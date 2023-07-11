Why you can trust us
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 walking shoe deals — up to 50% on podiatrist picks, Adidas, Crocs, Skechers, Asics and more!

Taylor Lane
·2 min read
four pairs of walking shoes
These shoes were made for walkin': Treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers that will have your feet sighing in relief. (Photo: Amazon)

You spend sooo much time on your feet. Treat those dogs to some much deserved TLC right now at Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. This is the time to invest in a comfy new pair of quality walking shoes because Amazon's got hundreds of on-sale pairs. Don't worry, we'll help! We've narrowed down the best Prime Day 2023 walking shoe deals you can shop right now, right here. Whether you love long walks or spend hours standing while you work, the perfect pair awaits. We're talking Kate Middleton's fave Superga canvas sneaks for 53% off, Skechers for $20 off and plenty of podiatrist picks. And don't stop at your feet, head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day sales for even more savings!

Best women's walking shoe Prime Day deals

Superga

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

$62$65Save $3

These classic canvas kicks sell out fast, but right now, the Kate Middleton–approved shoes are in stock and on sale. These Supergas have an easy-to-get-on design and are made from 100% breathable cotton. The rubber sole features additional arch support.

$62 at Amazon
Akk

Akk Women's Tennis Shoes

$44$56Save $12

Wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explains Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

$44 at Amazon
Skechers

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

$40$60Save $20

Skechers is known for its supportive shoes that are praised by shoppers who spend plenty of time on their feet, and this pair is no exception. They're available in so many colors and both narrow and wide widths. It's this variety that helped them rake over 52,000 five-star reviews!

$40 at Amazon
Doussprt

Doussprt Women's Walking Sneakers Slip-on Sock Shoes

$34$60Save $26

Podiatrists also give this pair of walking shoes their stamp of approval. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif., tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”

$34 at Amazon
Yhoon

Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes

$30$60Save $30

These comfortable, breathable shoes slip on like socks. With an air cushion sole, they're great for people who walk a lot and need good shock absorption. And right now, you can scoop them up for a wild 50% off!

$30 at Amazon
Asics

Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

$48$70Save $22

Gel gives this shoes extra cushioning and shock absorption, but that's not all this top-selling shoe has going for it. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear.

$48 at Amazon
Adidas

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

$40$70Save $30

Stretchy, comfy and super cushiony. Plus, the mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating.

$40 at Amazon

Best unisex walking shoe Prime Day deals

Bronax

Bronax Pillow Slides for Women and Men

$20$36Save $16

Are hard floors wreaking havoc on your back? Meet your ultra-comfy new best friend, available in 16 colors.

$20 at Amazon
Crocs

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

$41$50Save $9

If you're a creature of comfort, these are the shoes for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly.

$41 at Amazon

Best men's walking shoe Prime Day deals

Feetmat

Feetmat Men's Nonslip Sneakers

$29$34
Save $5 with coupon

Looking for a pair of walking shoes for under $30? You've found them! These boast a breathable mesh upper which keeps feet cool and dry. And the nonslip rubber outsole helps prevent slips and falls. See all 11 colors in sizes 6.5 to 12.5.

Save $5 with coupon
$29 at Amazon
WHITIN

Whitin Men’s Walking Shoes

$40$57Save $17

A dozen colors and prints, each packed with personality and comfort. The EVA midsole provides stability and support for your feet, and the engineered knit upper gives plenty of breathability. 

$40 at Amazon
Feethit

Feethit Mens Slip On Running Shoes

$31$35
Save $4 with coupon

These Feethit walking shoes are well, a hit with 3,700 shoppers who can't get enough. "I love these shoes, they’re super comfy and super cheap and they look great. I use them for light running, rec sports, wear them at the gym, and for casual work wear," said one five-star fan. They have a durable sole and supportive insole, wrapped in soft material featuring mesh for optimal ventilation.

Save $4 with coupon
$31 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

