We're floored by these 25 epic vacuum deals — like a top-rated stick vac for $100 (80% off)

Ready to be floored (heh) by these vac deals? (Photos: Amazon and Walmart)

If one of your resolutions is to keep a cleaner house this year, we have good news. A flurry of winter sales is upon us, and retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair have dropped some spectacular post-holiday deals on vacuums! We've been tracking the best options for our readers (who loves you, baby?) and know exactly which sales are worth your hard-earned greenbacks. Wanna save $100 on the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum? Or get 80% off a popular 6-in-1 model? So does everyone else! Our advice? Get ’em while you can.

Best Winter Vacuum Deals

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum $99 $119 Save $20 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $249 $350 Save $101 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop $200 $369 Save $169 See at Amazon

Keep on scrolling to see all 32 of the best end-of-season vac sales happening now — we're talking discounts of up to 80%! Just don't take your sweet time — deals this good are bound to sell out fast.

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.

It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 $550 Save $100 See at Walmart

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless &Handheld Vacuum $99 $150 Save $51 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum $118 $270 Save $152 See at Walmart

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $400 Save $270 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $249 $350 Save $101 This bestselling iRobot navigates like a champ and adapts to learn its way around furniture, stairs and pet bowls. Even better, and unlike everybody else in the house, you can control it with your voice! $249 at Amazon

Along with a runtime of 75 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any type of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $439 $550 Save $111 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac $140 $229 Save $89 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Wyze Robot Vacuum $149 $329 Save $180 See at Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum $324 $399 Save $75 See at Walmart

IonVac SmartClean V2 $79 $183 Save $104 See at Walmart

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Plus Robot Vacuum $900 $1,150 Save $250 See at HSN

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Walmart Hoover Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum $99 $119 Save $20 Whether your home is mostly carpet, hard flooring or a mix of both, this vac will rule the roost. If it's take-no-prisoners power you want, it's time for you to have a Hoover. $99 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and HEPA filtration system that traps dang near all dust and allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.

Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it an excellent option for people with four-legged friends. “This vacuum is such a game changer,” wrote one. “I have pets and a lot of traffic in my house! I plug this bad boy [in] and I can clean CLEAN my floors in no time! When they call it a wind tunnel — they mean it! This sucks up all the dirt, and pet hair in minutes!! I love this vacuum so much!”

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $390 $500 Save $110 See at Walmart

Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum $275 $400 Save $125 See at Amazon

Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Reach Upright Vacuum $122 $154 Save $32 See at Wayfair

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Pet Upright Vacuum $220 $260 Save $40 See at Target

Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum $59 See at Walmart

Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals

Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System $249 $359 Save $110 See at Walmart

Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $240 $350 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum $320 $350 Save $30 See at HSN