We're floored by these 25 epic vacuum deals — like a top-rated stick vac for $100 (80% off)
If one of your resolutions is to keep a cleaner house this year, we have good news. A flurry of winter sales is upon us, and retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair have dropped some spectacular post-holiday deals on vacuums! We've been tracking the best options for our readers (who loves you, baby?) and know exactly which sales are worth your hard-earned greenbacks. Wanna save $100 on the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum? Or get 80% off a popular 6-in-1 model? So does everyone else! Our advice? Get ’em while you can.
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner$100$500Save $400
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$500Save $380
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$130$400Save $270
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$110$400Save $290
Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum$74
Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System$249$359Save $110
Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$240$350Save $110
Best Winter Vacuum Deals
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner$100$500Save $400 with coupon
Keep on scrolling to see all 32 of the best end-of-season vac sales happening now — we're talking discounts of up to 80%! Just don't take your sweet time — deals this good are bound to sell out fast.
Best Stick Vacuum Deals
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.
It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$500Save $380 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$130$400Save $270 with coupon
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum
Along with a runtime of 75 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any type of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$110$400Save $290 with coupon
Best Upright Vacuum Deals
Hoover Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum
Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and HEPA filtration system that traps dang near all dust and allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.
Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it an excellent option for people with four-legged friends. “This vacuum is such a game changer,” wrote one. “I have pets and a lot of traffic in my house! I plug this bad boy [in] and I can clean CLEAN my floors in no time! When they call it a wind tunnel — they mean it! This sucks up all the dirt, and pet hair in minutes!! I love this vacuum so much!”
Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum$59
Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals
Eufy by Anker 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop
Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.
Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System$249$359Save $110
Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$240$350Save $110 with coupon