Walmart's 50+ best early Cyber Monday deals are here: Save on Apple, Sony, Shark and more!
Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber Monday is so close we can taste it, and Walmart's serving up a whole nother round of delicious deals . Save $150 on a mammoth 65-inch TCL Smart TV, now just $228. Get a Shark wet-dry robovac for more than 50% off (down to $188). And score a $90 markdown on this Ninja Air Fryer. Thanks to a glut of overstock, you'll find amazing deals outside the usual categories. Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten, says “home goods, gardening and furniture" could yield super-savings. But with Walmart, the most important thing is to move fast. So get scrolling!
The Best Deals
- Walmart
TCL 32" Class 1080P LED Roku Smart TV$148$249Save $101
- Walmart
Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones with Google Assistant$228$350Save $122
TVs and Home Theater
Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming consoles and other devices are front-and-center within a simple, customizable home screen on TCL's 32" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV. And say goodbye to wading through complicated menus — the super-simple remote, with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote, puts you in control of your favorite entertainment and includes one-touch shortcuts to popular channels like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO. All this for a ridiculous $148!
- Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$298$338Save $40
- Walmart
Samsung 50" UHD 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV$459$769Save $310
- Walmart
Vizio 70" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$548$628Save $80
Vacuums
Hoover's MAXLife PowerDrive High-Performance Swivel Vacuum — now only $59 — takes on tough messes like crumbs, pet hair and even deeply embedded dirt. "Absolutely amazing!" raved this shopper. "I had no idea how dirty and filthy my carpets were until I went over them with this vacuum. I have seven cats and a dog, and my carpets have never been cleaner! You can see the lines from the strong suction this machine has. Simply amazing!"
- Walmart
Hoover Dual Power Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner$97$169Save $72
- Walmart
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum$118$299Save $181
- Walmart
Shark AI Vacmop Robot Vacuum and Mop$188$379Save $191
Headphones
Ever want to cancel the world? Now you can, thanks to Sony's Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — they're discounted $120 off. They boast a prodigious listening time — up to 30 hours of battery life — and quick-charging power, so you never have to plug back in! "'Wow' is all I can say," said this reviewer, who actually went on to say more. "I used them when mowing the yard, and I was able to cancel out the mower noises with them. They're also very comfortable over my ears!" Just be careful with that lawnmower!
- Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)$79$119Save $40
- Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case$159$249Save $90
- Walmart
Jlab Audio Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$10$25Save $15
- Walmart
Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds$19$30Save $11
Holiday Decor
A real tree can liven up the holiday, but it also brings needles — so, so many needles that even one of Walmart's many vacs will be hard at work cleaning up well after "Auld Lang Syne." (Which means you will, too.) But not to worry! This Best Choice 4'5" Snow-Flocked Christmas Tree brings all of the yuletide spirit and none of the morning-after mess. This tree features a simple three-step assembly, and the foldable stand and hinged sections make it easy to disassemble for storage — which means this will be a holiday staple for years.
- Walmart
Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree$55$80Save $25
- Walmart
Costway 6' Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree$55$123Save $68
- Walmart
HomCom 6.5' LED Lit Inflatable Santa Claus Yard Display$63$71Save $8
Toys
Get your kids ready for pre-med while they work that funny bone with "Operation," the electronic game that'll keep 'em "in surgery" for hours, and is perfect for big get-togethers. "Bzzz!" rings the buzzer when you hit the (safely) electrified sides with the tweezer. (It takes a very steady hand.) "Brought me back to playing when I was a kid. My kids enjoy this game as well," said one grownup fan. Echoed another, "I grew up playing this game with my siblings and so being able to play this game with my children is an amazing experience."
- Walmart
"Trouble" Board Game$6$12Save $6
- Walmart
"Game of Connect 4"$6$12Save $6
- Walmart
"The Game of Life" Family Board Game$15$22Save $7
Bedding
For only $29, you'll get a great night's sleep with the Serta So Soft 3-Piece Blue Comforter. The soft-washed material makes the fabric a plushy pleasure to touch, and the triangulated color-block pattern make this an excellent combination of simplicity and style. Also includes two matching pillow shams. This shopper loves its versatility. "This comforter is heavy enough to provide adequate warmth but light enough not to be such a hassle. I plan on buying one to give to a friend for the holidays."
- Walmart
Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen$289$400Save $111
- Walmart
Tranquility Temperature-Balancing 12lb Weighted Blanket$18$30Save $12
- Walmart
Mlily Queen Size Mattress$242$310Save $68
- Walmart
Sharper Image Responsive Memory Foam Pillow$35$70Save $35
Kitchen
The Henckels Stainless Steel 14-Piece Knife Block Set has everything you need to set your kitchen up right — and, at just $89, for a relative pittance. From the 3" paring knife for smaller-scale jobs to the all-purpose 8" chef’s knife for slicing and dicing, this set contains the key knives for all tasks, along with kitchen shears and six ultra-sharp steak knives. And all housed in a handsome hardwood block. This fan gushed, "I'm a repeat customer. I recently remodeled my kitchen and purchased my second knife set. The first Henckels knife set I bought 20 years ago is still in great condition! This is a great product. Thank you for durable quality!"
- Walmart
Ninja Professional Blender 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher$50
- Walmart
Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions$60
- Walmart
Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set$100$140Save $40
- Walmart
Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer$110$349Save $239
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 11" Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It's impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it's...beautiful? It's also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stovetops, including induction. This foodie couldn't praise it enough: "Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won't warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!"
- Walmart
Drew Barrymore Beautiful 12" Fry Pan$12$27Save $15
- Walmart
Drew Barrymore Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker$50$59Save $9
- Walmart
Drew Barrymore Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer$69$89Save $20
- Walmart
Drew Barrymore Beautiful 5-Speed Juice Extractor$79$99Save $20
Style
U.S. Polo Assn. Pajamas are incredibly comfortable and make a great lounging and sleep set, not to mention an amazing gift! The long-sleeve red top is super soft, and the stretch knit fabric makes for a cozy fit. The plush pants have a Fair Isle Print, elastic waistband and cute bow front and center. "I love the holiday theme and colors of the set," reported this shopper. "The fabric on the wrist hugs your arm, which I like. The entire set is very soft."
- Walmart
Pawz by Bearpaw Suede Scuff Slipper$16$25Save $9
- Walmart
Hanes Notch Collar Pajama Set$12$48Save $36
- Walmart
Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Top Zip Tote Bag$106$448Save $342
Beauty
Get a deep, effective clean with Philips' Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It features patented QuadPacer technology (i.e., a 30-second interval timer that beeps, then pauses, to remind you to brush the four sections of your mouth evenly and thoroughly). The pressure sensor of its Smart Timer flashes red to remind you to ease off, helping to prevent gum recession, while the two intensity settings ensure a comfortable clean that’s right for you.
- Walmart
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Gun$46$100Save $54
- Walmart
Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush with Rechargeable Brush Head$50$80Save $30
- Walmart
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer$149$179Save $30
