off — she can't see how much we're admiring her in this all-purpose frock. (Photo: Amazon)

This flippy frock is darn delightful for summer scorchers. (Okay, we'll stop.) It's fitted at the bust yet loose around your midsection and legs — perfect for hiding any areas you might not want to flaunt, and flattering the ones you do. That's what we call a win-win! The material is kissed with a touch of spandex, so it's stretchy and comfy. Available in 28 (!!) colors and prints, this uber-versatile creation looks just as cute with a pair of slip-on sneakers as it does thrown on over a bathing suit for a beach day.

"Such a simple cute and comfortable dress!" one shopper noted. "I absolutely LOVE IT!!!"

Check out more style deals below:

Health and wellness

Diamonds aren't the only thing that are forever; so are germs, bacteria and surface-borne viruses. Just sayin'... (Photo: Amazon)

If the past year-plus has taught us anything, it's that you can't be too disinfected. And who know more about disinfecting than the folks at Lysol? This set comes with 480 wipes (six packs of 80) that you can use on just about any surface in your home. They're tough on germs and kill over 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria, but gentle on your senses. Each wipe leaves a fresh lemony scent in its wake.

"Of all the disinfectant wipes, Lysol is my favorite," shares one. "These hand-pack wipes are especially handy in the bathroom. I sat one on top of my toilet and it's readily available whenever I need it!"

Check out more health and wellness deals below:

Bedding

You'll want to keep hitting snooze just so you can get more one-on-one time with these pillows. (Photo: Amazon)

These pillows are the closest you'll get to having a hotel-quality snooze in your own home...without the ridiculously expensive minibar. (Ten bucks for a Toblerone? Seriously?) They're made with every sleep style in mind, though they're particularly good for back and side sleepers. They stay plush, too, thanks to the fluffy down alternative filling. Even better? They're hypoallergenic and gentle on your skin, too.

"If you constantly get a stiff neck from pillows that are too firm or lumpy, look no further!" shared one of over 4,200 five-star shoppers. "These pillows are very soft, not too firm, but still fluff up nicely. Unboxing them you might think they are too flat, but try them out; you’ll be pleasantly surprised. I can finally wake up without a sore neck in the morning. As an added bonus they are machine washable."

Check out more bedding deals below:

Pets

Aww...look at that little muffin all snuggly-wuggly in her soft wittle kitty-cat bed! (Photo: Amazon)

Your kitty loves to feel like she's in the lap of luxury (you two have that in common, amirite?), and whether her definition of that is on top of your hamper or in a cardboard box surrounded by bubble wrap, it's all about that sequestered-cozy vibe. This bed provides the nest-like repose she loves, and its ultra-soft material will keep her nice and toasty. Plush walls make her feel safe and give her a space to rest her head.

It's the perfect size for small dogs too. "What a beautiful cushy bed for our sweet five-pound rescue chihuahua, Poppy Chula," a puppy paw-rent shared. "I’m going to order another one right now! She loves it with her microfleece blanket covering her."

Check out more pet deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.