The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 walking shoe deals — up to 50% on podiatrist picks, Adidas, Crocs, Skechers, Asics and more!
You spend sooo much time on your feet. Treat those dogs to some much deserved TLC right now at Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. This is the time to invest in a comfy new pair of quality walking shoes because Amazon's got hundreds of on-sale pairs. Don't worry, we'll help! We've narrowed down the best Prime Day 2023 walking shoe deals you can shop right now, right here. Whether you love long walks or spend hours standing while you work, the perfect pair awaits. We're talking Kate Middleton's fave Superga canvas sneaks for 53% off, Skechers for $20 off and plenty of podiatrist picks. And don't stop at your feet, head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day sales for even more savings!
Best women's walking shoe Prime Day deals
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
These classic canvas kicks sell out fast, but right now, the Kate Middleton–approved shoes are in stock and on sale. These Supergas have an easy-to-get-on design and are made from 100% breathable cotton. The rubber sole features additional arch support.
Akk Women's Tennis Shoes
Wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explains Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers is known for its supportive shoes that are praised by shoppers who spend plenty of time on their feet, and this pair is no exception. They're available in so many colors and both narrow and wide widths. It's this variety that helped them rake over 52,000 five-star reviews!
Doussprt Women's Walking Sneakers Slip-on Sock Shoes
Podiatrists also give this pair of walking shoes their stamp of approval. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif., tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”
Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes
These comfortable, breathable shoes slip on like socks. With an air cushion sole, they're great for people who walk a lot and need good shock absorption. And right now, you can scoop them up for a wild 50% off!
Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes
Gel gives this shoes extra cushioning and shock absorption, but that's not all this top-selling shoe has going for it. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Stretchy, comfy and super cushiony. Plus, the mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating.
Best unisex walking shoe Prime Day deals
Bronax Pillow Slides for Women and Men
Are hard floors wreaking havoc on your back? Meet your ultra-comfy new best friend, available in 16 colors.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
If you're a creature of comfort, these are the shoes for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly.
Best men's walking shoe Prime Day deals
Feetmat Men's Nonslip Sneakers
Looking for a pair of walking shoes for under $30? You've found them! These boast a breathable mesh upper which keeps feet cool and dry. And the nonslip rubber outsole helps prevent slips and falls. See all 11 colors in sizes 6.5 to 12.5.
Whitin Men’s Walking Shoes
A dozen colors and prints, each packed with personality and comfort. The EVA midsole provides stability and support for your feet, and the engineered knit upper gives plenty of breathability.
Feethit Mens Slip On Running Shoes
These Feethit walking shoes are well, a hit with 3,700 shoppers who can't get enough. "I love these shoes, they’re super comfy and super cheap and they look great. I use them for light running, rec sports, wear them at the gym, and for casual work wear," said one five-star fan. They have a durable sole and supportive insole, wrapped in soft material featuring mesh for optimal ventilation.
