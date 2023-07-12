The best Prime Day deals under $25 — including Vanity Fair undies for 55% off

Streamline your life and keep your wallet stuffed with these affordable Prime Day bargains. (Photo: Amazon)

Prime Day 2023 is hot, hot, hot! So far it's been the best discount holiday since Cyber Monday, and it's truly been everything we've been hoping for — the prices are seriously bananas. Of course, there's a mountain of markdowns, but we've climbed it and we're sending out signals for all the best discounts. Right now, we're zeroing in on the best deals under $25. We're talking a Brita filtered water bottle for $14 — that's 40% off — Vanity Fair undies for 55% off and a $23 Fire Stick 4K (it's over 50% off). Ready to check 'em out? Below are our picks for deals $25 and under.

Fihapyli Ictive Workout Tops $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon These tanks have a loose fit for maximum comfort and a racer backs for easy layering. Made with polyester and spandex, it's breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Stock up while they're on mega-sale! Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

TOZO Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over 10 hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get a total playtime of 45 hours with the included charging case. $19 at Amazon

BLENCOT Blebcot Women Lace Trim Tank Top $16 $29 Save $13 With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, this is a pretty and very versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket, or blazer or wear it freely. $16 at Amazon

Joomra Joomra Pillow Slippers $24 $40 Save $16 Made with EVA material, these cloud slippers have a 1.7-inch thick sole to cushion your feet with every step. With over 19,000 five-star reviews and a Prime Day discount, you can't go wrong with these slippers. $24 at Amazon

Brita Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle $14 $23 Save $8 Whether you're going camping, headed out on a weekend road trip or getting on a plane, having a water bottle with a built-in filter ensures safe and tasty water. $14 at Amazon

KIZEN Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $24 $30 Save $6 You'll never have to stress about too-rare or too-dry foods again. Just poke it into your dinner-to-be and you'll have a temperature readout in three seconds. Use it for making medium-rare steaks, properly cooked poultry, or satisfyingly seared salmon. $24 at Amazon

MIHOLL Miholl Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $17 $29 Save $12 this tee has a slouchy fit and is made from breathable, opaque fabric (yes, even the white ones). It comes in 41 colorways, ranging from bright and colorful to simple and versatile, plus loads of tie-dye prints. $17 at Amazon

PUWEI Puwei Cotton Adjustable Bib Overalls $22 $47 Save $25 IF you haven't experienced the glorious freedom of waistless summer pants, you're missing out. You can't go wrong with a $20 price tag. $22 at Amazon

Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Illumination Hi Cut Panties $16 $36 Save $20 You can never have too many pairs of good panties and this 3-pack from Vanity Fair at $2 a pop is a Prime Day deal we love! Designed with nylon and spandex for a comfortable stretch all day long, you might want to stock up. $16 at Amazon

Coquimbo Coquimbo Bee Solar Garden String Lights $10 $17 Save $7 If you're spending any amount of time in your yard this summer, these dainty lights are an instant upgrade for any garden. $10 at Amazon

EPAuto EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can $8 $20 Save $12 A waterproof trash can for your car guarantees a less messy summer road trip. This one has over 50,000 five-star fans. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 With a Prime membership, you can get this powerful streaming stick for just $23! It gives you crystal-clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips. $23 at Amazon

DIBAOLONG Dibalong Capri Pants $21 $56 Save $35 These loose-goosey pants are a precious find for those who appreciate comfort and style, and right now, these drapey beauties happen to be over 60% off. $21 at Amazon

Danjor Linens Danjor Linens Soft Bedding $17 $36 Save $19 with coupon This bedding set has everything you need to lie back and luxuriate. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate 16 inches of mattress and four pillowcases. Save $19 with coupon $17 at Amazon

BAGSMART Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag $18 $29 Save $11 You'll feel like Mary Poppins with this No. 1 bestselling fold-up toiletry bag once you see just how much it can fit inside! It also comes with a handy hook so you can hang it in bathrooms with limited counter space. $18 at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $21 $35 Save $14 Say goodbye to dangerously sharp edges and fiddling with a manual can opener — this No. 1 bestselling electric one is worth its weight in gold if you have arthritis or you just don't want your hands to get cut. $21 at Amazon

wirarpa Wirarpa High Waist Briefs $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon A high waist and full-coverage, these undies have nearly 30,000 star fans — and they're 50% off! If you're going to buy underwear, do it on Prime Day. Save $16 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Nature's Bounty Nature's Bounty Complete Protein $14 $25 Save $11 Give your immune system a boost with this decadent chocolate flavored shake mix. It contains collagen, fiber and vitamin C. $14 at Amazon

Freeprance Freeprance Casual Trousers $20 $40 Save $20 Slimming and flattering, these pants have an elastic waist that is super comfy while the chic tie-belt and bows at the bottom of each leg give these pants style. $20 at Amazon

Zulay Kitchen Zulay Milk Frother $8 $17 Save $9 You'll be able to make barista-level lattes and cappuccinos at home, thanks to this affordable gadget. $8 at Amazon

HEETA Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $6 $10 Save $4 This internet famous beauty tool is wildly popular among Amazon shoppers — they say it helps combat everything from shedding and oiliness to dry scalp. $6 at Amazon

Madison Park Madison Park Lasso 100% Cotton Chenille Bathroom Rug $15 $27 Save $12 Stepping out of the shower onto a chenille bathmat is an experience everyone should have every day — you might want to stock up while this one is on sale. $15 at Amazon

Cuisinart Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus covers for each. $25 at Amazon

BEAKEY Beakey 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set $6 $13 Save $7 Who says you need to pay $20 for a makeup sponge? This set of 5 costs just $5. Nearly 70,000 shoppers swear by these No. 1 bestellling sponges for an airbrushed look. $6 at Amazon

