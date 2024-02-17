The Best Way To Store Chickpeas After You've Opened The Can

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are an excellent staple to keep on hand in your pantry. They are tasty, nutritious, and satisfying, and their versatility allows for them to be used in a wide variety of recipes, from creamy hummus to hearty main dishes and even protein-packed brownies. Not every recipe you come across will call for an entire can of chickpeas, however, and so you may be wondering how to store the remaining amount properly. We are here with all of the tips you need to keep your leftover chickpeas fresh and safe to eat.

The number one mistake most people make when storing chickpeas or any other canned goods is storing them in the can they were packed in. Storing leftover canned food in its original can leaves the food unsealed and exposed to the air, which can cause it to dry out and may also cause the food to take on an unpleasant flavor. Instead, it is best to store any extra drained chickpeas in an airtight container or sealed bag. From there, place it in a nice cool area of the fridge like the crisper drawer. If stored correctly, refrigerated chickpeas can be expected to last for a few days — up to four at most.

Read more: What Happens If You Accidentally Eat Mold?

How To Tell When Chickpeas Have Gone Bad

chickpeas in a glass jar - Juanmonino/Getty Images

Even when you have taken care to store your chickpeas properly, you should always keep an eye out for signs that they have expired to prevent yourself from accidentally consuming pathogens like bacteria or mold. Be sure to examine leftover chickpeas visually for signs of spoilage like changes in color, dark spots, or mold growth. You can also check the smell of the chickpeas, as a sour smell can indicate that they have gone bad. If either of these is the case, it is best to dispose of the chickpeas rather than eating them.

If you find yourself needing to hold onto your chickpeas for longer than expected, you can extend their shelf life by freezing them. To do so, ensure they are cooled, tip them into an airtight container, and place them in the freezer. There, they will remain fresh for up to six months. For inspiration on how to go through your chickpeas faster, try out some of our canned chickpea recipes, like our Instant Pot chana masala or pasta e ceci.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.