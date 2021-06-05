Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The week may have ended, but the unbeatable sales are just beginning. Don't believe us? Read on... (Photo: Getty Images)

Memorial Day might have come and gone, but it looks like no one told Amazon — the sales are still going strong! This weekend's deals include everything from jaw-dropping tech steals, blowouts on beauty, and plenty of kitchen gadgets, all marked waaay down.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Now don't you fret; just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

What time is it? Time to shop!

TVs

This is an incredible sale on an incredible TV. Maybe you should buy one, save $120 and watch The Incredibles on it! (Photo: Amazon)

This weekend, you can score this incredibly popular Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for just $310, down from $430.

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. You'll get eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — a true rarity at this price point. There are three ports for hooking up a soundbar (for deeper, richer audio), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.

"Great value for those ready to upgrade to 4K. I am very pleased. The picture and sound quality are really good," said a savvy Amazon shopper. "It functions like a Fire TV Stick 4K, but you can connect it with an ethernet cable.... When you are on the home screen and you highlight an input (which you can name) it will show you a real-time picture and video of what that input is currently displaying in the top right corner of the screen. Five stars all day! It's a no brainer!!"

Check out more TV deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Story continues

Seeing as these cans are 50 percent off, it's tempting to say "You can't Beat this deal!"...but that would be so very, very lame of us. (Photo: Amazon)

Still on sale for $149 (was $300), the Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in gray. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient sound to really get ensconced inside your favorite music and podcasts.

“These are the best Beats so far. They sound very good and less bass-heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The noise-canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

The Beats can keep on keeping on for nearly 40 hours per battery charge (we've done the math and that's nearly two whole days!), so you don’t have to be within plugging distance of a wall outlet all day long.

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Smartphones and tablets

Looking for a way to ditch your iPhone and keep your carrier options open? Let's talk. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $175 with on-page coupon (was $250), this TCL 10L Android Smartphone is designed for speed and zippiness with Android built-in and 6GB of memory paired with 64GB of on-board storage. It’s also expandable up to a robust 256GB via microSD card. Now, that’s something that even the Apple iPhone can’t do! Meanwhile, it also has an impressive battery life — up to an impressive 48 hours — and a big edge-to-edge 6.53-inch HD display, so images and photos will look slick and sharp.

And cost-conscious shoppers love it compared to other wallet-friendly smartphone brands. "Absolute best in value if you are in US and can't use most Xiaomi phones. This phone has an absolute amazing build quality for its cost," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "This TCL is leagues better than any other budget Android with this many network bands. Xiaomi may come out ahead in some areas but the TCL is much more compatible with US markets while Xiaomi is mostly unusable."

This is an unlocked phone, so you can take it to just about any U.S. phone carrier — including T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T— and shop around for the best data/phone package. Freedom!

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Ah, remember the U.S.-Russa War of 2020? Good times! But, as Battlefield 4 reminds us, new fights await! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for an outrageous $6 (down from $40!), the award-winning Battlefield 4: Premium Edition for Xbox One is a multi-player first-person shooter game from Electronic Arts. It's the fourth installment in the series and takes place six years after the third game during the 'War of 2020' between the U.S. and Russian forces.

"Good game," raved a delighted gamer. "I've been gaming for 10-plus years and this game still has me wanting to get better.... Never any lag.... Would highly recommend. There's jets, helicopters (scout and attack), tanks, AA tanks, 30-plus guns and all the maps (especially premium maps) look extremely well done..."

And here's some speed to go with that economy: This is a digital download, so you'll get to play instantly. No waiting for the delivery person with this baby.

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

No, you're not imagining it -- this Echo Auto is, indeed, casting a come-hither smile at you. Maybe it's time to pick one up...or vice versa. (Photo: Amazon)

If you ever wanted to get Alexa into your car, here’s your chance. The Echo Auto is a clever little gizmo that instantly makes your old vehicle smart. It connects to your car's stereo via an auxiliary input and pairs to your phone with Bluetooth. Then, voila, you can talk to Alexa just like at home!

No worries about the roar of you engine, the wind, or traffic getting in the way of your voice. The Echo Auto is designed with eight mighty microphones, so it can clearly pick up voice commands no matter the hubbub outside. It’s absolutely genius for making hands-free phone calls and calling up your favorite driving tunes on Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and more.

"I'm actually impressed with this little device," wrote a savvy five-star Amazon reviewer. "I've tried other car Alexa-enabled devices but they've always struggled to pick up my voice over noises such as the radio, a window being down or other people chatting in the car. It always picks up my voice no matter the sound level."

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

You down with OKP? Yeah, you know me! Now, stop playing Name That Tune and start playing Buy That Vac! (Photo: Amazon)

An impressive $184 off, the top-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner — just $116 with on-page coupon right now — is an ultra-quiet cleaning machine. It can tackle just about any household surface from hardwood to carpets to tile, while sophisticated sensors prevent collisions and tumbles. It's also mighty powerful with up to 100 minutes of running time per charge. And shoppers love it more than Roomba robovacs too.

"I really like this vacuum so far," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It works better than an expensive Roomba that I had previously. It is quieter, doesn’t get stuck on all of my thresholds and rugs, and it has a larger bin for dirt. So far it picks up a lot of pet hair and has a good battery life."

Wi-Fi–enabled, it's compatible with the Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Suck it up and grab one while it's over 60 percent off!

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

At over 80 percent off, this deal is the height of weekend-sale mania. (You know..."height"? Because it raises your laptop up? Oh, forget it!) (Photo: Amazon)

Working from home can be brain-draining. Why wreak havoc on your body too by spending it hunched over a too-low laptop? Get some sweet relief for your neck, shoulders and back with the Soqool Laptop Stand, on sale for a ridonculous $15, or $75 off, with on-page coupon at Amazon. That's nearly a ridiculous 85 percent savings!

It's specifically designed to get your laptop off your (actually, physical) desktop and raised to eye level, so you're not wrenching your body into the shape of a question mark. It's made from lightweight aluminum and is ergonomically designed to keep your laptop cool with clever ventilation openings.

"My wife needed a laptop stand, since she is now working from home — she needed to raise the laptop up for ergonomics and also because her work laptop often overheats," shared a happy spouse. "I looked at several with adjustable heights, etc, but I chose this for simplicity. It requires assembly but...is so easy a three-year-old can do it (literally — my three-year-old did it).... It looks elegant, has nice stability, and the ends are curved up to keep the laptop in place. The height is just right for my wife's workspace!"

Check out more work-from-home deals below:

Kitchen

Some have said that a cast-iron pan is the jack-of-all-trades of your kitchen. But for us, it's clearly the king. (Photo: Amazon)

Thinking of finally adding a cast iron pan (or, smarter yet, a second one) to your lineup? Now's the time: This iconic set from Lodge is on sale for under $45. It's an "Amazon's Choice" bestseller, and its wonders are many: The thickness of cast iron allows for high-heat searing and ensures even heat distribution; it's safe to use on all cooking surfaces (i.e., grills, campfires, ovens as well as stovetops) and it makes stir-frying, sauteing, and even baking almost comically easy. No joke.

"I’ve used this three or four times in the week since I’ve had it," a shopper reported. "It comes beautifully seasoned. As a suggestion, cook a healthy pile of bacon in the skillet first thing. Something with plenty of seasoning, I used a black pepper smoked bacon. The chicken and sausages I cooked in my skillet tasted like some 'directly over-the-fire' cooking. I couldn’t recommend this product enough. Keep it greasy."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

The moral of this story: There's nothing you can do about aging; there's plenty you can do about its effects. (Photo: Amazon)

If your eyes are plagued by signs of aging — puffiness, dark circles, crow's feet and fine lines — it's time to invest in a heavy-duty retinol. This formula by cult-favorite skincare brand Roc is designed to smooth wrinkles while tackling uneven skin tone and bumps, plus it's gentle enough for daily use.

"The best product for the money," one shopper shared. "I am 69 and spend quite a bit of time in the sun (live in FL). My skin looks better than my contemporaries who use other products. I often get remarks about my lack of crow's feet!"

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

If this were a Black Friday sale at the mall, you'd tear each other limb-from-limb to get a pair of these. But all you have to do is leg it to your laptop, log on and click away. (Photo: Amazon)

Not all leggings are created equal — and these are the proof. They include a slimming tummy-control panel, plus their stretchy-supple fabric is totally squat-proof. Four-way stretch ensures these move with you, too, so whether you choose to wear them to work out, run errands, or just hang around the house, you're fully covered. Even better: They're over 75 percent off.

"Looooooove these leggings!" a shopper shared. "Super nice quality, very flattering. Material is thin but not see through, they’re buttery soft and make even thighs and butt look very smooth. Super flattering and I love the high waist."

Check out more style deals below:

Health and wellness

Don't fall for any cheap, or expensive, imitations: Purell was the first, and is still the best, player in the hand-sanitizing game. (Photo: Amazon)

The past year taught us many things. Among them, that we can never possibly have too much Purell. The brand's iconic formula is a must for any household, and the cooling gel leaves your hands feeling clean and hydrated — not sticky, like cheapo alternatives. Get it for just $15.

"Doesn't leave a residue and doesn't have much of an odor at all," one shopper shared. "This is our favorite brand of hand sanitizer by far."

Check out more health and wellness deals below:

Bedding

You spend your entire day avoiding myriad pains in the neck — why subject yourself to one while you slumber? (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's best-selling pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Move around at night? The pillows' no-shift construction minimizes bunches and distortion. Their combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature — you'll use these pillows in the winter, spring, summer and fall.

"I absolutely love these pillows. They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud," said one nicely articulate shopper. "I have spent hundreds on brand-name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain - these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips.... I found these pillows to be incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."

Check out more bedding deals below:

Pets

Aw, the baby! Aw, the baby! Aw, the baby! Aw, the baby! Um, oh yeah...you should buy one of these pet beds. (Photo: Amazon)

If your pet loves to stay snuggled up under the covers (hey, who doesn't?) this bed is the perfect pick for them. It's self-warming, cushioned throughout, and has raised edges for them to lay their head on. The bottom is water-resistant, too, so even if they have a little accident, it won't ruin your floor.

"My cat, Cheddar, is weird," one shopper shared. "He will not want to use ANYTHING I buy him for at least a month, and then he suddenly loves whatever it is as long as I have left it out for him to finally warm up to. This bed was one of those things. He now sleeps in it every night, but only after making biscuits on it for like 20 minutes. It’s a perfect size and super soft. I wish they made human-sized ones."

Check out more pet deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.