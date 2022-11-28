Walmart's 50 best Cyber Monday deals — save up to 70% on Sony, Vitamix and more

Trust us: If you don't jump on these unbelievable deals, you'll wind up experiencing a sigh-ber Monday. (Photo: Walmart)

Cyber Monday is the new Black Friday — at least when it comes to Walmart. The deals are absolutely phenomenal right now! We're talking a Vizio 40" smart TV for $198, a popular Hoover vac for $59 and Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 11" stir-fry pan for only $13! When you get a jump on shopping, you hurdle over high prices, shipping delays and inflation-induced price hikes like a boss. We've picked the best bargains, so go ahead and kick off this year’s holiday season with the best Cyber Monday deals of 2022. Make your list, check it twice, then add to cart — but act fast because these items won't stay in stock for long!

TVs and Home Theater

Vizio offers stunning 4K quality at a fraction of the price. Get the picture? (Photo: Walmart)

Versatility is the name of the game with the Vizio 43-inch LED Smart TV. Now down to an insane $198, it comes fully loaded with a brilliant 1080p Full HD resolution and an ultra-fast Vizio IQ processor for an immersive audio experience. Play hard with the V-Gaming Engine that enables next-level gaming, and stream it all with the award-winning SmartCast platform that lets you enjoy free access to live TV and hundreds of free channels right out of the box.

With all that on offer, it's no wonder this Vizio set has more than 3,600 five-star reviews. This is just one: "Perfect smart TV. Especially at this price point. Vizios are easy to set up, easy to operate and last for a long time. The apps are easy to understand, especially if you're new to smart TVs. The color is good. The sound is good. I honestly can't think of any cons. Buy it!" Okay!

$198 $286 at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD Web OS Smart TV $500 $800 Save $300 Walmart

Samsung 50" UHD 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV $499 $769 Save $270 Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series 58R6E3 $298 $338 Save $40 Walmart

TCL 32" Class 1080P LED Roku Smart TV $148 $249 Save $101 Walmart

Vacuums

Dust bunnies, dog dander and cat hair don't stand a chance. (Photo: Walmart)

Hoover's MAXLife PowerDrive High-Performance Swivel Vacuum — now only $59 — takes on tough messes like crumbs, pet hair and even deeply-embedded dirt. "Absolutely amazing!" raved this shopper. "I had no idea how dirty and filthy my carpets were until I went over them with this vacuum. I have seven cats and a dog, and my carpets have never been cleaner! You can see the lines from the strong suction this machine has. Simply amazing!"

$59 $119 at Walmart

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping $119 $300 Save $181 Walmart

Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum $118 $299 Save $181 Walmart

Hoover Dual Power Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner $97 $249 Save $152 Walmart

Eufy Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum $99 $250 Save $151 Walmart

Headphones

So comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing them. But first: Don't forget to buy them! (Photo: Walmart)

Ever want to cancel the world? Now you can, thanks to Sony's Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones that's discounted almost 50%. They boast long-lasting listening time with up to 35 hours of battery life and quick-charging power, so you never have to plug back in! "'Wow' is all I can say," said this reviewer, who actually went on to say more. "I used them when mowing the yard, and I was able to cancel out the mower noises with them. They're also very comfortable over my ears!" Just be careful with that lawnmower!

$68 $148 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $79 $100 Save $21 Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Gen) $159 $179 Save $20 Walmart

Skullcandy Dime XT 2 Wireless Earbuds $19 $30 Save $11 Walmart

Holiday Decor

The tree's not real...but the hundreds of dollars you'll save over the years very much are. (Photo: Walmart)

A real tree can liven up the holiday, but it also brings needles — so, so many needles that even one of Walmart's many vacs will be hard at work cleaning up well after "Auld Lang Syne." (Which means you will, too.) But not to worry! This Best Choice 4'5" Snow-Flocked Christmas Tree has all of the spirit and none of the mess. This tree features a simple three-step assembly, and the foldable stand and hinged sections make it easy to disassemble for storage — which means this will be a holiday staple for years.

$55 $100 at Walmart

Costway 6' Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree $55 $123 Save $68 Walmart

Costway 30" Pre-lit Flocked Artificial Christmas Pine Wreath w/Mixed Decorations $30 $52 Save $22 Walmart

HomCom 6.5' LED Lit Inflatable Santa Claus Yard Display $63 $71 Save $8 Walmart

Toys

On average, it cost $218,000 to send a kid to med school. This costs about $217,990 less and will be a lot more fun for everyone involved. (Photo: Walmart)

Get your kids up to speed on their anatomical studies while they work that funny bone with "Operation," the electronic game that'll keep 'em busy for hours, and is perfect for big get-togethers. "Bzzz!" rings the buzzer when you hit the sides with the tweezer. (It takes a very steady hand.) "Brought me back to playing when I was a kid. My kids enjoy this game as well," said one grown-up fan. Echoed another, "I grew up playing this game with my siblings, and so being able to play this game with my children is an amazing experience."

$10 $16 at Walmart

LOL Surprise Color Change Mega Pack Collectible Doll $49 $70 Save $21 Walmart

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball $64 $76 Save $12 Walmart

"Trouble" Board Game $6 $12 Save $6 Walmart

"Sorry!" Family Board Game $6 $12 Save $6 Walmart

"Game of Connect 4" $6 $12 Save $6 Walmart

Bedding

Paradoxically, getting a little squished under this blankie has the effect of lightening the weight of the world and helping you sleep. That's science for ya... (Photo: Walmart)

The Tranquility Weighted Blanket applies deep, calming pressure to help you chill out, so you can fall asleep easily and wake rested. Meanwhile the antimicrobial layer keeps it — and you — clean and fresh. This cool customer wrote, "The size of this weighted blanket was perfect for my niece, and she loves it during the winter. It keeps her warm and relaxed. And because it's made of antimicrobial material, you do not need to worry about germs. Couldn't be easier!"

$18 $30 at Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen $289 $400 Save $111 Walmart

Dawn Basics Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $16 $46 Save $30 Walmart

Sharper Image Responsive Memory Foam Pillow $35 $70 Save $35 Walmart

Nestl Plush Fleece Bed Blanket $20 $28 Save $8 Walmart

Kitchen

You'd probably want to grab this set even if it weren't being offered at such an incredible price. It's that cute. (Photo: Walmart)

The Pioneer Woman 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set features an eight-inch chef knife, an 8" bread knife, a 6.5" Nakiri knife, 5" utility knife, a 3.5" paring knife, four 4.5" steak knives, a pair of shears and a floral-patterned acacia block! The knives are made with durable stainless steel and the beautiful teal handles provide a comfortable grip. But don't let the sweet color fool you — these knives are tough. One reviewer said, "The steak knives cut steak without sawing. The paring knives perfectly peeled apples without effort. The scissors are razor sharp. Serrated knife sawed through bread effortlessly. Good weight and balance in blades! Sleek design and easy storage!" Also available in Red, Light Blue and Sage.

$30 $49 at Walmart

Vitamix 6500 Blender $399 $600 Save $201 Walmart

Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set $100 $140 Save $40 Walmart

Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine $99 $139 Save $40 Walmart

Keurig Single-Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker $79 $99 Save $20 Walmart

Stone Lain Lorie Stoneware 12-Piece Dinnerware Set $58 $65 Save $7 Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

You can get this Blueberry number for very little green. (Photo: Walmart)

Made for everyday cooking with friends and family, the Beautiful 11" Stir Fry Pan has a deep, rounded design, providing ample space to sauté and stir-fry to perfection. It's impeccably crafted with die-cast, double-riveted gold handles. Dare we say it's beautiful? It's also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stove tops, including induction. This foodie loved the pan's construction: "Love the color, and the pan is well made! A nice size for stir-frying or sautéing and has a heavier gauge bottom, so it won't warp. I like the handle and find it to be stylish and easy to store this pan. Nonstick and easy to clean after using, as well as versatile in its use!"

$13 $35 at Walmart

Beautiful 5-Speed Juice Extractor $79 $99 Save $20 Walmart

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer $69 $89 Save $20 Walmart

Beautiful 12" Fry Pan $12 $27 Save $15 Walmart

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker $50 $59 Save $9 Walmart

Style

"Markdown"..."Polo." You're getting warm; all you have to do now is add to cart. (Photo: Walmart)

U.S. Polo Assn. Pajamas are super soft and comfortable and makes a great lounging and sleep set, not to mention an amazing gift! The long-sleeve red top is super soft, and the stretch knit fabric makes for a comfortable fit. The plush pants have a Fair Isle Print, elastic waistband and cute bow front and center. "I love the holiday theme and colors of the set," reported this shopper. "The fabric on the wrist hugs your arm which I like. The entire set is very soft and the pants hit the floor when I stand up, being 5 feet 2 inches."

$15 $30 at Walmart

Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Top Zip Tote Bag $106 $428 Save $322 Walmart

Pawz by Bearpaw Suede Ankle Boot $20 $30 Save $10 Walmart

True &Co Convertible Strap Bra $28 $44 Save $16 Walmart

Pawz by Bearpaw Suede Scuff Slipper $16 $25 Save $9 Walmart

Hanes Notch Collar Pajama Set $12 $48 Save $36 Walmart

Beauty

Never lie to the dentist again thanks to Phillips' electronic toothbrush. (Photo: Walmart)

Get a deep, effective clean with Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. The QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth, while the SmarTimer signals when your two minutes is up. The pressure sensor flashes red to remind you to ease off, helping to prevent gum recession, while the two intensity settings ensure a comfortable clean that’s right for you! Now only $35 at Walmart.

$35 $45 at Walmart

Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Gun $46 $100 Save $54 Walmart

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer $149 $179 Save $30 Walmart

Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush with Rechargeable Brush Head $50 $80 Save $30 Walmart

FT Flawless Facial Hair Remover $14 $20 Save $6 Walmart

