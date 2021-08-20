We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TVs

Autumn awaits with: The upcoming TV season. Three days of NFL action every week. A top-notch, ridonculously inexpensive way to take it all in. (Photo: Amazon)

Transform your living room into TV heaven for less with an Amazon No. 1 New Release: a Toshiba 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Amazon has slashed the price by a hundred bucks, down to $370 (was $470).

The minimalist design and ultra-HD picture quality make this latest Toshiba 4K a pleasure to behold. But the best part? This Fire TV edition allows you to stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more without buying a separate streaming device. It's built-in!

One “extremely pleased” five-star reviewer said: “Everything I was looking for in a 43-inch TV … Four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an optical port, an OTA antenna port, and something affordable.” He advised: “Please note, in my opinion, you can get the most out of this Smart Fire TV by being an "Amazon Prime Member" (I am), since this is an Amazon Fire TV.… After all my external components were plugged in, I connected the TV to my Wi-Fi and everything worked perfectly; the picture is beautiful. … Good value.”

Headphones and earbuds

Pop 'em in and rock out. The super-popular AirPods Pro are on sale now! (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the rarely discounted Apple AirPods Pro, wait no more! They’re $180 at Amazon — their lowest price of the year. Grab a pair and you'll be in good company: over 202,000 reviewers gave them a flawless five-star rating. That's over a million stars!

Unlike previous AirPod iterations, these Pros are customizable — a special “Ear Tip Fit Test” helps you determine which size is best for your unique ear shape.

Apple also redesigned these buds with a silicone tip for a comfy fit so they’ll feel better in your ear and won’t slip out halfway through a workout. Another upgrade: Apple AirPods Pro now feature active noise canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter.

"The sound quality is great, the noise canceling is good as well," wrote a five-star reviewer. "They also pair and turn on automatically when you open the case." Said another satisfied Amazon shopper, "For noise cancellation, they’re more effective than I thought they would be. They are best at blocking out white noise — bus engines, office sounds, fans, etc. They are good at voices if it's just people talking in a group at a normal volume."

Smartphones and tablets

Watch your fingers around this scorching deal: The Fire HD 10 tablet is down to just $100 on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, but don't have much to spend, you're in luck! The 32G Fire HD 10, which was released this year and is the most advanced of the Fire lot, is just $100 (the lowest price on record). That's a whopping $229 less than the least-expensive iPad, yet it offers the same screen size and expandable storage.

The Fire HD 10 is fast and bright, and it let's you do everything from watching Netflix and making Zoom calls to using apps like Microsoft Office. This model is thinner, lighter and (thanks to strengthened aluminosilicate glass) more durable than previous generations.

“Great screen, good quality for the money,” one shopper noted. “ Easy to use and responds quickly without lag. … The split-screen feature is great if you want to have music or TV on the side while you read news or surf the web. The memory expansion option is nice. It works well as my entertainment laptop. It handles email, streaming services, Kindle and Audible books, Amazon photos, etc. really well.”

Gaming

Save 40 bucks and, hopefully, London withi this non-stop-action adventure. (Photo: Amazon)

We found Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One on sale for just $20 (was $60) — that’s an impressive 67 percent off — at Amazon.

The third installment of this widely popular action/adventure game series from Ubisoft takes place in a near-future where London is on the verge of collapse. All-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds. And at nearly 70 percent off, it’s steal.

"Watch Dogs: Legion is so far the best Watch Dogs game in the entire franchise and it's only the third game so far," raved a delighted gamer and five-star reviewer. "I like how you can switch to play anyone else at any point, even though I am the kind of gamer that sticks with one person the entire game. I like how there is no battery or botnet limit this time and instead, they were replaced with the hacking having a time limit for certain things..."

Smart home

Home Safe Home: The Blink Mini security camera turns your domicile into your own private surveillance state. (Photo: Amazon)

We all want to feel safe at home. How to do it without endangering our bank balance? For an inexpensive way to up your home security, check out the Blink Mini Camera. This ingenious gadget, now just $25 on Amazon, offers superior motion detection and peace of mind.

Install this smart sentry inside or outside your home to monitor activity 24/7 (it has night vision too) and get alerts on your smartphone whenever the camera senses activity. Live view and two-way audio features allow you to see and speak with visitors and at-home loved ones, like pets and babies in need of comforting.

After trying (and ditching) Ring and Wyze cams, one Blink convert said: ”The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user-friendly. My Wi-Fi is sloooow, but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch-black darkness. Very pleased with this; you can't go wrong here.”

Vacuums

Make dust bunnies an endangered species with this Eufy marvel. (Photo: Amazon)

Been holding off on joining the robovac revolution? Here's a tres affordable opportunity to get in on the action. This robovac from Eufy uses its patented BoostIQ technology to navigate your house, from hardwood floors to rugs and beyond, with smooth transitions for up to 100 minutes. It never loses suction, but if it senses the need for extra power — say for crumbs on the kitchen floor or dirt embedded in the rug — it amps up to get the job done. A bargain at any price, at 35 percent off it's an absolute steal.

"I absolutely love this vacuum," a shopper declared. "I had an issue with cat hair and kitty litter getting tracked all over my apartment, but now it's never been cleaner. This thing goes over rugs very well and cleans like a dream."

$150 $230 at Amazon

Kitchen

You may not be a seasoned home chef, but this pre-seasoned multitasker will give you a head start to becoming one. (Photo: Amazon)

This mega-popular cast iron skillet from the folks at Lodge comes pre-seasoned (no need for YouTube tutorials on how to do it yourself) and it's essential for professional chefs and amateur home cooks alike. It retains heat like no other, plus it sears, sautés, bakes and broils like a champ. You can use it on just about any cooking surface, too, including campfires and backyard grills.

"This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile," writes one of over 79,000 five-star shoppers. "...The sloped sides let me sauté just like with a stainless steel pan, plus I can judge whether it's too hot just by putting my hand near it. What can't I cook with this thing? I sauté veggies, make grilled cheese sandwiches, fry eggs, reheat tortillas, make omelets, sear steaks, and make sausage gravy to go over biscuits. This is a real workhorse of my kitchen. You can see why it never leaves my stovetop."

$18 $27 at Amazon

Beauty

This tool is your hairstylist's indispensable little secret...and that's not just a lot of hot air. (Photo: Amazon)

There’s a reason — multiple reasons, actually — thousands of shoppers are obsessed with Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: It’s the secret weapon for a good hair day. And it happens to be on sale for a limited time—the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a gorgeous coif. Every day.

The Amazon bestseller is a two-in-one tool that combines a volume-boosting round brush with the power of a hair dryer for a foolproof blowout you can do yourself. Thanks to its power, versatility and innovative design, the One-Step has garnered over 239,000 five-star reviews.

"I have NEVER been able to give myself a nice blowout until I got this! I would dry, then straighten, then use a curling iron," one shopper shared. "On my first try with this tool, I was able to get gorgeous, soft hair in about 20 minutes. Amazing!"

$33 $60 at Amazon

Style

You, too, can strike a pose like Our Lady of Chillaxation here in this plush robe. (Photo: Amazon)

There are few things as blissful as slipping into a swaddling robe after a long shower. Make the experience even more luxurious with this Amazon bestseller. It's made entirely of ultra-soft fleece, has an oversized hood, and an adjustable tie at the waist. Plus, oversized pockets are perfect for stashing treats and the TV remote.

It's available in seven colors (both neutrals and brights!) and is absolutely perfect for the chilly fall and winter nights ahead. "This robe is so soft and warm!" one of nearly 12,500 five-star shoppers shared. "I'm in love with it; honestly, I wear it around over clothes during the day because it's so snuggly and comfy. Love the color, the weight is heavier than I thought it would be, and that's a good thing. The material is great on the inside and outside. The pockets are big and perfect to put your phone in. It does almost reach the floor but is high enough that you can go up and downstairs in it without tripping over it. Can't say enough nice things about this robe, wish I found it years ago, it's awesome!" We think she likes it!

$20 $35 at Amazon

Bedding

Save big on a pair of pillows that'll make you feel like you're spending the night at a fancy hotel. (Obscenely expensive Toblerone not included.) (Photo: Amazon)

These pillows are the closest you'll get to having a hotel-quality snooze in your own home...without the ridiculously expensive minibar. And here's an ingenious touch: Made with shredded memory foam, they're totally customizable, so you can pull out and re-stuff as much as you want. They're cooling to the touch as well (a must for these torrid summer nights) and have a washable bamboo pillow case. Sweet dreams!

"Just got these today, and...they are so comfortable. They fluff up easily and give great support with a memory foam mattress.... I don't believe I will ever leave my bedroom again," shared a shopper.

$37 $50 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

