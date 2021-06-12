Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $4

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Enjoy the raft of spectacular deals as you ride the rapids of the mighty Amazon's weekend sale-a-thon. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheers to the weekend! Have any plans? You know...other than cleaning the gutters, (finally) organizing your closets, taking the kids to their games? Well, you do now, because Amazon's pulling out all the stops with deals on everything from tech to treats, ear buds to new duds, smart plugs to clean rugs, and whatever else you're on the hunt for.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Don't have a conniption; just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

It's time to shop!

TVs

From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam, a mere $498 brings this set home. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $498 (was $600), the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved TU-8300 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a panoramic 55-inch curved display with a full 4K Ultra HD resolution, vivid colors and deep black levels. It produces exceptional picture quality with support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. In fact, the curve also makes the 55-inch 4K TV seem bigger than it actually is. The 4K resolution and HDR setting draws you in — even if you’re not sitting close to the screen.

And shoppers say it's like being in the movie theater. "The curved screen does make a subtle difference in viewing. I love it," raved a five-star Amazon reviewer. "I feel like I am in the movie, or in a nice theater watching it. There is very little glare and I have a lot of low lighting in the room..."

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Meet your new best buds: They'll always be there for you and, at over 60 percent off, are the best kind of cheap date. (Photo: Amazon)

At $70, down from $180 — that's right; a savings of $110! — the Sony WF-SP700N 'Extra Bass' True Wireless Earbuds come with everything you need: a charging case, secure ear hooks, three pairs of ear tips of various sizes and a charging cable.

These Sony earbuds are ideal for workouts, thanks to their top-rated sweat-proofing and rich bass. Sweat all you want — the 'Extra Bass' remains crystal clear and clean. We're talking bass that would give Beats by Dre a run for their money. "...I chose Sony WF-SP700N instead of Bose or any other brand, as Sony 'Extra Bass' is really awesome," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "These earbuds are light, the noise-canceling is fantastic and 'Extra Bass' is unbeatable. No other true wireless brand can beat these Sony WF-SP700Ns. The sound quality is so good that I can ditch my Beats Studio2s."

Have we mentioned that the bass is really great on these?

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

With its uptown performance and outer-borough price tag, this tablet will make you feel like the mayor of Bargaintown. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $299 (was $329), the entry-level iPad model (32GB/Wi-Fi model) has the same fine-tuned 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. You’ll notice — and appreciate — how quickly videos, web sites and games get up and running. (FYI for you tech heads: The speed comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.) To say this thing is popular is an understatement: It has a ridiculous 38,700 five-star reviews!

"I love it! It’s fast and easy to use plus it’s super affordable compared to the other models," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The display is beautiful and picture quality is great...It’s like I have a mini laptop everywhere I go. Perfect for students, the screen quality is amazing and the battery lasts all day long."

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Okay, so you're not a member of the Greatest Generation; that's no reason for you to miss out on all that Dubya Dubya 2 action and intrigue. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for an outrageous $6 (down from $60 — that's a whopping 90 percent off!), the award-winning Battlefield V for Xbox One is a multi-player first-person shooter game from Electronic Arts. It's the sixteenth installment in the series and takes place during World War II Up to 64 players can get in on the land, sea and air action. Take your pick of weapons, vehicles, tanks, gadgets and machinery, as you immerse yourself in episodic "war stories" in Norway, Northern Africa, Normandy and other storied battlegrounds.

"It’s a great game for when I’m focused," raved a delighted gamer. "...The support classes are tons of fun. Spam throwing equipment to allies and get easy experience (points). That, or as a medic you can save countless lives, even those that aren’t on your squad, by reviving them. Great game when things are going good. Some uneven teams it seems at times, but other times, it’s nice to be the one claiming ground. Best of luck!"

This is a digital download, so you'll get to play instantly. No waiting for the delivery person with this baby!

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

There's no business like Echo Show business...especially when you can grab one for over 40 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for just $50 (was $90), the Echo Show 5 is the smaller, sleeker version of the 10-inch Echo Show. With a compact, crisp five-inch display, it's perfect for a nightstand or kitchen counter. Listen to podcasts, watch videos, catch the news, prepare that recipe you've been dying to try. The smart-home display, featuring everyone's favorite voice assistant, Alexa, can double as a digital alarm clock. Amazon has a wide range of personalized clock faces to choose from, so you can bring a bit of individuality to your device.

"This is the best alarm clock I've ever had," wrote a savvy five-star reviewer. "The clock face is very easy to read from anywhere in the room. The screen has no distortion or discoloration from any angle...Perfect for checking the time in the middle of the night."

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

Haven't you reached the point in your life where you shouldn't have to heave and haul a vacuum all over the place? Leave it to the robot! (Photo: Amazon)

Been thinking that one of these days you ought to pull the trigger on a robo vac? Well, let 'er rip, because the top-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now just $119 with on-page coupon right now. That's $181 off. The K2 is an ultra-quiet cleaning machine that can tackle just about any household surface from hardwood to carpets to tile, while its sophisticated sensors prevent collisions and tumbles. It's also mighty powerful, with up to 100 minutes of running time per charge.

And, believe it or not, shoppers love it even more than that other robo vac. "I really like this vacuum so far," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It works better than an expensive Roomba that I had previously. It is quieter, doesn’t get stuck on all of my thresholds and rugs, and it has a larger bin for dirt.... It picks up a lot of pet hair and has a good battery life."

Wi-Fi–enabled, it's compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Suck it up and grab one while it's over 60 percent off!

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

It's called "working from home," not "spending all day destroying your back at home." Let this shiatsu massager envelop you in sweet reilief. (Photo: Amazon)

We love our laptops, but all too often they don't love our spines. Who hasn't risen from their workstation with an achy neck and back after a long day hunched over a touch pad? Well, relief is a just a couple of clicks away. This Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is on sale for just $38 with on-page coupon — that's a nearly 35 percent markdown from its usual of $56 price tag! It drapes comfortably on neck and shoulders like a scarf and delivers deep warmth as it massages muscles.

Pure bliss—and Amazon shoppers love it. “I suffer from a bunch of migraines caused by a stressful job. First impression: This is way sturdier and bigger than I figured it would’ve been,” shared a delighted Amazon reviewer. “I used it to help ease some of the knots and tension I carry in my shoulders and neck....I’m very impressed...I think this thing will save me money and help my tension headaches. Treat yo self.”

Check out more work-from-home deals below:

Kitchen

It's pure stainless steel. It's from Farberware. It's 62 percent off. Really, what more do you need to know? (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're gifting a new kitchen set or need one of your own, this Farberware ensemble is a great option. It has everything you need for the most expansive dinner spread: Two saucepots, a stockpot, two frying pans and a three-quart saute pan. Yum! Plus, they're made entirely with stainless steel, so they're oven-safe for up to 500 degrees. Don't worry about cleanup, either: Just chuck 'em in the dishwasher and walk away.

"When I decided to buy a new set of pots and pans, I feel like I spent weeks researching which ones would be right for me," a shopper shared. "I wanted something that looked nice but was going to hold up well. These have a unique flair to them and have held up impeccably over the years that I've had them. No non-stick coating or rubber handles to deal with, easy to clean up and heat evenly."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

You're still young enough to go to Coachella; why should your eyes look like they're on Social Security? Let Olay help. (Photo: Amazon)

If your eyes are plagued by signs of aging — puffiness, dark circles, crow's feet and fine lines — it's time to invest in a treatment that helps turn back that tide. This eye cream tackles problem areas, plus it lightly conceals while it works its magic. Peptides, vitamin B3 and pigments work together to help reduce the appearance of time's inexorable march.

"Wow! I’m pleasantly surprised," a shopper shared. "The back [label] said 'Works Instantly!' and I though 'Yeah, right...' but it really does. I noticed an instant improvement. Even if it never produces long-term changes, it definitely decreased the dark shadows, leveled out some of the fine wrinkles and made my skin super soft. Best of all, it doesn’t settle in to fine lines or cake, so it’s great for just a tinted moisturizer, mascara and Chapstick day. Definitely found my new eye cream."

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Psst...this CTHH deal gets you two pairs of leggings for just 14 bucks. Hmmm. (Photo: Amazon)

Not all leggings are created equal — and this CTHH set is the proof. They include a slimming tummy-control panel, plus their stretchy-supple fabric is totally squat-proof. Four-way elasticity ensures these move with you, too, so whether you choose to wear them to work out, run errands, or just hang around the house, you're fully covered. Even better: The set of two pairs is just $14.

"I love leggings and I was really hesitant on getting these," writes a shopper. "When they came, I felt them and immediately thought they were going to be see-through because they were so lightweight and soft, BUT NO!!! I was wrong! They’re super flattering and I’m absolutely buying more."

Check out more style deals below:

Health and wellness

Don't fall for any cheap — let alone expensive — imitations: Purell is still the first name in the hand-sanitizing game. (Photo: Amazon)

The past year taught us many things. Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. The brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives. Get it for just $15.

"Doesn't leave a residue and doesn't have much of an odor at all," one shopper shared. "This is our favorite brand of hand sanitizer by far."

Check out more health and wellness deals below:

Bedding

"To everything there is a season"? Not true! This amazing head swaddler gives you just what you need all year round. (Photo: Amazon)

This cooling gel pillow conforms to your head, neck and shoulders, plus a layer of, well, cool gel and dense memory foam provides support where you need it most. Plus, it's made with natural bamboo fiber, which is essentially breathable and yes, also cooling. Great for summertime sleep, yes? But get this: Once autumn arrives and the nights get nippy, you can just flip it to the other side for a warming effect.

"Genuinely a good, comfortable pillow!" a shopper reported. "I'm about 2 months in and it's love! The cool side stays cool for a good bit. The warm side is wonderful on chilly nights. The memory foam is just the right thickness. Best pillow I've had in a long while!"

Check out more bedding deals below:

Pets

Most mass-produced dog treats are for the birds, but Wag's are pure poultry. Oh, and they're half-price. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a pet parent, you know how important it is to ensure that your pups are eating right (and not, say, getting their treats from the trash). While most puppy snacks are loaded with preservatives, dyes and all sorts of nasties, these bites from Amazon in-house brand Wag are anything but. They're just a single ingredient — chicken breast — and are sourced and freeze-dried in the USA. They're packed with protein and are bite-sized, so they're good for both itty-bitty pups and big boys alike.

"These are the perfect treat to stuff in a bone to ensure hours of entertainment for your pup," a shopper noted. "They have a strong scent which entices them to keep working to get at it. The treats are light and squish to fit [inside] the bones pretty well. My dog goes nutty for these. Having a bone stuffed with treats she has to work for keeps her occupied and less likely to get bored and tip over the trash or get into things she shouldn't."

Check out more pet deals below:

