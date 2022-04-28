The best sales to shop this weekend: Can't-miss deals from Zales, Walmart, Sur La Table and more
The weekend is here and it’s serving up lots to shop — especially if you're shopping for mom! From shimmering baubles to high-end cooking gear, there's something for every mom. But the deals don't end there. But, of course, we’re only seeking out the best of the best deals. From pet beds to luxury handbags at a discount, we’ve combed the internet for the best sales you can find on the internet this weekend.
Zales
Zales has been making moms sparkle since 1924 and this year it's offering 30% off select jewelry. Discover deals like a Diamond Heart-Shaped Necklace for $190, down from $319, but you'd better hurry — Mother's Day is May 8 when the sale ends.
Walmart
You can almost always count on Walmart for a good deal, but the retail takes its furniture deals a step further with a 40% discount. Find deals like this three-person swing for $197 (down from $257) to create your outdoor oasis without breaking the bank.
If your mom likes to spend any amount of time in the kitchen, prepare to add to cart at Sur La Table's Mother's Day sale. Right now, you can save 20% on select items like this ten-piece cookware set from Green Pan for $320 (down from $400) with the code MOM20.
Chewy
Even our pets need a spring refresh and Chewy is right there for us with discounts to keep our creatures comfortable year-round. Right now, you can save up to 30% on cat condos, dog beds and so much more at the Refresh Your Nest Sale.
Explore more sales to shop this weekend:
Amazon Amazon always has a good deal, and this weekend, it has deal on JBL portable speakers for up to 40% off the regular price.
Our Place Here’s your chance to try out the Internet-famous Always Pan at a discount! Our Place is offering savings sitewide at its Annual Spring Super Sale. Right now, you can get $30 off its signature pan, but if you already have that, the Perfect Pot is on sale for $40 off, or you can shop its other stylish cookware.
This online pop-up sale from Adidas features hand-curated deals from the most exclusive collaborations for up to 50% off the regular price.
Lowe’s Right now, Lowe’s is offering as much as 60% off select patio furniture from Lowe’s SpringFEST event.
Coach Outlet Get up to 70% off at the Friends+Family Event, plus get an extra 15% off with code FRIENDS15 at checkout.
REI Get up to 62% off select outdoor gear and apparel with REI’s Spring savings and deals. Ends 5/2.
Helix Get up to $350 off best-selling mattresses from Helix, plus two free Dream Pillows at the Spring Into Bed Sale.
Overstock Get up to 70%(!) off on thousands of items, plus free shipping at the Overstock Spring Black Friday Event.
Bed, Bath and Beyond Get up to 20% off select cookware at the Beyond Cooking Event.
Macy’s Get up to 30% off select items at Macy’s Friends and Family Sale with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Ends 5/1.
Levi’s Leaves a lot to your imagination with its Mystery Sale. You choose what you buy, and the more you spend the more you save — spend $75 and you save $15 or save up to $75 when you spend $200.
Looking for more great deals?
Check out our picks from Amazon:
