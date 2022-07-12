These Prime Day video game deals are unbelievable — prices start at just $13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
Summertime, and the living is easy...and sometimes brutal. Even the heartiest sun worshipers among us sometimes need a break from the UV fest out there. Know what else summer's known for? Torrential thunderstorms. All of which is to remind you: Just because we're in the torrid months doesn't mean we don't need to have couch-time-entertainment options. Like video games. And now's the time to stock up — it's Amazon Prime Day!
- $15 $25 at Amazon
Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation 4
- $25 $60 at Amazon
Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PlayStation 4
- $30 $60 at Amazon
Monster Energy Supercross 5 for PlayStation 4
- $30 $40 at Amazon
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach for Playstation 4
- $16 $60 at Amazon
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4
- $20 $40 at Amazon
The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4
- $40 $60 at Amazon
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PlayStation 4
- $20 $60 at Amazon
Babylon’s Fall for PlayStation 5
- $30 $60 at Amazon
The King of Fighters XV for PlayStation 5
- $59 $70 at Amazon
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
- $50 $60 at Amazon
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5
- $13 $60 at Amazon
Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 5
- $45 $60 at Amazon
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch
- $20 $50 at Amazon
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch
- $20 $40 at Amazon
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch
- $25 $60 at Amazon
Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox Series X
- $150 $180 at Amazon
Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle
- $40 $60 at Amazon
Jurassic World Evolution 2 for Xbox Series X
- $20 $70 at Amazon
Madden NFL 22 for Xbox Series X
- $19 $60 at Amazon
Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition for Xbox One
The epic two-day shopping event is delivering all sorts of incredible gaming deals to bring you some gaming excitement, whether you have an Xbox console, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch. And this year's deals are better than ever, due to retailers stocking up over the pandemic and now having excess goods.
We sorted through the options to round up the best ways to play and save. Shop the best Prime Day video game deals below:
Best PS4 deals
Electronic Arts Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation 4
'Battlefield 2042' is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Players will take on experiences from updated multiplayer modes to the all-new Hazard Zone.
Best PS5 deals
Best Nintendo Switch deals
WB Games LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch
The galaxy is yours with 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'! Play through all nine saga films and experience fun-filled, family-friendly adventure in a galaxy far, far away.
Best Xbox deals
Square Enix Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox Series X
Discover the secrets behind your brother's death in an emotional roller coaster of an adventure from the 'Life is Strange' series. Forge deep relationships, build trust with the townsfolk and embrace friendship or romance.
If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.