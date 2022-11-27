We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart's 50+ best early Cyber Monday deals are here: Save on Apple, Sony, Shark and more!

Heather Quinlan
The one time of year we're happy to have "a case of the Mondays." (Photos: Walmart)

Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber Monday is so close we can taste it, and Walmart's serving up a whole nother round of delicious deals . Save $150 on a mammoth 65-inch TCL Smart TV, now just $228. Get a Shark wet-dry robovac for more than 50% off (down to $188). And score a $90 markdown on this Ninja Air Fryer. Thanks to a glut of overstock, you'll find amazing deals outside the usual categories. Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten, says “home goods, gardening and furniture" could yield super-savings. But with Walmart, the most important thing is to move fast. So get scrolling!

The Best Deals

  • TCL 32" Class 1080P LED Roku Smart TV

    $148$249Save $101
    Walmart

  • Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping

    $119$300Save $181
    Walmart

  • LG 55" Class 4K UHD Web OS Smart TV

    $497$800Save $303
    Walmart

  • Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones with Google Assistant

    $228$350Save $122
    Walmart

  • "Sorry!" Family Board Game

    $6$12Save $6
    Walmart

TVs and Home Theater

TV
Whether you're a cord cutter or a cable connoisseur, this TCL offers stunning 4K quality with four times the resolution of Full HD. Get the picture? (Photo: Walmart)

Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming consoles and other devices are front-and-center within a simple, customizable home screen on TCL's 32" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV. And say goodbye to wading through complicated menus — the super-simple remote, with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote, puts you in control of your favorite entertainment and includes one-touch shortcuts to popular channels like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO. All this for a ridiculous $148!

$148 $250 at Walmart

  • Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338Save $40
    Walmart

  • Samsung 50" UHD 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

    $459$769Save $310
    Walmart

  • LG 55" Class 4K UHD Web OS Smart TV

    $497$800Save $303
    Walmart

  • Vizio 70" Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $548$628Save $80
    Walmart

Vacuums

vac
Dust bunnies, dog dander and cat hair don't stand a chance with this ridiculously discounted vac. (Photo: Walmart)

Hoover's MAXLife PowerDrive High-Performance Swivel Vacuum — now only $59 — takes on tough messes like crumbs, pet hair and even deeply embedded dirt. "Absolutely amazing!" raved this shopper. "I had no idea how dirty and filthy my carpets were until I went over them with this vacuum. I have seven cats and a dog, and my carpets have never been cleaner! You can see the lines from the strong suction this machine has. Simply amazing!"

$59 $119 at Walmart

  • Hoover Dual Power Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner

    $97$169Save $72
    Walmart

  • Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping

    $119$300Save $181
    Walmart

  • Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum

    $118$299Save $181
    Walmart

  • Shark AI Vacmop Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $188$379Save $191
    Walmart

Headphones

So comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing them. But first: Don't forget to buy them! (Photo: Walmart)
So comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing them. But first: Don't forget to buy them! (Photo: Walmart)

Ever want to cancel the world? Now you can, thanks to Sony's Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones — they're discounted $120 off. They boast a prodigious listening time — up to 30 hours of battery life — and quick-charging power, so you never have to plug back in! "'Wow' is all I can say," said this reviewer, who actually went on to say more. "I used them when mowing the yard, and I was able to cancel out the mower noises with them. They're also very comfortable over my ears!" Just be careful with that lawnmower!

$228 $348 at Walmart

  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

    $79$119Save $40
    Walmart

  • Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

    $159$249Save $90
    Walmart

  • Jlab Audio Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    $10$25Save $15
    Walmart

  • Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds

    $19$30Save $11
    Walmart

Holiday Decor

tree
The tree's not real...but the hundreds of dollars you'll save over the years very much are. (Photo: Walmart)

A real tree can liven up the holiday, but it also brings needles — so, so many needles that even one of Walmart's many vacs will be hard at work cleaning up well after "Auld Lang Syne." (Which means you will, too.) But not to worry! This Best Choice 4'5" Snow-Flocked Christmas Tree brings all of the yuletide spirit and none of the morning-after mess. This tree features a simple three-step assembly, and the foldable stand and hinged sections make it easy to disassemble for storage — which means this will be a holiday staple for years.

$55 $100 at Walmart

  • Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree

    $55$80Save $25
    Walmart

  • Costway 6' Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree

    $55$123Save $68
    Walmart

  • HomCom 6.5' LED Lit Inflatable Santa Claus Yard Display

    $63$71Save $8
    Walmart

Toys

game
The most fun you'll have getting a wishbone removed — with only a $10 deductible! (Photo: Walmart)

Get your kids ready for pre-med while they work that funny bone with "Operation," the electronic game that'll keep 'em "in surgery" for hours, and is perfect for big get-togethers. "Bzzz!" rings the buzzer when you hit the (safely) electrified sides with the tweezer. (It takes a very steady hand.) "Brought me back to playing when I was a kid. My kids enjoy this game as well," said one grownup fan. Echoed another, "I grew up playing this game with my siblings and so being able to play this game with my children is an amazing experience."

$10 $16 at Walmart

  • "Trouble" Board Game

    $6$12Save $6
    Walmart

  • "Sorry!" Family Board Game

    $6$12Save $6
    Walmart

  • "Game of Connect 4"

    $6$12Save $6
    Walmart

  • "The Game of Life" Family Board Game

    $15$22Save $7
    Walmart

Bedding

Serta
Relax and rest easy knowing you've bought a great comforter at a low price. (Photo: Walmart)

For only $29, you'll get a great night's sleep with the Serta So Soft 3-Piece Blue Comforter. The soft-washed material makes the fabric a plushy pleasure to touch, and the triangulated color-block pattern make this an excellent combination of simplicity and style. Also includes two matching pillow shams. This shopper loves its versatility. "This comforter is heavy enough to provide adequate warmth but light enough not to be such a hassle. I plan on buying one to give to a friend for the holidays."

$29 at Walmart

  • Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    $289$400Save $111
    Walmart

  • Tranquility Temperature-Balancing 12lb Weighted Blanket

    $18$30Save $12
    Walmart

  • Mlily Queen Size Mattress

    $242$310Save $68
    Walmart

  • Sharper Image Responsive Memory Foam Pillow

    $35$70Save $35
    Walmart

Kitchen

Knives
You know if we're using a black-and-white photo we're deadly serious about the must-have-ness of this deal. (Photo: Walmart)

The Henckels Stainless Steel 14-Piece Knife Block Set has everything you need to set your kitchen up right — and, at just $89, for a relative pittance. From the 3" paring knife for smaller-scale jobs to the all-purpose 8" chef’s knife for slicing and dicing, this set contains the key knives for all tasks, along with kitchen shears and six ultra-sharp steak knives. And all housed in a handsome hardwood block. This fan gushed, "I'm a repeat customer. I recently remodeled my kitchen and purchased my second knife set. The first Henckels knife set I bought 20 years ago is still in great condition! This is a great product. Thank you for durable quality!"

$89 $120 at Walmart

  • Ninja Professional Blender 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher

    $50
    Walmart

  • Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions

    $60
    Walmart

  • Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set

    $100$140Save $40
    Walmart

  • Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer

    $110$349Save $239
    Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

pan
It works if you wok it, so wok it, you're worth it. (Photo: Walmart)

Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 11" Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It's impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it's...beautiful? It's also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stovetops, including induction. This foodie couldn't praise it enough: "Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won't warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!"

$13 $35 at Walmart

  • Drew Barrymore Beautiful 12" Fry Pan

    $12$27Save $15
    Walmart

  • Drew Barrymore Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker

    $50$59Save $9
    Walmart

  • Drew Barrymore Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

    $69$89Save $20
    Walmart

  • Drew Barrymore Beautiful 5-Speed Juice Extractor

    $79$99Save $20
    Walmart

Style

PJs
Have your giftees open this one first — it's the closest thing to drinking-egg-nog-while-admiring the-tree uniform there is. (Photo: Walmart)

U.S. Polo Assn. Pajamas are incredibly comfortable and make a great lounging and sleep set, not to mention an amazing gift! The long-sleeve red top is super soft, and the stretch knit fabric makes for a cozy fit. The plush pants have a Fair Isle Print, elastic waistband and cute bow front and center. "I love the holiday theme and colors of the set," reported this shopper. "The fabric on the wrist hugs your arm, which I like. The entire set is very soft."

$15 $30 at Walmart

  • Pawz by Bearpaw Suede Scuff Slipper

    $16$25Save $9
    Walmart

  • Hanes Notch Collar Pajama Set

    $12$48Save $36
    Walmart

  • Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Top Zip Tote Bag

    $106$448Save $342
    Walmart

Beauty

toothbrush
No longer will you get away with ignoring those way-back molars...then having to lie to the dentist about your brushing thoroughness. (Photo: Walmart)

Get a deep, effective clean with Philips' Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It features patented QuadPacer technology (i.e., a 30-second interval timer that beeps, then pauses, to remind you to brush the four sections of your mouth evenly and thoroughly). The pressure sensor of its Smart Timer flashes red to remind you to ease off, helping to prevent gum recession, while the two intensity settings ensure a comfortable clean that’s right for you.

$35 $45 at Walmart

  • Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Gun

    $46$100Save $54
    Walmart

  • Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush with Rechargeable Brush Head

    $50$80Save $30
    Walmart

  • Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

    $149$179Save $30
    Walmart
