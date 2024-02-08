Our Best Value Dash Cam, the 70mai A800S, is 32% off at Amazon



You’re a great driver. Everyone else? Not so much. That’s why installing a dash cam is so important. These devices add safety and accountability while you’re on the road, capturing every moment in case an accident happens. And with rain pouring down in many parts of the country—particularly in California—and winter not quite done with us yet, they’re bound to.

Right now, our favorite value pick among the best dash cams, the 70mai A800S, is 32 percent off at Amazon. The model is feature-packed for the price, offering built-in GPS, driver assist warnings, and more. Crucially, the front-facing camera captures crisp 4K video (the rear camera captures Full HD), ensuring every detail is crystal clear. And thanks to features like noise reduction and an f/1.8 aperture, the dash cam can capture detail in challenging lighting conditions.

Edward J. Primeau, one of the experts we consulted for our dash cam evaluations, said higher resolution video (QHD and up) is an essential feature. “When pixel information is sparse, it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to enhance a video to identify a vehicle or recover a license plate,” he told reviewer Dan Bracaglia.

The 70mai A800S Dash Cam has a built-in 3-inch display—plenty of real estate for you to adjust settings and review footage on the device. Meanwhile, a 24-hour parking surveillance feature will detect sudden shakes or collisions and start recording, giving you potential evidence when you’re away from your car. The dash cam also supports a companion app for iOS and Android, allowing you to view and download videos to share with insurance.

And our pick for the best dash cam for rideshare drivers, the Vantrue N4 Pro 3-Channel Dash Cam, is 28 percent off now as well, if you want something more robust and with more features. It has three cameras to cover your vehicle’s front, back, and interior, making it an ideal pick for full coverage. Like our value pick, the Vantrue’s front-facing camera records in 4K resolution (the two secondary cameras record in Full HD).

With unpredictable weather conditions this time of year, a dash cam ensures you have a reliable eyewitness with you at all times. Fingers crossed that you’re never in an accident. Still, if you are, the 70mai A800S dash cam’s clear 4K video and extra safety features can lend you some peace of mind.

