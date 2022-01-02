Walmart New Year's Weekend Sale is unreal— up to 70 percent off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ring in the New Year with new favorites! (Photo: Walmart)

It's time to unwind from the hectic holiday season and take a little time for self-care. Kick back with a mug of coffee and enjoy Walmart's incredible deals launching this weekend on some of our favorite brands and products.

From the perfect smart TV to soft 'n cozy pillows, you can get everything you need to treat yourself after treating everyone else. We've collected all the best sales so the only finger you have to lift is the one clicking "add to cart".

And if you want to score free shipping while you're at it, make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for a free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (Nevertheless, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Relax, recharge, and get ready to shop!

TVs

4K TV, the smart way. (Photo: Walmart)

There’s just nothing like watching your favorite movies and shows on a large screen—at 4K quality, of course. The TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV is on sale at Walmart this weekend for $319 (down from $600!) and it combines size, quality, and Roku TV ease into one amazing television. It has a gigantic 55-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are spectacular and black levels are dark—no murkiness here. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe. The built-in Roku links you to more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including all of the usual suspects like Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Prime Video and Hulu.

“The picture quality is awesome and it has some pretty great screen savers,” raved a five-star fan. I wasn't expecting the sound to be as great as it is and I can use my Alexa to control some of the functions...I have been watching a lot more movies since I got it because it feels like a theater experience.”

$319 $600 at Walmart

Check out more TV deals below:

Vacuums

Vacuum all your cares away. (Photo: Walmart)

Got pets? Kids? Is your home a high-traffic zone that leaves you scrubbing the floors constantly? If carpet stains are the bane of your existence, what you need is a powerful cleaning machine that’s designed for dirty work. Lucky for you, the Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner is on sale this weekend for $138 — that's more than 50 percent off!

This vacuum/carpet-cleaner combo uses trigger-free design that automatically mixes and dispenses Oxy solution as you push it along, making short work of pet stains, mud, spills and anything else you throw at it. An odor-busting FlexForce Pet PowerBrush that’s made to take on the kinds of, ahem, messes only pets leave behind. This package even includes Paws & Claws carpet cleaner shampoo for good measure. One five-star review on Walmart.com stated it did a "better job than the professional I hired," adding "Easy to use and attachments are right there. I highly recommend this carpet cleaner!"

$138 $299 at Walmart

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Headphones and earbuds

Bring your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more wherever your adventures take you. (Photo: Walmart)

Experience a little holiday magic courtesy of the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, on sale this weekend for a frankly ridonculous $119 (down from $159). The 2nd Gen AirPods mix intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound along with hands-free access to Siri and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. Just put them in your ears and they connect immediately, immersing you in rich, high-quality sound — kinda like, well, magic.

"Buying these Apple AirPods with the charging case was one of the best purchases I've ever made," wrote one impressed customer. "The sound quality of these earphones is amazing...they've given me the motivation to want to keep multitasking, so I can learn new things and be productive around the house at the same time. I would highly recommend purchasing them."

$119 $159 at Walmart

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Bedding

You snooze, you lose on sales to help you, well, snooze. (Photo: Walmart)

You may be tempted to hibernate after all the to-do of the holidays — so why not hibernate in true comfort? For that you can trust Beautyrest Silver Quilted Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows, available in a two-pack this weekend for just $25!

The soft, brushed microfiber quilted outer cover contains an antimicrobial treatment, helping reduce odor-causing bacteria to keep your pillow fresher for longer. Luxium memory foam clusters also conform perfectly to your head and neck making it perfect for all sleep positions. No matter if you toss and turn, this pillow has you covered.

"This pillow is very comfortable and conforms to support your head and shoulders for a restful night's sleep," shared one (now) well-rested shopper. "Price of the product makes it a great value."

$25 $40 at Walmart

Check out more bedding deals below:

Gaming

Enjoy every moment of this expansive virtual journey. (Photo: Walmart)

Looking for the perfect game to bring some cheer to winter? We recommend the expansive, boundry-breaking The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch — on sale now at Walmart for $36 (was $60).

Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning open-air adventure. And, with the Nintendo Switch, you can take part in the journey wherever your own adventure takes you. "One of the best games ever created, this game offers hundreds of hours of gameplay if you like to explore," a delighted customer shared. “Do yourself a favor and play this game!"

$36 $60 at Walmart

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

It's almost like having the whole world at your fingertips. (Photo: Walmart)

For fast, 4K streaming made easy, trust the Roku Express 4K+, available a a steal for just $24 this weekend.

It’s easy to get started — just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet. With a short step-by-step setup and a breezy on-screen interface, the Roku Express 4K+ is perfect for new users but powerful enough for seasoned pros. You can stream a massive selection of free, live and premium TV, with a customizable home screen that puts your favorite channels and apps front and center, so you can spend your time viewing, and not scrolling. Best of all, it all comes through in crystal-clear 4K high definition, delivering brilliant picture and vivid HDR color.

One happy customer raved: "Once it was installed, presto! It works very smoothly. Function of the remote is smooth, no lagging, it is direct and fast with the touch of the button. I love Roku!"

$24 $39 at Walmart

Check out more smart home deals below:

Kitchen

Stack on the savings. (Photo: Walmart)

New Year's is time for revamping your organization routine. Your perfect partner in elevating your kitchen is the Ktaxon 3-Tier Rolling Storage Utility Cart, and you can bring it home for over 50 percent off this weekend.

This 3-shelf trolley cart is made of high quality iron and plastic material, making it sturdy and durable to use and not easy to break. If you're clumsy like I am, that's a huge bonus! The stylish and fashionable design fits in perfectly with any room décor while being functional and useful. You can even roll it wherever you need it to go, so it can store items anywhere in your home. "I use these carts all over the place," shared one five-star reviewer. "Between the washer and dryer to hold all the detergents, an art supplies cart, under any counter area that doesn't have a cabinet (for me that is my vanity area), in the garage, etc." Maybe it's time to get one (or three!) to solve your storage problems!

$25 $60 at Walmart

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Style

Snuggle up with great savings on great styles. (Photo: Walmart)

It's cozy boots season, so don't get left out in the cold: snag the comfy, trendy Pawz by Bearpaw Womens Savannah Faux Fur Lined Suede Booties now for just $20 (was $45). Made of genuine leather suede, this bootie is equipped with NeverWet technology, wool blend lining for added coziness and a buckle detail for a stylish flair.

"Amazing for my needs. Easy to get on. No tugging. Very warm also," one snug and stylin' shopper reported.

$20 $45 at Walmart

Check out more style deals below:

Beauty

Massage the winter blues away. (Photo: Walmart)

Feeling a little stressed after the holidays? Take some weight off your shoulders with the FitRx Mini Pro Massage Gun, on sale for $60 (was $79). This handy little massager comes with four massage heads and six speeds, allowing for a wide variety of sensations. Plus, it weighs less than two pounds and comes in a convenient carrying case that makes it easy to take with you to work, the gym, and even on road trips. No matter if you're loosening up pre-workout or winding down after a long day in the car, it'll work wonders.

One happy customer wrote, "I have purchased this massager for my husband as he travels a lot and works out a lot. He used to have sore muscles which he complaints a lot about and so I bought this. After using this massager for couple of times only, he felt better and now he travels with it all the time." Isn't it time you felt better, too?

$60 $79 at Walmart

Check out more beauty deals below:

Toys

Reveal the magic for the little ones in your life. (Photo: Walmart)

Surprise reveal toys are all the rage with the youngest generation right now, and at the top of the list is the Peek-A-Roo Interactive Panda-Roo Plush Toy with Mystery Baby. Grab it on sale this weekend for $35 (down from $60) and really impress the kid in your life!

The Momma-Roo plush features a magical interactive pouch with a surprise baby reveal and over 150 sounds and actions. Inside Momma-Roo's pouch will be 1 of 3 mystery babies: Violet, Rosie, or Bluebell. Baby-Roo may pop out of the pouch sleepy, bouncy, playful, and more, with matching sound effects for every mood! Once baby is out of the pouch, your enraptured kiddo can play over 10 games and songs with Momma-Roo and Baby.

Per one happy parent: " I just got to say not only is this panda cute and adorable but so fun to interact with! It sings, interacts and allows you to play games with it. My kids were so excited to open up the package and see what mystery baby was in her pouch; it was the cutest thing ever...Compared to some other interactive toys in this category; I feel like this one would keep kids attention for a while longer."

$35 $60 at Walmart

Check out more toy deals below:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

