This week's 10 best deals on PlayStation 4 games, from $10

Choose your hero: a Jedi, a detective, a soaring demigod or a rockin' space superhero. (Photo: Respawn / Sega / Ubisoft / Square Enix)

Still can't get your hands on a PS5? That's okay — the console is still ridiculously hard to pin down, but that doesn't mean you have limited options when it comes to games. Don't count the PS4 out: You can still play plenty of brand new titles on the console, as well as grab some massive discounts on recent releases. That's where we come in.

Whatever you're into — gorgeous open worlds, action-packed RPGs or a classic shoot 'em up multiplayer — you can find all that on sale this week. We did the digging for you, so just take a gander below.

Plus, if you're still trying to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, you can have a leg up if you sign up for the Walmart+ program. That’s a service a lot like Amazon Prime, where you get free shipping on select items, access to special sales and first dibs on limited items like the PS5! It’s only $13 a month or $98 a year, and you get two free weeks to try it out.

Just keep in mind that to grab a PlayStation 5, you need to be out of the free trial, but it’s certainly better than paying resale prices for the system.

Head to outer space with one of these stellar titles

Save 20 percent on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Cal Kestis is ready to take on the Empire. (Photo: Respawn)

Have you ever wished you could take a lightsaber into your own hands, take down stormtroopers and explore the galaxy? Fallen Order is a game that puts you into the boots of Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Jedi massacre that occurred in Revenge of the Jedi. Even if you’re not that familiar with Star Wars lore, this game is a great role-playing adventure with plenty of action and spectacular graphics.

This was one of the best games of 2019, and right now it's just $17, where players call it a "fantastic Star Wars game," one where the main character has a lot of "depth" and the graphics are "visually amazing." One gamer says, "The combat is enthralling (and low key gives me a power trip), the visual direction is incredible, working with the engaging characters and writing to evoke the feel of the movies incredibly well, and the game offers a new perspective that adds depth to a very interesting time in the Star Wars timeline. I've loved every minute of playing!"

$17 $20 at Gamestop

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy rocks at 50 percent off

Star-Lord kicks butt and rocks while doing it. (Photo: Square Enix)

This game takes everything you love about the hit movies — the goofy characters, the wild combat, and the classic tunes — and puts you in the cockpit. Fans of the comics will love the way the characters look like their on-page counterparts, while newcomers and vets alike will love the ability to make choices that affect the story.

This is one of the best games of 2021, and the five-star reviews on Amazon back that up. This player says it's a "great narrative game, gameplay is amazing and if you want a challenge put it on highest difficulty." He adds, "the soundtrack is amazing and the [first] hour of the game is my favorite and I didn't get to the main story till like 30 mins in cause I was listening to the songs." Sounds like it doubles as a jukebox too, and you can snag it for 50 percent off at Amazon!

$30 $60 at Amazon

Get $20 off Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Work with a diverse team of aliens to save the galaxy. (Photo: BioWare)

This classic series has it all: space cops, aliens, rebellion and even romance. And your decisions carry over from one game into the next, so you’ll want to play the entire trilogy. Good thing this title includes all three of the original Mass Effect games for only $25, plus lots of bonus content like extra weapons and armor. It’s even been remastered to look great on your 4K TV!

The collection has garnered an excellent score of 4.7 out of 5 amongst GameStop reviewers, who loved this reissue of one of their favorite trilogies: "The refined graphics looked great and it was nice having all of the DLC included. [...] So much fun to play." Another player agreed, saying they "love the upgraded graphics and all the details that really pop now compared to the originals! Sometimes I just walk around and look at all the pretty. They fixed a lot of little bugs too and it hasn't frozen on me [...] I'd definitely recommend this to both veterans of the originals and people new to the series. It's still one of my all-time favorite story-driven adventures and this makes it feel almost like a completely new experience."

$40 $60 at GameStop

Save $27 on The Outer Worlds

This run-down colony needs your help. (Photo: Obsidian)

In this role-playing game, you’re a colonist looking for a new life on another planet… except your ship goes missing and reappears 70 years later, when the colony you were headed for is in dire straits. And you have special powers, now, too. Save your new planet, explore other worlds, and make choices that may determine the fate of the galaxy. You know, the usual stuff you do in space.

Gamers love this "fantastic RPG" that's "such a blast," with one player saying he's "in the middle of my second play-through now!" And another gamer says "The story is very well written. The companions are fun and their quests are a blast to do. [...] I have put so much time into the game and don't think I am gonna stop anytime soon." For only $15, it sounds like you'll really get your money's worth with this one.

$15 $43 at Walmart

Indulge your love of mythology

Get $20 off God of War

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest hits edition of this acclaimed title would normally run you $20 but right now it's only $10.

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: "This game has an epic story line following Kratos and his son, which magnificently intertwined with the previous God of War games. You will appreciate the graphics and character developments. You will be like a fish on a hook and will not be able to set your remote down. Buy it. Play it. Love it. Can't wait for the next one." Sounds like you're getting your money's worth for sure!

$10 $20 at Walmart

Save 30 percent on the spooky Hades

You're supposed to die. (Photo: Supergiant)

This indie hit title scored a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars with Amazon reviewers — no wonder it’s won so many awards! This game places you into the shoes of Zagreus, son of the Greek god Hades. Zagreus just wants to get the heck out of the Underworld, and it’s up to you to guide him through randomly generated levels with his trusty sword to hack and slash anyone who gets in his way.

You’ll die a lot, but that’s okay, as this player notes: “Each run you get just that bit more powerful and are able to progress a bit further each time. [...] What's even more astounding is that the characters react to your failures and successes. It all feels incredibly organic and unscripted which is impressive.” And one shopper calls it a “masterpiece” that “deserves every single award it has won” because it’s “the best game to exist in the last decade, bar none.”

$20 $30 at Amazon

Go fly with Immortals Fenyx Rising for only $18.50

He looks tough, but you can take 'im. (Photo: Ubisoft)

It's been almost five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Nintendo Switch, and we have no idea when the sequel is coming. Luckily, there are games like Immortals Fenyx Rising to scratch your itch for an open immersive world and epic story. The PlayStation 4 version is just $20, a 67 percent discount!

One player loved the entire experience: "As a huge fan of Zelda games and Horizon Zero Dawn, this game had me hooked from the get-go. The open world map is huge and totally explorable since you have the ability to climb and glide basically anywhere. There are tons of puzzles, too! I absolutely loved the gameplay and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a fun way to spend some rainy/gloomy days inside."

$18.50 $60 at Amazon

Get a taste of urban life by playing these city-based adventures

Try out Final Fantasy VII Remake for 58 percent off

Cloud just wants to save the world, and you can help. (Photo: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII has been a favorite of gamers since its release way back in 1997, but the graphics haven’t aged well. So this soup-up remake is just what everyone’s been asking for, adapting the exciting adventure of a small group of freedom fighters as they fight against the forces of the destructive corporation known as Shinra. Fight soldiers in a crazy cyberpunk city, with some magic thrown in as well — and save 30 percent off while you're at it, playing only $25 for this modern masterpiece.

One fan actually found this version to be a big improvement, thanks to how "it is visually stunning and keeps the music and feel from the original game but with better game play and graphics. If you played the original and loved it you will love this game as well. If you did not play the original that is fine you are in for an incredible journey." And it's even better when you save $35!

$25 $60 at Amazon

Get $25 off the compelling Lost Judgment

Head back to school... at your own risk! (Photo: Sega)

New in 2021, Lost Judgment is a detective story that will have you walking the streets of Tokyo and Yokohama to solve a murder mystery. Sneak around, get into fights and even track down hidden items with your trusty canine — this is a game that really lets you step into the shoes of a private detective. And even though it’s only three months old, this thrilling title is 50% off at GameStop right now, only $30.

Early reviews from players are good, with one calling it "dark but fun with twists and turns, keeping it interesting at all times." And, while this is technically a sequel, you can still enjoy it even if you haven't played the first, as one shopper says it's "not exactly a shocking transformation of the first game, mechanics are about the same, just improved and/or added to, but the narrative of the game takes a different enough approach and the new possibilities at the school are exciting." If you love mysteries, this sounds like it's right up your alley!

$35 $60 at Amazon

Join up with Watch Dogs Legion for only $20

When anyone can be an ally, or enemy, things get crazy fast. (Photo: Ubisoft)

Do you get tired of the same old muscle-bound heroes in your games? In Watch Dogs Legion, you can play as anyone — and yes, I mean anyone. Whether it’s the cabbie driving down the street or the old woman waiting for the light to change, you can recruit anyone into your hacking group and explore their unique backstories and skills. This intriguing title is down to a super affordable $20.

Reviewers call this title "thoughtful, challenging but violent," and another player says they haven't even progressed very far in the story, because "the open world is so much fun on its own." Sounds like you'll get a huge amount of fun for the money with this massive game!

$20 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

