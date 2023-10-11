Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day vacuum deals: Fan-favorite Roombas for 50% off and 25+ more steals

Save up to 80% on Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Black & Decker and beyond.

Kristin Granero
·2 min read
0
Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals
Clean up with these amazing Prime Day vacuum and floor cleaner deals, just in time for holiday hosting — they make great gifts, too! (Photos: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day continues with more blockbuster bargains that'll make prepping for entertaining season easier and, dare we say it ... fun? The two-day blowout bonanza gives you a head start on the holidays and offers the perfect opportunity to streamline your clean.

During day 2 of Prime Day, you'll find top-of-the-line hoovers marked down to some of their lowest prices of the year and, in some cases, of all time. We're talking price cuts of 200+ on cult-favorite Dyson models, versatile Black & Decker Dustbusters, full-powered Bissell pet vacs, high-tech Roomba robovacs and beyond. Read on for some of the best vacuum and floor cleaner sales this Prime Day has to offer, and find more home deals for sprucing up your space here.

A quick note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$165$300Save $135

Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which is now at its lowest price to date! This genius machine works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it’s backed by over 18,300 five-star Amazon customers? Scoop up this don't-miss 45% off deal while you still can.

$165 at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

    $200$400
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $400$800
    Save $400
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $350$600
    Save $250
    See at Amazon

  • Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

    $330$700
    Save $370
    See at Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $227$369
    Save $142
    See at Amazon

  • Lefant Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $89$266
    Save $177
    See at Amazon

  • Yeedi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $299$500
    Save $201 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best stick vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Swivel Stick Vacuum

$150$250Save $100

At only 7 pounds — and an impressive 120 volts — this top-rated stick vacuum from Shark packs a lot of power into one compact frame. Reviewers especially love it for its ergonomic, flexible design, which makes it easy (read: comfortable) to clean under tables, sofas and other furniture. Detach the top portion and you have a handheld vacuum (coordinating pet multi- and crevice tools are also great for combatting excess fur and dander from your animal friends). And at 50% off, it's a fantastic time to buy.

$150 at Amazon

  • Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

    $200$350
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $100$247
    Save $147
    See at Amazon

  • Inse 8-in-1 Rechargable Cordless Vacuum

    $160$855
    Save $695
    See at Amazon

  • Tineco Pure One Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $280$400
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum

    $440$630
    Save $190
    See at Amazon

Best handheld vacuum, steamer and accessory Prime Day deals

Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

$89$124Save $35

This lean, mean cleaning machine from Bissell — currently on sale at its lowest price all year — is one of our little-kept secrets for tackling stains and keeping carpets and upholstery in great condition. An Amazon No.1 bestseller backed by nearly 48,000 five-star ratings, it’s portable, effective and incredibly easy to use. I recently used this cleaner to transform the area rug in my living room (for more, check out my dedicated review).

$89 at Amazon

  • Kenmore Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner and Pet Stain Vacuum

    $125$150
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Black & Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $110$180
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

Best upright vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

$129$180Save $51

This Shark Navigator Vacuum has remained a favorite among our readers — and more than 17,800 Amazon reviewers — for its strong suction and shape-shifting abilities. Use it upright to lift dirt away from hardwood and carpeted areas (swivel steering allows you to navigate corners and narrow areas that are hard to reach), or disconnect the top pod and use the attachment to tackle steps and smaller crevices with ease. It’s currently sporting the lowest price tag we’ve seen this year, for those looking to experience the hype.

$129 at Amazon

  • Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum

    $350$400
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    $150$220
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum

    $220$247
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum

    $90$130
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum

    $380$600
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

Best floor cleaner Prime Day deals

Amazon

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

$95$119Save $24

If it's a pro-level floor cleaner you seek, consider this much-loved Hoover, which features an intuitive, lightweight, compact design and a special HeatForce technology for faster drying time (meaning you don’t have to completely surrender your living room). Now on sale for less than $100 (rare!) and especially great for households with kids and pets, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your floor cleaning needs. But you don’t need to take our word for it. With over 52,000 endorsements, you can rest assured it’s been customer-vetted and approved.

$95 at Amazon

  • Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Wet/Dry Vacuum

    $300$350
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Black & Decker Steam Mop for Hard Floors

    $38$60
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Recommended Stories