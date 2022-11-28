Ulta just dropped the best Cyber Monday deals — including Olivia Wilde's fave skincare brand

Olivia Wilde is just one of the many celebs who love CeraVe. The entire brand is on sale for Cyber Monday at Ulta! (Photo: Getty)

Ulta's Cyber Monday deals are the best! Special Cyber Monday pricing takes place today: Get up to 50% off celeb-approved skincare products, teeth-whitening kits and more. You can also save 30% off entire brands like GHD and Tarte. Even better: Many of these deals are paired with amazing gifts with purchase, too. And that's not all. Ulta also launched the popular Holiday Beauty Blitz sale for an additional "shopportunity" to save. This special sale kicks off with 50% off select Lancome mascaras, anti-aging serums from Sunday Riley, hair tools like the cult-classic Revlon Volumizer+ and more. You can also get special $20 pricing on Tarte's Shape Tape concealers. But don't wait too long to shop! The Holiday Beauty Blitz deals change weekly, so new products will be on sale next Sunday.

Get your "Add to Cart" finger ready; it's time to shop the best deals from the Ulta Cyber Monday sale.

Ulta Cyber Monday Deals

On sale Cyber Monday only

Up to 40% off select skincare

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $18 Save $4 You can get 20% off all CeraVe products on Cyber Monday. This celeb-approved wonder cream, loved by Olivia Wilde and others, promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eye. $14 at Ulta

Cyber Monday brings savings on several skincare brands like Mario Badescu, CeraVe, Philosophy, It Cosmetics, Lancome and more. Just one of the many products we love from these brands is CeraVe's eye cream. It's no longer a secret that dermatologists and celebrities alike love this affordable and effective skincare brand.

Olivia Wilde is one of the brand's many fans. We admit Wilde has become a bit of a polarizing topic recently. (Is she making that salad dressing for someone else with Harry Styles gone?! What's up with Kendall Jenner? How does Florence Pugh feel about all of this? We have questions, but one thing is for certain: We're happy Jason Sudeikis is no longer lying in front of the car.)

Anyway, love her or hate her, there's no denying that Wilde has great skin and CeraVe is the reason. (By the way, our favorite CeraVe product is also on sale on Amazon today!)

Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer $14 $18 Save $5 Another celebrity favorite on sale Cyber Monday is the Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer, Heidi Klum's skin cream of choice. It's a lactic acid-infused cream that resurfaces the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and leaving a youthful glow. $14 at Ulta

Up to 25% off whitening treatments

In addition to the usual bestsellers from Crest, you can also save big on others like Kendall Jenner's favorite teeth whitening brand Moon, Go Smile stain erasers, Co by Colgate whitening toothpaste and more.

Up to 50% off select hair tools and products

Save big on tools from brands like GHD and Chi, thickening shampoos, select hair care and styling products and more. One featured product we love is this oil. If you're looking to up your game in the hair care department, look no further. This multi-tasking oil from Briogeo was specifically formulated to promote hair, scalp, skin, and brow health and nourishment. Providing a healthy scalp environment is key when it comes to hair growth, so this is a great oil to try if that's a concern of yours. Plus, it adds moisture and shine to your strands, too. Keep proper care of your hair by incorporating this into your routine!

Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz Sale

Shop these deals today through next Sunday

Up to 50% off select skincare

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum $43 $85 Save $43 This advanced-strength serum delivers a blend of retinoids to improves the look of aging, congested skin, leaving it with a more radiant appearance. $43 at Ulta

Did you think the shopping extravaganza would end after Cyber Monday? Guess again. Ulta takes saving seriously and they're not only kicking off another sale today, but this one will continue with new weekly deals until December 24. So, you'll have even more time to shop for the best beauty gifts for others (and essentials for yourself). One we love that's on sale today is the A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum from Sunday Riley, one of Drew Barrymore's favorite skincare brands. It promises to improve the appearance of aging skin overnight.

Up to 40% off hair tools from Revlon

50% off Lancome mascaras

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer $20 $31 Save $11 Tarte's Shape Tape is one of the highest rated concealers for its epic ability to conceal blemishes, dark circle, age spots, and other pesky skin imperfections. $20 at Ulta

Up to 25% off whitening treatments

