Walmart's weekend deals will start the year off right — save up to 80 percent on Sony, Apple, LG, Shark , Hoover and more

Make the New Year bright with incredible weekend deals at Walmart. (Photo: Walmart)

Need to revamp your routine for the New Year? Swapping out an out-of-date TV or headphones and making changes to your home decor and cleaning arsenal might be just the ticket to start 2022 off on the right foot. Lucky for you, we've collected the best sales and savings this weekend at Walmart, so you can fill your cart with the freshest deals to reinvent your year.

And if you want to score free shipping while you're at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 gratis days. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Check out our favorite picks below!

TVs

What's the dealio on this Vizio? $187 off, that's what! (Photo: Walmart)

Enjoy next-level versatility and performance with the Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series Smart TV, now just $228 (was $415). The Vizio D-Series combines brilliant 1080p Full HD resolution and stellar quality with the award-winning SmartCast platform, loaded with the an expansive array of built-in apps, and the V-Gaming Engine to enable next-level gaming performance. SmartCast also features built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, offering unparalleled entertainment in a size that fits your lifestyle.

Reviewers love it, too. "I plugged this TV in and automatically picked up the internet; then it asked for the internet password, updated and was ready to go," reported one very satisfied customer. "There are so many channels, and the stations are right on the main menu, so it is effortless to find your favorite show. Beautiful picture, super easy setup."

$228 $415 at Walmart

Check out more TV deals below:

Vacuums

The Wind Tunnel's easy-peasy dirt cup makes detritus disposal a breeze...but we're still gonna say you ought to "bag" one of these ASAP. (Photo: Walmart)

Go above and beyond whole-house cleaning with the Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, now just $59 at Walmart (was $119).

The high-capacity, bottom-release dirt cup (yeah, that's really what it's called) means less time tidying up and more time enjoying a clean home, and its WindTunnel technology creates channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep-down-embedded debris. Best of all, you don't have to keep endlessly buying filters: The filter is rinsable and reusable, and will stay on the job for years.

"Excellent vacuum for big house with pets and kids. Suction power is great, size is great, has long extension cord and it is very easy to use," shared one happy home cleaner.

$59 $119 at Walmart

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Look at them...they're as cute as two, um, Pods in a pod. (Photo: Walmart)

We'll be blunt: Anytime you find AirPods on sale, you'd do well to have a look. When said sale is upwards of 25 percent, you ought to have a real close look. So it is with these Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, now just $197, down from $249. Ultra-high fidelity, noise cancelation, Transparency Mode (which will keep you aware of your surroundings even while listening to your fave jams, podcast or e-book). They're all part of the package. And that MagSafe charging case? That'll give you up to 22 hours of listening pleasure.

"The BEST earbuds. Period," said this succinctly expressive shopper. "I didn't believe people when they said how good these were until I got my hands on some for myself. They were paired almost instantly as soon as I took them out of the box. The noise cancellation is incredible!!!!"

$197 $249 at walmart

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Bedding

Sleep like an Egyptian. Well, on Egyptian cotton, anyway. (Photo: Walmart)

Grab your beauty sleep in beautiful sheets with a Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton 4-piece Sateen Solid Print Queen Bedding Set, on sale this weekend for just $25 (down from $45)! This set is crafted with luxuriously soft Egyptian cotton in a rich and luminous sateen weave, and its Flexifit technology ensures the fitted sheet will snugly fit mattresses up to 20 inches deep through every toss and turn. There are eight colors to choose from, so you can be sure your bedding will coordinate effortlessly with your space.

"I absolutely love these sheets and I don't know why I haven't gotten them sooner. These are like hotel style sheets but SO much better," raved one customer. "These are comfortable, soft and generally keep me cool all night. I love the fitted sheet because it has an extra deep end pocket to ensure it stays on the mattress. All of the stitching is done well, and we haven't had any unraveling in the wash. They're easy to clean, and take care of." What else do you need?

$25 $45 at Walmart

Check out more bedding deals below:

Gaming

Conquer new worlds from the comfort of home with this "racing chair." Vroom, vroom! (Photo: Walmart)

It'll be hard to enjoy your gaming adventures if you're not comfortable. If you want to elevate your gaming experience, get the Yangming Adjustable Swivel Gaming Chair — on sale for $107 (was $200). This "racing chair" is made of bonded leather, offering a soft and comfortable sitting experience. The padded armrest provides proper support for your forearms, and with the tilt rock function you can recline the chair to kick back after battling your way to a next-level score.

"Usually, it's difficult to find a good gaming chair within a reasonable price, but this chair was perfect," raved one gamer. "It's very sturdy and suitable for long-term use. I felt really comfortable, and it was really easy to assemble. Overall, I'm extremely pleased with the quality of this chair!"

$107 $200 at Walmart

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Liberate yourself from paper-and-pen planning — this is the only schedule keeper you'll need. (Photo: Walmart)

Life with a personal assistant sure sounds swell, but most of us can't afford that kind of luxury. What's tres affordable, however, is the half-price Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation, down from $49 to just $25 this weekend. The Nest Mini is a smart speaker that can play music, deliver news and weather and expand your smart-home network. All it takes is a simple "Hey Google?"

One satisfied shopper raved: "The speakers have a clear sound. It works with all the smart items in your home. I enjoy how I can tell it to turn on and off the TV...I have advised my friends to buy one." Whether you're shopping for your first smart speaker or an additional unit for another room, this super sale's darn-near irresistible.

$25 $49 at Walmart

Check out more smart home deals below:

Kitchen

Miss gazing wistfully at your yule log? Enjoy hours of pre-dinner drooling with the amazing Chefman. (Photo: Walmart)

Reinvent how you enjoy your favorite foods in 2022 with the Chefman French Door 26-quart Air Fryer + Oven, which you can snag now for more than half off at just $89 (was $199).

The Chefman French Door Air Fryer+ Oven takes convenient, world-class cooking to a whole new level, with every feature you need to feed your dinner company healthy and delicious dishes without fail. You can easily access your comfort-food faves through wide double French doors, and watch them fry to crispy perfection thanks to crystal clear windows and an ultra-bright built-in light. Air-fry kids’ favorites, rotisserie an entire chicken for dinner, toast breakfast for two or bake the dessert of your dreams — no matter the crowd, cooking method or cuisine, the Chefman has you covered.

"This is the most used appliance in the kitchen right now. It has replaced almost five of my countertop appliances and takes up the space of just one," shared one five-star reviewer. "Being a busy mom, I am always juggling things. The Chefman air fryer [gives me] some peace, convenience and time. Love my air fryer!"

$89 $199 at Walmart

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Style

The footwear so nice they named it twice. Buy and buy these Portland by Portlands. (Photo: Walmart)

Need to stock up on comfy boots for winter? Don't leave out the Portland by Portland Boot Company Women's Faux Fur Trim Chelsea Boot, on sale at Walmart for the stellar price of $24 (was $55).

These classic-looking boots will keep you warm while adding the perfect amount of attitude to your outfit, thanks to their platform heel, that aforementioned faux fur trim and stylish colors like burgundy and olive in addition to good ol' black and brown.

"These are outstanding boots for the price," reviewed one stylin' shopper. "They are warm but don't suffocate my feet or make them sweat. They are comfortable, easy to walk in and very stylish. Super glad I purchased these."

$24 $55 at Walmart

Check out more style deals below:

Beauty

The only product we know of that reviews itself in its very name. Imagine how ingenious the conditioning must be! (Photo: Walmart)

Want your hair to look and feel its best at a bargain? Grab the It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Product, on (very rare) sale for $27 for a 10-ounce bottle (was $38). It's a 10 is gentle enough for everyday use, can be combed through and left in, and adds shininess and silkiness. It's like a day at the spa for your stressed tresses — moisturizing, of course, but also controlling frizz, rejuvenating dry, damaged and color-treated hair, and strengthening your locks to prevent color loss, split ends and breakage.

"It softens, conditions and makes hair extremely manageable," testifies a happy customer. "You actually use less of your other products when using this leave-in.... I HIGHLY recommend this purchase!!!"

$27 $38 at Walmart

Check out more beauty deals below:

Health & Wellness

Wipe out (see what we did there?) bacteria, germs and viral nasties while cleaning up on the savings. (Photo: Walmart)

We hope you've been diligent about your disinfecting, and it looks like it's more important now than ever to make sure everything you touch is fresh and clean. Trust Lysol Disinfectant Wipes to help you in your anti-cootie mission — and nab a three-pack of these wondrous wipes for just $9 (down from $30).

Lysol is literally the household name in disinfection, and these wipes are are the standard setter for surface cleaning, killing 99.99 percent of all viruses and bacteria, including cold and flu viruses, salmonella, and COVID-19 when used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Per one contented cleaner: "Best price, best product. I need Lysol for cleaning everything I'm selling before it ships. This is the best price [I've] ever found."

$9 $30 at Walmart

Check out more health & wellness deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

