Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $4
Cheers to the weekend! Have any plans? You know...other than cleaning the gutters, (finally) organizing your closets, taking the kids to their games? Well, you do now, because Amazon's pulling out all the stops with deals on everything from tech to treats, ear buds to new duds, smart plugs to clean rugs, and whatever else you're on the hunt for.
It's time to shop!
TVs
On sale for $498 (was $600), the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved TU-8300 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has a panoramic 55-inch curved display with a full 4K Ultra HD resolution, vivid colors and deep black levels. It produces exceptional picture quality with support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) movies and TV shows for the best 4K viewing experience around. In fact, the curve also makes the 55-inch 4K TV seem bigger than it actually is. The 4K resolution and HDR setting draws you in — even if you’re not sitting close to the screen.
And shoppers say it's like being in the movie theater. "The curved screen does make a subtle difference in viewing. I love it," raved a five-star Amazon reviewer. "I feel like I am in the movie, or in a nice theater watching it. There is very little glare and I have a lot of low lighting in the room..."
Check out more TV deals below:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $100 for Prime members only (was $170), amazon.com
Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $220 for Prime members only (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $290 (was $350), amazon.com
Hisense 50A6G 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $350 (was $380), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $380 (was $430), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV, $310 for Prime members only (was $430), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $800 (was $900), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
At $70, down from $180 — that's right; a savings of $110! — the Sony WF-SP700N 'Extra Bass' True Wireless Earbuds come with everything you need: a charging case, secure ear hooks, three pairs of ear tips of various sizes and a charging cable.
These Sony earbuds are ideal for workouts, thanks to their top-rated sweat-proofing and rich bass. Sweat all you want — the 'Extra Bass' remains crystal clear and clean. We're talking bass that would give Beats by Dre a run for their money. "...I chose Sony WF-SP700N instead of Bose or any other brand, as Sony 'Extra Bass' is really awesome," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "These earbuds are light, the noise-canceling is fantastic and 'Extra Bass' is unbeatable. No other true wireless brand can beat these Sony WF-SP700Ns. The sound quality is so good that I can ditch my Beats Studio2s."
Have we mentioned that the bass is really great on these?
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
Apple AirPods Max, $499 (was $549), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (wired), $129 (was $159), amazon.com
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $150 (was $199), amazon.com
HolyHigh Wireless Headphones Sports Earbuds Pro, $16 (was $40), amazon.com
Noot K11 Stereo Headphones, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
Sephia SP3060 Earbuds, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Smartphones and tablets
On sale for $299 (was $329), the entry-level iPad model (32GB/Wi-Fi model) has the same fine-tuned 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. You’ll notice — and appreciate — how quickly videos, web sites and games get up and running. (FYI for you tech heads: The speed comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.) To say this thing is popular is an understatement: It has a ridiculous 38,700 five-star reviews!
"I love it! It’s fast and easy to use plus it’s super affordable compared to the other models," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The display is beautiful and picture quality is great...It’s like I have a mini laptop everywhere I go. Perfect for students, the screen quality is amazing and the battery lasts all day long."
Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:
Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, $150 (was $159), amazon.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S20 Tablet, $130 with on-page coupon (was $149), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $113 (was $160), amazon.com
Vankyo MatrixPad S21 10-inch tablet, $108 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $136 (was $200), amazon.com
Moto G7 Plus, $149 (was $250), amazon.com
Gaming
On sale for an outrageous $6 (down from $60 — that's a whopping 90 percent off!), the award-winning Battlefield V for Xbox One is a multi-player first-person shooter game from Electronic Arts. It's the sixteenth installment in the series and takes place during World War II Up to 64 players can get in on the land, sea and air action. Take your pick of weapons, vehicles, tanks, gadgets and machinery, as you immerse yourself in episodic "war stories" in Norway, Northern Africa, Normandy and other storied battlegrounds.
"It’s a great game for when I’m focused," raved a delighted gamer. "...The support classes are tons of fun. Spam throwing equipment to allies and get easy experience (points). That, or as a medic you can save countless lives, even those that aren’t on your squad, by reviving them. Great game when things are going good. Some uneven teams it seems at times, but other times, it’s nice to be the one claiming ground. Best of luck!"
This is a digital download, so you'll get to play instantly. No waiting for the delivery person with this baby!
Check out more gaming deals below:
Destiny 2 (PS4), $4 (was $50), amazon.com
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Xbox One), $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Super Street: The Game (PS4), $11 (was $30), amazon.com
Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $50), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Runmus Gaming Headset, $18 with on-page coupon (was $25), amazon.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $16 (was $40), amazon.com
Godfall (PS5), $39 (was $70), amazon.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $42 (was $70), amazon.com
Smart home
On sale for just $50 (was $90), the Echo Show 5 is the smaller, sleeker version of the 10-inch Echo Show. With a compact, crisp five-inch display, it's perfect for a nightstand or kitchen counter. Listen to podcasts, watch videos, catch the news, prepare that recipe you've been dying to try. The smart-home display, featuring everyone's favorite voice assistant, Alexa, can double as a digital alarm clock. Amazon has a wide range of personalized clock faces to choose from, so you can bring a bit of individuality to your device.
"This is the best alarm clock I've ever had," wrote a savvy five-star reviewer. "The clock face is very easy to read from anywhere in the room. The screen has no distortion or discoloration from any angle...Perfect for checking the time in the middle of the night."
Check out more smart home deals below:
eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router, $83 for Prime members only (was $129), amazon.com
Blink Mini HD Cam, $20 for Prime members only (was $35), amazon.com
Amazon Smart Plug, $15 for Prime members only (was $25), amazon.com
Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $99 (was $149), amazon.com
Aoycocr Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug (for-pack), $24 with on-page coupon (was $33), amazon.com
Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame (10-inch), $169 (was $199), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Light Switch (three-pack), $35 (was $45), amazon.com
FitIndex Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, $21 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Vacuums
Been thinking that one of these days you ought to pull the trigger on a robo vac? Well, let 'er rip, because the top-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now just $119 with on-page coupon right now. That's $181 off. The K2 is an ultra-quiet cleaning machine that can tackle just about any household surface from hardwood to carpets to tile, while its sophisticated sensors prevent collisions and tumbles. It's also mighty powerful, with up to 100 minutes of running time per charge.
And, believe it or not, shoppers love it even more than that other robo vac. "I really like this vacuum so far," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It works better than an expensive Roomba that I had previously. It is quieter, doesn’t get stuck on all of my thresholds and rugs, and it has a larger bin for dirt.... It picks up a lot of pet hair and has a good battery life."
Wi-Fi–enabled, it's compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Suck it up and grab one while it's over 60 percent off!
Check out more vacuum deals below:
GTTVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with on-page coupon (was $129), amazon.com
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $380 with on-page coupon (was $650), amazon.com
ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $35 (was $45), amazon.com
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $190 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
MooSoo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $140 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum, $140 with on-page coupon (was $180), amazon.com
Work from home
We love our laptops, but all too often they don't love our spines. Who hasn't risen from their workstation with an achy neck and back after a long day hunched over a touch pad? Well, relief is a just a couple of clicks away. This Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is on sale for just $38 with on-page coupon — that's a nearly 35 percent markdown from its usual of $56 price tag! It drapes comfortably on neck and shoulders like a scarf and delivers deep warmth as it massages muscles.
Pure bliss—and Amazon shoppers love it. “I suffer from a bunch of migraines caused by a stressful job. First impression: This is way sturdier and bigger than I figured it would’ve been,” shared a delighted Amazon reviewer. “I used it to help ease some of the knots and tension I carry in my shoulders and neck....I’m very impressed...I think this thing will save me money and help my tension headaches. Treat yo self.”
Check out more work-from-home deals below:
DamKee Massage Gun, $49 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $110), amazon.com
Saiji Laptop Bed Tray Desk, $37 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $100), amazon.com
SoQool Laptop Stand, $20 (was $90), amazon.com
Canon Office and Business MB5120 All-in-One Printer, $246 (was $300), amazon.com
AndaSeat gaming and office chair, $230 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Vankyo Leisure 530W Digital Projector, $200 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair, $140 (was $160), amazon.com
Vybe Percussion Massage Gun, $130 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
LifeLong Ergonomic Laptop stand for desk, $50 with on-page coupon (was $90), amazon.com
Truweo Posture Corrector, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen
Whether you're gifting a new kitchen set or need one of your own, this Farberware ensemble is a great option. It has everything you need for the most expansive dinner spread: Two saucepots, a stockpot, two frying pans and a three-quart saute pan. Yum! Plus, they're made entirely with stainless steel, so they're oven-safe for up to 500 degrees. Don't worry about cleanup, either: Just chuck 'em in the dishwasher and walk away.
"When I decided to buy a new set of pots and pans, I feel like I spent weeks researching which ones would be right for me," a shopper shared. "I wanted something that looked nice but was going to hold up well. These have a unique flair to them and have held up impeccably over the years that I've had them. No non-stick coating or rubber handles to deal with, easy to clean up and heat evenly."
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Bayco 9 Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Oster 6812-001 Core 16-Speed Blender with Glass Jar, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer, $80 (was $145), amazon.com
Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $11 (was $15), amazon.com
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $45), amazon.com
Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother, $10 (was $18), amazon.com
Beauty
If your eyes are plagued by signs of aging — puffiness, dark circles, crow's feet and fine lines — it's time to invest in a treatment that helps turn back that tide. This eye cream tackles problem areas, plus it lightly conceals while it works its magic. Peptides, vitamin B3 and pigments work together to help reduce the appearance of time's inexorable march.
"Wow! I’m pleasantly surprised," a shopper shared. "The back [label] said 'Works Instantly!' and I though 'Yeah, right...' but it really does. I noticed an instant improvement. Even if it never produces long-term changes, it definitely decreased the dark shadows, leveled out some of the fine wrinkles and made my skin super soft. Best of all, it doesn’t settle in to fine lines or cake, so it’s great for just a tinted moisturizer, mascara and Chapstick day. Definitely found my new eye cream."
Check out more beauty deals below:
Naturewell Retinol Advanced Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body, $17 (was $23), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $8 (was $19), amazon.com
Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $38 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Style
Not all leggings are created equal — and this CTHH set is the proof. They include a slimming tummy-control panel, plus their stretchy-supple fabric is totally squat-proof. Four-way elasticity ensures these move with you, too, so whether you choose to wear them to work out, run errands, or just hang around the house, you're fully covered. Even better: The set of two pairs is just $14.
"I love leggings and I was really hesitant on getting these," writes a shopper. "When they came, I felt them and immediately thought they were going to be see-through because they were so lightweight and soft, BUT NO!!! I was wrong! They’re super flattering and I’m absolutely buying more."
Check out more style deals below:
Korsis Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress, $22 (was $39), amazon.com
Prettygarden Ladies Basic Crewneck Belted Office Dress, $30 (was $37), amazon.com
Yidarton Women's Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Tops Blouses T-shirts, $19 (was $27), amazon.com
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $42 (was $50), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Leggings, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants, $18 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $32 (was $44), amazon.com
Health and wellness
The past year taught us many things. Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. The brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives. Get it for just $15.
"Doesn't leave a residue and doesn't have much of an odor at all," one shopper shared. "This is our favorite brand of hand sanitizer by far."
Check out more health and wellness deals below:
Lement 100 Pcs Disposable Face Masks, $7 (was $13), amazon.com
PURELL TFX Touch-Free Foam Hand Sanitizer Dispenser, $20 (was $109), amazon.com
Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, $34 (was $65), amazon.com
Wecolor 100 Pcs Disposable 3 Ply Earloop Face Masks, $9 (was $20), amazon.com
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, $29 (was $37), amazon.com
Lysol Disinfecting Spray, Crisp Linen, $11 (was $16), amazon.com
Lysol, Disinfectant Spray, $5 (was $11), amazon.com
Bedding
This cooling gel pillow conforms to your head, neck and shoulders, plus a layer of, well, cool gel and dense memory foam provides support where you need it most. Plus, it's made with natural bamboo fiber, which is essentially breathable and yes, also cooling. Great for summertime sleep, yes? But get this: Once autumn arrives and the nights get nippy, you can just flip it to the other side for a warming effect.
"Genuinely a good, comfortable pillow!" a shopper reported. "I'm about 2 months in and it's love! The cool side stays cool for a good bit. The warm side is wonderful on chilly nights. The memory foam is just the right thickness. Best pillow I've had in a long while!"
Check out more bedding deals below:
Sumitu Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Twin Size Grey Plush Blanket, $29 (was $36), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 for queen (was $57), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Pets
If you're a pet parent, you know how important it is to ensure that your pups are eating right (and not, say, getting their treats from the trash). While most puppy snacks are loaded with preservatives, dyes and all sorts of nasties, these bites from Amazon in-house brand Wag are anything but. They're just a single ingredient — chicken breast — and are sourced and freeze-dried in the USA. They're packed with protein and are bite-sized, so they're good for both itty-bitty pups and big boys alike.
"These are the perfect treat to stuff in a bone to ensure hours of entertainment for your pup," a shopper noted. "They have a strong scent which entices them to keep working to get at it. The treats are light and squish to fit [inside] the bones pretty well. My dog goes nutty for these. Having a bone stuffed with treats she has to work for keeps her occupied and less likely to get bored and tip over the trash or get into things she shouldn't."
Check out more pet deals below:
Furhaven Pet - Two-Tone L Shaped Orthopedic Corner Sofa Dog Bed, $28 (was $35), amazon.com
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14 (was $25), amazon.com
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Interactive Robotic Cat Toy, $28.50 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
