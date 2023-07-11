The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 walking shoe deals — up to 50% on podiatrist picks, Adidas, Crocs, Skechers, Asics and more!

These shoes were made for walkin': Treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers that will have your feet sighing in relief. (Photo: Amazon)

You spend sooo much time on your feet. Treat those dogs to some much deserved TLC right now at Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. This is the time to invest in a comfy new pair of quality walking shoes because Amazon's got hundreds of on-sale pairs. Don't worry, we'll help! We've narrowed down the best Prime Day 2023 walking shoe deals you can shop right now, right here. Whether you love long walks or spend hours standing while you work, the perfect pair awaits. We're talking Kate Middleton's fave Superga canvas sneaks for 53% off, Skechers for $20 off and plenty of podiatrist picks. And don't stop at your feet, head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day sales for even more savings!

Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals!

Best women's walking shoe Prime Day deals

Superga Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $62 $65 Save $3 These classic canvas kicks sell out fast, but right now, the Kate Middleton–approved shoes are in stock and on sale. These Supergas have an easy-to-get-on design and are made from 100% breathable cotton. The rubber sole features additional arch support. $62 at Amazon

Akk Akk Women's Tennis Shoes $44 $56 Save $12 Wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explains Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. $44 at Amazon

Skechers Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe $40 $60 Save $20 Skechers is known for its supportive shoes that are praised by shoppers who spend plenty of time on their feet, and this pair is no exception. They're available in so many colors and both narrow and wide widths. It's this variety that helped them rake over 52,000 five-star reviews! $40 at Amazon

Doussprt Doussprt Women's Walking Sneakers Slip-on Sock Shoes $34 $60 Save $26 Podiatrists also give this pair of walking shoes their stamp of approval. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif., tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.” $34 at Amazon

Yhoon Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes $30 $60 Save $30 These comfortable, breathable shoes slip on like socks. With an air cushion sole, they're great for people who walk a lot and need good shock absorption. And right now, you can scoop them up for a wild 50% off! $30 at Amazon

Asics Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes $48 $70 Save $22 Gel gives this shoes extra cushioning and shock absorption, but that's not all this top-selling shoe has going for it. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear. $48 at Amazon

Best unisex walking shoe Prime Day deals

Crocs Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $41 $50 Save $9 If you're a creature of comfort, these are the shoes for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly. $41 at Amazon

Best men's walking shoe Prime Day deals

Feetmat Feetmat Men's Nonslip Sneakers $29 $34 Save $5 with coupon Looking for a pair of walking shoes for under $30? You've found them! These boast a breathable mesh upper which keeps feet cool and dry. And the nonslip rubber outsole helps prevent slips and falls. See all 11 colors in sizes 6.5 to 12.5. Save $5 with coupon $29 at Amazon

WHITIN Whitin Men’s Walking Shoes $40 $57 Save $17 A dozen colors and prints, each packed with personality and comfort. The EVA midsole provides stability and support for your feet, and the engineered knit upper gives plenty of breathability. $40 at Amazon

Feethit Feethit Mens Slip On Running Shoes $31 $35 Save $4 with coupon These Feethit walking shoes are well, a hit with 3,700 shoppers who can't get enough. "I love these shoes, they’re super comfy and super cheap and they look great. I use them for light running, rec sports, wear them at the gym, and for casual work wear," said one five-star fan. They have a durable sole and supportive insole, wrapped in soft material featuring mesh for optimal ventilation. Save $4 with coupon $31 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $42 $200 Save $158 with coupon See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $26 $70 Save $44 See at Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer $9 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Ummiss Women’s Cotton Underwear 5-pack $19 $36 Save $17 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon