Prime Day vacuum deals: Fan-favorite Roombas for 50% off and 25+ more steals

Clean up with these amazing Prime Day vacuum and floor cleaner deals, just in time for holiday hosting — they make great gifts, too! (Photos: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day continues with more blockbuster bargains that'll make prepping for entertaining season easier and, dare we say it ... fun? The two-day blowout bonanza gives you a head start on the holidays and offers the perfect opportunity to streamline your clean.

During day 2 of Prime Day, you'll find top-of-the-line hoovers marked down to some of their lowest prices of the year and, in some cases, of all time. We're talking price cuts of 200+ on cult-favorite Dyson models, versatile Black & Decker Dustbusters, full-powered Bissell pet vacs, high-tech Roomba robovacs and beyond. Read on for some of the best vacuum and floor cleaner sales this Prime Day has to offer, and find more home deals for sprucing up your space here.

A quick note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best robot vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $165 $300 Save $135 Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which is now at its lowest price to date! This genius machine works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it’s backed by over 18,300 five-star Amazon customers? Scoop up this don't-miss 45% off deal while you still can. $165 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $400 $800 Save $400 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $130 $230 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base $330 $700 Save $370 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop $227 $369 Save $142 See at Amazon

Lefant Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner $89 $266 Save $177 See at Amazon

Yeedi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop $299 $500 Save $201 with coupon See at Amazon

Best stick vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Swivel Stick Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 At only 7 pounds — and an impressive 120 volts — this top-rated stick vacuum from Shark packs a lot of power into one compact frame. Reviewers especially love it for its ergonomic, flexible design, which makes it easy (read: comfortable) to clean under tables, sofas and other furniture. Detach the top portion and you have a handheld vacuum (coordinating pet multi- and crevice tools are also great for combatting excess fur and dander from your animal friends). And at 50% off, it's a fantastic time to buy. $150 at Amazon

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum $200 $350 Save $150 See at Amazon

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum $100 $247 Save $147 See at Amazon

Inse 8-in-1 Rechargable Cordless Vacuum $160 $855 Save $695 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $470 Save $370 See at Amazon

Tineco Pure One Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum $280 $400 Save $120 See at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum $440 $630 Save $190 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum $470 $720 Save $250 See at Amazon

Best handheld vacuum, steamer and accessory Prime Day deals

Kenmore Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner and Pet Stain Vacuum $125 $150 Save $25 See at Amazon

Black & Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum $110 $180 Save $70 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $25 $46 Save $21 See at Amazon

Best upright vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $129 $180 Save $51 This Shark Navigator Vacuum has remained a favorite among our readers — and more than 17,800 Amazon reviewers — for its strong suction and shape-shifting abilities. Use it upright to lift dirt away from hardwood and carpeted areas (swivel steering allows you to navigate corners and narrow areas that are hard to reach), or disconnect the top pod and use the attachment to tackle steps and smaller crevices with ease. It’s currently sporting the lowest price tag we’ve seen this year, for those looking to experience the hype. $129 at Amazon

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum $350 $400 Save $50 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $150 $220 Save $70 See at Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum $220 $247 Save $27 See at Amazon

Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum $380 $600 Save $220 See at Amazon

Best floor cleaner Prime Day deals

Amazon Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner $95 $119 Save $24 If it's a pro-level floor cleaner you seek, consider this much-loved Hoover, which features an intuitive, lightweight, compact design and a special HeatForce technology for faster drying time (meaning you don’t have to completely surrender your living room). Now on sale for less than $100 (rare!) and especially great for households with kids and pets, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your floor cleaning needs. But you don’t need to take our word for it. With over 52,000 endorsements, you can rest assured it’s been customer-vetted and approved. $95 at Amazon

Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Wet/Dry Vacuum $300 $350 Save $50 See at Amazon

Shark Scrub and Steam Blaster $119 $200 Save $81 See at Amazon

Black & Decker Steam Mop for Hard Floors $38 $60 Save $22 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

