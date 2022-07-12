We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These Prime Day video game deals are unbelievable — prices start at just $13

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carrie McCabe
Updated ·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Prime Day Deals
    Prime Day Deals
Video game covers for Lego Star Wars, Battlefield 2042, and Life Is Strange: True Colors
Whether it's raining cats and dogs or you just want to avoid sunstroke, get your game on this Prime Day! (Photo: Amazon)

Summertime, and the living is easy...and sometimes brutal. Even the heartiest sun worshipers among us sometimes need a break from the UV fest out there. Know what else summer's known for? Torrential thunderstorms. All of which is to remind you: Just because we're in the torrid months doesn't mean we don't need to have couch-time-entertainment options. Like video games. And now's the time to stock up — it's Amazon Prime Day!

Quick Overview
See 5 more

The epic two-day shopping event is delivering all sorts of incredible gaming deals to bring you some gaming excitement, whether you have an Xbox console, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch. And this year's deals are better than ever, due to retailers stocking up over the pandemic and now having excess goods.

We sorted through the options to round up the best ways to play and save. Shop the best Prime Day video game deals below:

Best PS4 deals

Electronic Arts Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation 4

$15$25Save $10
$15 at Amazon

'Battlefield 2042' is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Players will take on experiences from updated multiplayer modes to the all-new Hazard Zone.

  • Square Enix Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PlayStation 4

    $25$60Save $35

  • Deep Silver Monster Energy Supercross 5 for PlayStation 4

    $30$60Save $30

  • Maximum Games Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach for Playstation 4

    $30$40Save $10

  • 2K NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4

    $16$60Save $44

  • PlayStation The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4

    $20$40Save $20

  • PlayStation Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PlayStation 4

    $40$60Save $20

Best PS5 deals

  • Square Enix Babylon’s Fall for PlayStation 5

    $20$60Save $40

  • Deep Silver The King of Fighters XV for PlayStation 5

    $30$60Save $30

  • PlayStation PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

    $59$70Save $11

  • Bandai Namco Entertainment Elden Ring for PlayStation 5

    $50$60Save $10

  • Ubisoft Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 5

    $13$60Save $47

Best Nintendo Switch deals

WB Games LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch

$45$60Save $15
$45 at Amazon

The galaxy is yours with 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'! Play through all nine saga films and experience fun-filled, family-friendly adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

  • Ubisoft Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch

    $20$50Save $30

  • Ubisoft Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch

    $20$40Save $20

Best Xbox deals

Square Enix Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox Series X

$25$60Save $35
$25 at Amazon

Discover the secrets behind your brother's death in an emotional roller coaster of an adventure from the 'Life is Strange' series. Forge deep relationships, build trust with the townsfolk and embrace friendship or romance.

  • Razer Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle

    $150$180Save $30

  • Frontier Jurassic World Evolution 2 for Xbox Series X

    $40$60Save $20

  • Electronic Arts Madden NFL 22 for Xbox Series X

    $20$70Save $50

Bethesda Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition for Xbox One

$19$60Save $41
$19 at Amazon

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

Originally published

Latest Stories