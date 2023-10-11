Prime Day vacuum deals: Fan-favorite Roombas for 50% off and 25+ more steals
Save up to 80% on Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Black & Decker and beyond.
Amazon Prime Day continues with more blockbuster bargains that'll make prepping for entertaining season easier and, dare we say it ... fun? The two-day blowout bonanza gives you a head start on the holidays and offers the perfect opportunity to streamline your clean.
During day 2 of Prime Day, you'll find top-of-the-line hoovers marked down to some of their lowest prices of the year and, in some cases, of all time. We're talking price cuts of 200+ on cult-favorite Dyson models, versatile Black & Decker Dustbusters, full-powered Bissell pet vacs, high-tech Roomba robovacs and beyond. Read on for some of the best vacuum and floor cleaner sales this Prime Day has to offer, and find more home deals for sprucing up your space here.
A quick note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.
Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals
Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which is now at its lowest price to date! This genius machine works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it’s backed by over 18,300 five-star Amazon customers? Scoop up this don't-miss 45% off deal while you still can.
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$200$400Save $200
iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum$400$800Save $400
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum$350$600Save $250
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum$130$230Save $100
Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base$330$700Save $370
Eufy by Anker Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop$227$369Save $142
Lefant Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner$89$266Save $177
Yeedi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop$299$500Save $201 with coupon
Best stick vacuum Prime Day deals
At only 7 pounds — and an impressive 120 volts — this top-rated stick vacuum from Shark packs a lot of power into one compact frame. Reviewers especially love it for its ergonomic, flexible design, which makes it easy (read: comfortable) to clean under tables, sofas and other furniture. Detach the top portion and you have a handheld vacuum (coordinating pet multi- and crevice tools are also great for combatting excess fur and dander from your animal friends). And at 50% off, it's a fantastic time to buy.
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum$200$350Save $150
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum$100$247Save $147
Inse 8-in-1 Rechargable Cordless Vacuum$160$855Save $695
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100$470Save $370
Tineco Pure One Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum$280$400Save $120
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum$440$630Save $190
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum$470$720Save $250
Best handheld vacuum, steamer and accessory Prime Day deals
This lean, mean cleaning machine from Bissell — currently on sale at its lowest price all year — is one of our little-kept secrets for tackling stains and keeping carpets and upholstery in great condition. An Amazon No.1 bestseller backed by nearly 48,000 five-star ratings, it’s portable, effective and incredibly easy to use. I recently used this cleaner to transform the area rug in my living room (for more, check out my dedicated review).
Kenmore Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner and Pet Stain Vacuum$125$150Save $25
Black & Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum$35$50Save $15
Eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum$110$180Save $70
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$25$46Save $21
Best upright vacuum Prime Day deals
This Shark Navigator Vacuum has remained a favorite among our readers — and more than 17,800 Amazon reviewers — for its strong suction and shape-shifting abilities. Use it upright to lift dirt away from hardwood and carpeted areas (swivel steering allows you to navigate corners and narrow areas that are hard to reach), or disconnect the top pod and use the attachment to tackle steps and smaller crevices with ease. It’s currently sporting the lowest price tag we’ve seen this year, for those looking to experience the hype.
Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum$350$400Save $50
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$150$220Save $70
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum$220$247Save $27
Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum$90$130Save $40
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum$380$600Save $220
Best floor cleaner Prime Day deals
If it's a pro-level floor cleaner you seek, consider this much-loved Hoover, which features an intuitive, lightweight, compact design and a special HeatForce technology for faster drying time (meaning you don’t have to completely surrender your living room). Now on sale for less than $100 (rare!) and especially great for households with kids and pets, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your floor cleaning needs. But you don’t need to take our word for it. With over 52,000 endorsements, you can rest assured it’s been customer-vetted and approved.
Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Wet/Dry Vacuum$300$350Save $50
Shark Scrub and Steam Blaster$119$200Save $81
Black & Decker Steam Mop for Hard Floors$38$60Save $22
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
