Prime Day vacuum deals 2023: Save up to $400 on iRobot, Dyson and more

How's your floor looking? If dust bunnies and crumbs abound, it may be time for a new vacuum. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is, well, a prime time for scoring some of the best deals on top brands, from Dyson to Shark. There are plenty of models to choose from, too, whether you prefer a sturdy upright vacuum, a lightweight stick vac, a compact handheld or a completely hands-free robo-vac to do all the dirty work for you. And the prices are right: We found an iRobot Roomba for just $165, a TikTok-famous Bissell carpet cleaner for under $100 — and there are many more Prime Day vacuum deals where those came from. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day sales for even more savings!

Best Dyson Prime Day deals

Amazon Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $585 $650 Save $65 If you find yourself tripping over cords whenever you vacuum, this nifty stick model belongs in your cleaning arsenal. It's super lightweight (just 5.2 pounds!) and has a built-in LCD screen that shows you just how much dirt and dust it's picking up — brace yourself! This bad boy is also really versatile, as it transforms into a handheld and comes with five cleaning heads and tools to suit different tasks. $585 at Amazon

"I love this machine," wrote a five-star fan. "I love going cordless. I love the compact storage solution with the dock. I love that it picks up cat hair like nobody's business ... It is so easy for me to just whip out the Dyson — hand-held or full stick — and do some simple clean-up ... I'm sold on this cordless dynamo. I'm not kidding: It is a life-changing machine!"

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vaccuum Cleaner $350 $500 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $560 $800 Save $240 See at Amazon

Best iRobot Roomba Prime Day deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $165 $300 Save $135 Hate vacuuming your floors? Let this top-selling Roomba do the heavy lifting for you! Its three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts and suctions messes for a better clean while an edge-sweeping brush gets into those tight corners. Plus, it's equipped with advanced sensors to help it maneuver around furniture, and a cliff-detection feature tells it not to go down steps. Best of all? You can control it via Google Home or Alexa devices and even schedule cleanings! $165 at Amazon

"Best thing I ever bought in my life!" declared a thrilled shopper. "I cannot believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting! You start it and let it do its thing. It'll remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. Does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like crazy). ... It is an amazing tool!"

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $149 $175 Save $26 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $600 $1,000 Save $400 See at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop $420 $500 Save $80 See at Amazon

Best Shark Prime Day deals

Shark Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 Weighing just 12.5 pounds, this Shark Navigator is on the lighter side for an upright model — but what it lacks in heft it makes up for in power! Pet hair is no match for its strong suction, especially when you use the wide upholstery tool attachment. It also comes with a crevice tool for getting into those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, and the Brushroll Shutoff feature lets you glide from hard flooring to carpet with ease. $100 at Amazon

"Magic in a vacuum!" raved an impressed customer. "I love this thing! Easy to assemble and easy to use! This was recommended to me by a professional cleaner ... She was right! Very high-powered and lifts so much dirt from my high-tuft rugs! Also detaches to reach the corners of my ceilings where the spiders like to leave webs!"

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum $267 $320 Save $53 See at Amazon

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $392 $600 Save $208 See at Amazon

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum $240 $350 Save $110 See at Amazon

Best Eufy Prime Day deals

Amazon Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX $200 $250 Save $50 At under-3"-tall, this super-slim robo-vac will effortlessly glide under couches, beds — pretty much anywhere that tends to gets neglected. Its BoostIQ technology can tell when extra power is needed, and it'll run for up to 100 minutes before returning to its dock to recharge. $200 at Amazon

"I am not a 'clean freak' by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis," shared a pleased pet-owner. "I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I'd always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products."

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $180 $230 Save $50 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 $260 $600 Save $340 See at Amazon

Best Bissell Prime Day deals

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $86 $124 Save $38 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. $86 at Amazon

"This might be the best purchase I ever made!" exclaimed a cat parent. "I absolutely love this machine! ... One of my cats decided he needed to eat too rapidly and then vomit in every gray carpeted bedroom, on every ivory rug, on my bed with a pale blue comforter and even on my brand-new WHITE upholstered couch. This machine, with the included Bissell pet solution, has managed to clean up all of these situations. It is awesome! I highly recommend this product!"

Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Stick Vacuum $179 $247 Save $68 See at Amazon

Best Black+Decker vacuum deals

Amazon Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $40 $60 Save $20 Need to zap up crumbs from your couch or dust from your door frames? This 2.6-lb handheld model is just the ticket. Its narrow nozzle rotates 180 degrees to reach all of those itty-bitty spaces in your home, and best of all? No pesky cords to get tangled up in! $40 at Amazon

Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum $59 $90 Save $31 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

