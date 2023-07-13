The best extended Prime Day deals under $50 — including a bestselling Cuisinart knife set for $25
Missed out on all of the Amazon Prime Day? Well, you're in luck — there's still plenty of savings to take advantage of. If, by chance, you're on a budget or are just a really, really, really discriminating shopper, let us make sure you get the absolute biggest bang for your precious bucks with this, our expertly curated list of the best Prime Day deals to be had for less than $50. It includes everything from clothing to cookware to electronics, with big brands like Crest, Cuisinart and of course, Amazon. Read on and get clicking!
Cuisinart Multicolor 12-Piece Knife Set$26$65Save $39
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart$41$82Save $41
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Cosrx Snail Mucin$12$25Save $13
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Classic Vivid$32$35Save $3
Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit$27$35Save $8
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set - 4 Piece$28$48Save $20
Blencot Lace Trim Tank$21$29Save $8
Pura D'Or Scalp Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer$10$19Save $9
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)$50$90Save $40
Fab Totes 6 Pack Foldable Blanket Storage Bags$30$42Save $12
Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle, Over 110 Hours of Burn Time$14$31Save $17
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16$30Save $14 with coupon
Cuisinart Multicolor 12-Piece Knife Set
Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus covers for each. The rainbow color pattern makes everyone happy.
A Dutch oven makes a beautiful and uber-useful addition to your kitchen ensemble. Instead of dropping hundreds of dollars on one by that other brand (you know, the one whose name begins with "Le" and ends with "Creuset"), grab one of these for just $41. Available in 12 colors.
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush
This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use.
Cosrx Snail Mucin
Enriched with 92% of snail mucin, this cream promises to hydrate, plump and improve your complexion.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Classic Vivid
Say hello to your new pearly whites. This kit — which contains 20 total strips, 10 for each row of teeth — helps remove over 20 years of coffee, wine and other set-in stains.
Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit
Bodies of all types look gorgeous in this suit with 24,000 five-star fans to back it up. This chic monokini holds you firmly in place with full-coverage and built-in tummy control. The mesh that adorns the deep-plunge neckline makes another well-placed appearance in the back. Choose from 43 colors and styles in sizes XS to 24-plus (prices vary depending on color and size).
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set - 4 Piece
They're cooling, smooth and feel just as luxe (if not more) than your $100+ dollar set. The set includes a top and fitted sheet (deep pockets!), plus two pillowcases.
Blencot Lace Trim Tank
With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, this is a pretty and very versatile wardrobe piece that's available in 22 colors. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer or wear it on its own. Everyone will be asking where you bought it and no one will guess it was on sale for $16!
The scalp serum has a tested formula that is packed with niacin, biotin and argan oil which helps to increase hair's strength and resiliency. Reviewers swear it helps with new hair growth, less breakage and decreased hair loss.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)
A perfect bedside assistant, this little device can play your favorite tunes to help you drift off to sleep, as well as control Alexa-enabled devices and more.
Fab Totes 6 Pack Foldable Blanket Storage Bags
Store all of your off-season items with these handy (and foldable) bags. They're nearly 50% off right now, which means it's time for a closet makeover.
This Prime Day, score Yankee candles for up to 60% off. Yep, you read that right — candles with your favorite scents, like French Vanilla and Pink Sands, are just $12 to $15 and have a burn time of 110-115 hours.
CXK Wireless Earbuds
Even the most skeptical of shoppers can't resist these AirPods doppelgangers. Between the easy setup and impressive battery life, this is one deal you don't want to miss.
