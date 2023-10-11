Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff: 60+ deals to rival Prime Day — save up to 60%

Day 2 of October Prime Day is here, but Amazon's not the only place to score big deals this week. Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is in full swing with up to 60% off everything from smart TVs and vacuums to earbuds and toys. Why not do yourself a favor and start your search for the perfect presents early (and that includes goodies for yourself too!)?

To help you score big, our experts have chosen more than 60+ deals to shop right now. Take this popular electric toothbrush, for example — it's only $17 (was $50). You can save $170 on this fan-favorite Dyson vacuum — it's one of the best prices we've ever seen on this home essential! In the market for a cooling pillow? This Serta option is on sale for $25 (nearly 50% off). Plus, prices on many of 2023's hottest toys (Barbie! Batman! Lego!) have been slashed. While you don't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the savings, you do need to shop virtually — markdowns are online-only. Ready to get started? Read on for our favorite Walmart Prime Day deals in every category.

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sales overall

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $250 $420 Save $170 See at Walmart

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR $478 $597 Save $119 See at Walmart

Roku ExpressHD Streaming Device $21 $29 Save $8 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $25 $42 Save $17 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $52 $200 Save $148 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Women's Terry Cloth Slipper Clogs $15 $34 Save $19 See at Walmart

Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $17 $50 Save $33 See at Walmart

Barbie Doll Careers Doll Collection Set. 6 Pack $20 $36 Save $16 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff vacuum sales

Who wouldn't want a purple vacuum? And a Dyson, no less! (Photo: Walmart)

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With the super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And, potentially the biggest perk of all, it's cordless. Right now you can score this powerful home cleaner for only $250 — that’s 40% off. Walmart shoppers can’t stop gushing about this mighty machine. “Perfect vacuum for my 1,300-square-foot home. I can clean the whole house on one charge. And the new roller keeps hair from accumulating,” said one five-star fan.

$249.99 $419.99 at Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Hoover WindTunnel High-Performance Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $69 $250 Save $181 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $83 $450 Save $367 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $85 $124 Save $39 See at Walmart

Bissell PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Upright Vacuum $99 $159 Save $60 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Self Empty Robot Vacuum $177 $400 Save $223 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff TV sales

See the big game — and A Christmas Story, of course — in all its 4K glory. (Photo: Walmart)

The next few months bring lots of football, basketball and holiday movie nights. How about a TV upgrade to make it all pop? You won't do better than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio — and the price ($398!) is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will put you right in the middle of the action. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, it comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint. Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user.

$398 at Walmart

Onn 24” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 32" HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR $478 $597 Save $119 See at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $798 $998 Save $200 See at Walmart

Sony 75-inch Class Bravia XR X90K 4K with Smart Google TV $998 $1,498 Save $500 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff tech sales

Perfect for listening to music, podcasts or your favorite TV show! (Photo: Walmart)

These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds — on sale for under $50 — offer a hefty 12 hours of power per charge, so they’re ready to go when you are. Four ear tip sizes and a Flex-Form cable make listening to music and speaking on video or voice calls comfortable. Plus, the audio-sharing capability allows you to wirelessly share your tunes with another pair of Beats or AirPod headphones nearby. No more hunching together to rock out to the same jams. These have brought music to the ears of tons of happy customers, like this daily wearer: “I generally have these around my neck all day long. They are excellent quality for phone conversations and casually listening to music. While most folks ... use ear buds, I'm sure that I would lose one within a few days of purchase. I like the fact I can control pause/play, volume and earphones on/off from my Beats earphones."

$49 $69.95 at Walmart

Veatool Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds $18 $70 Save $52 See at Walmart

Roku ExpressHD Streaming Device $21 $29 Save $8 See at Walmart

Tagry Soundbar with Subwoofer $37 $130 Save $93 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $179 $230 Save $51 See at Walmart

HP 15.6" Laptop, Intel Processor $199 $249 Save $50 See at Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB $249 $329 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff home sales

Sleep easy thanks to soft sheets and superb savings. (Photo: Walmart)

If you want to feel like you're sleeping at the Four Seasons, this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Four-Piece Queen Sheets Set will certainly get the job done. More than 4,100 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. There are more than 35 colors to choose from and with a $18 price tag, you'll want to score multiple shades. "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful fan. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot. These do not heat up and make me sweat — amazing."

$17.99 $60.99 at Walmart

Sunbeam Electric Heated Throw\ $37 $70 Save $33 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $25 $42 Save $17 See at Walmart

Mainstays Basic Solid 18-Piece Bath Towel Set Collection $20 $33 Save $13 See at Walmart

Ingalik Queen Size Mattress Pad $28 $50 Save $21 See at Walmart

Nestl Backrest Reading Pillow $45 $87 Save $42 See at Walmart

Miko Home Air Purifier $58 $120 Save $62 See at Walmart

Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, Queen $120 $234 Save $114 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff kitchen sales

Never waste money again on expensive knife sets that just don't cut it. Grab this affordable one instead! (Photo: Walmart)

Getting yourself a new set of knives is usually a pretty pricey proposition. That’s why Vavsea's 16-piece set at nearly 75% almost made us spit out our coffee. The professional-grade collection includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7.1-inch santoku knife, a 7.9-inch knife sharpener rod, a 6.2-inch kitchen shear, a 5.1-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-inch boning knife, a 5.1-inch steak knife set of six and a a wood knife block. It also comes with a wiper cloth to keep your tools cleanl. The knives are made from durable stainless steel, which means you can use them for slicing a variety of items, from veggies to thick cuts of meats — you name it, these knives can cut through it. One Walmart reviewer said: "Very sturdy set of knives. The wooden handles is a huge plus. You're not getting some cheap plastic. These knives are extra sharp so be careful with younger ones using them to cut their meat! Excellent purchase and I plan to buy more to give away as gifts."

$51.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Beautiful 16-Cup Hot Air Electric Popcorn Maker $24 $34 Save $10 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Extra-Large Slow Cooker $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Ninja DCM200 Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker $58 $89 Save $31 See at Walmart

Instant Pot Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven $70 $130 Save $60 See at Walmart

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $400 Save $141 See at Walmart

Vitamix 6500, Platinum $350 $600 Save $250 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff style sales

Million-dollar sparkle for a bargain-basement price! (Photo: Walmart)

In need of some new bling but don't want to get rocked by the price tag? This stunning pair of Cate & Chloe white gold drop earrings is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or complementing an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For $18 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! (Pictured is the silver version; they're also available in yellow and rose gold.) "Beautiful and stylish. These are my favorite kind of earrings that have a clasp," wrote a bejeweled buyer. "These also have a dropped, dangling stone which makes it classier."

$17.99 $136 at Walmart

Hanes Women's Fleece Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt $12 $20 Save $8 See at Walmart

Hanes ComfortSoft Women's Sweatpants $12 $20 Save $8 See at Walmart

Big Chill Women's Down Blend Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Women's Terry Cloth Slipper Clogs $15 $34 Save $19 See at Walmart

Cheruty Small Crossbody Bag $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clog $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff beauty and wellness sales

Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Photo: Walmart)

Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, on sale for $17 (that's nearly 65% off!), which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Use its three brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. It even has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch to another area in your mouth. "My teeth never felt cleaner," raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."

$16.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Loved01 by John Legend Face and Body Moisturizer $7 $10 Save $2 See at Walmart

4-in-1 Women Electric Shaver Rechargeable Waterproof Razor $15 $53 Save $38 See at Walmart

It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray $21 $40 Save $19 See at Walmart

Philosophy Amazing Grace Whipped Body Creme $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal B3 Lightweight Lotion $89 $126 Save $37 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff toy deals

It's a Barbie world and we're just living in it. (Photo: Walmart)

If we've learned anything this year, it's that Barbie can do whatever she puts her mind to. And that includes playing any sport she wants! The Barbie Dolls Career Collection comes with six dolls: a swimmer, ballerina, tennis player, gymnast, ice skater and volleyball player. The price is right, too — at $20 for the entire set, each one is is only $3. "These Barbies are so cute. I love that they are sports related," said one shopper. "My granddaughter told Santa she wants six Barbie dolls for Christmas ... so this is what she's getting. I can't wait to see her eyes light up." This reviewer said the dolls are a "great gift for any occasion" adding that "it's wonderful to see how unique their appearances are!"

$20 $35.67 at Walmart

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Interactive Plush Toy $29 $48 Save $19 See at Walmart

Bluey Plush Bundle: Bandit 12" and Chilli 11" $20 $30 Save $10 See at Walmart

FurReal Sweet Jammiecorn Lamb Interactive Plush Toy $18 $30 Save $12 See at Walmart

Monopoly Classic Family Board Game $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Twister Air Game $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Jurassic World Camouflage 'N Battle Indominus Rex Action Figure $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set $20 $35 Save $15 See at Walmart

Hot Wheels Ultimate Gator Car Wash Playset $50 $86 Save $36 See at Walmart

KidKraft Uptown Wooden 30-Piece Play Kitche $99 $150 Save $51 See at Walmart

Mega Brands 'Barbie: The Movie' Dreamhouse $140 $199 Save $59 See at Walmart

Track 7 24V Kids' Ride-On Car $300 $500 Save $200 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.