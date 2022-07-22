'Saved my vacation': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling water shoes are less than $13

Summer is (basically) here and that means it's time to step up your vacation shoe game. We're not talking about sandals and flip-flops — it's water shoes you need to pack. And now, you can score Amazon's No. 1 bestselling light-as-a-feather water shoes starting at $13 with the on-page coupon (was $20)!

VIFUUR Vifuur Vifuur Water Sports Unisex Shoes $13 $20 Save $7 $13 at Amazon These rubber-soled shoes are made with a quick-drying and breathable, synthetic mesh fabric that provides a comfortable yet secure fit whether you’re on dry land or walking in a lake.

Vacation shoes in vacation colors. (Photo: Amazon)

Easy on, easy off

These shark-infested shoes are appropriately titled "Ocean." (Photo: Amazon)

You pull it on like a sock and it has a fit to match. The smooth design prevents chafing and makes the shoe convenient to slip on and off.

“They are perfect!!!!!” wrote the loyal fan. “Fairly easy to get your foot into, which is a huge plus if you have ever used water shoes….perfect for any beach, jet ski, canoe or kayak activities!”

Protective footwear

These shoes feature a rubber sole which Amazon shoppers appreciate for preventing falls, but it also acts as a protective layer between your foot and whatever may be lurking under water: sharp rocks, weeds or just a textured pool.

One outdoor enthusiast put them to the test while kayaking. “I bought these for my two kids and myself for kayaking, and they...held up amazing. I have been through so many water shoes trying to protect my feet from rocks and the sun with not a lot of success. But these shoes are awesome,” explained the reviewer. “They are so comfortable and keep your feet from getting burnt while out on the paddle boards or fishing next to the water.”

“Love these shoes!!!” raved a water workout enthusiast. “Water aerobics and water yoga are so much more enjoyable. No scraping feet on the pool bottom, and they're weightless! I have tried every kind of ‘water shoe’ over the last 30 years...These are the best.”

Another enthusiastic vacationer says the sole kept her upright on vacation.

“I broke my wrist and bought these to wear at a vacation resort in the Caribbean," she noted. “I was just out of my cast/brace the day before vacation and still very nervous of falling. These shoes did not disappoint! I used these all around the resort pools, smooth tile floors, wet steps, docks, boats and I never slipped! I felt secure everywhere.”

Sand begone

The watercolor-like stripes will match just about any coverup. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you’re treading the riverbed or the seaside for recreation or hitting the pool for some water-based exercise, these water shoes have your feet covered. And in case you don’t like sand getting between your toes, these water shoes will keep your feet sand-free, too.

"Saved my vacation," shared one water shoe convert. "I usually hate water shoes for various reasons, but these are perfect. Went on vacation to an island that was all sand. None of the other shoes I brought were appropriate. These saved the day and transitioned from sand to water flawlessly."

Not just for water

Blue leaves on a yellow background feel fresh and fun. (Photo: Amazon)

Even though these shoes are specifically make for wearing in the water, some Amazon shoppers say they're not just for water sports.

“I purchased these with the intention of wearing them kayaking...[but] they've become my favorite house shoe," explained a fan. "I couldn't take them off after trying them on. They were so comfortable and fit so well.”

