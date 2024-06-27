What is the best U.S. city to visit for July 4th? This Florida city ranks in the top 15

The Fourth of July is next week. And while most Floridians probably prefer a barbecue and a day at the beach, pool or the lake, there are others that celebrate America’s birthday at Disney World.

Personal finance company WalletHub recently released its list of the best cities in the U.S. for celebrating the Fourth of July, based on each city’s Independence Day celebrations, attractions and activities, affordability, safety and accessibility. And Orlando, home to the happiest place on earth, placed in the top 15.

Here’s where Orlando ranked on WalletHub’s list of the best cities for celebrating the Fourth of July and a quick breakdown of Orlando’s 2024 Independence Day celebrations (including Disney’s fireworks show).

According to WalletHub’s study, the best U.S. city for celebrating the Fourth of July is Los Angeles, California, followed by New York, New York.

Orlando placed as the overall 11th-best U.S. city for celebrating Independence Day and the third-best city for affordable three-star hotels on WalletHub’s list. Orlando ranked high due to its high scores in the attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and Fourth of July weather outlook categories.

Here’s WalletHub’s list of the 15 best U.S. cities for celebrating the Fourth:

Los Angeles, California New York, New York Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Minneapolis, Minnesota San Francisco, California San Diego, California Washington, D.C. St. Paul, Minnesota St. Louis, Missouri Orlando, Florida San Antonio, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Phoenix, Arizona Chicago, Illinois

What's happening on the 4th of July in Orlando?

Here are some Fourth of July events going on in and around Orlando this year:

Fireworks at the Fountain : The city’s biggest and most iconic Fourth of July fireworks show, “Fireworks at the Fountain” is back for its 47th year at Lake Eola Park and is free to attend. “From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors,” Visit Orlando’s website says. “At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.”

4th of July Sunset and Fireworks Paddle with Epic Paddle Adventures : On this kayak and paddleboard tour, you can see the “Fireworks at the Fountain” show from the water. “The excursion begins at 7 p.m. in Orlando's Ivanhoe Village Main Street District and concludes at 10 p.m., with beautiful views of the sunset and fireworks from the water,” Visit Orlando says.

Winter Garden’s Independence Day Celebration has a pancake breakfast and fireworks: “ Enjoy a healthy dose of Americana in the City of Winter Garden, which will host a free 8 a.m. pancake breakfast for kids followed by the 20th Annual All American Kids Parade. Pack it up for a lakefront Party in the Park in the evening, featuring live music, crafts and local vendors from 6 p.m. and fireworks over Lake Apopka at 9:15 p.m.”

Lake Nona’s Great American Block Party: “Ten minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), Lake Nona Town Center’s Great American Block Party features family-friendly games, stilt walkers, live entertainment and music, an incredible food truck lineup, and a spectacular laser light show and more on June 29 — perfect for getting a head start on the holiday weekend.”

Does Disney do anything special for the Fourth of July?

Yes! Three of Orlando’s most popular attractions, including Disney, have fireworks shows on the Fourth of July.

Disney World, SeaWorld and LEGOLAND’s resort all have Fourth of July fireworks shows. Here’s what you need to know about each one, according to Visit Orlando:

Walt Disney World: “ Star-spangled spectaculars are a time-honored tradition at Walt Disney World Resort, reflecting Walt Disney’s deep love of America and faith in the nation’s future.” Disney Springs and the Disney theme parks and resorts will all be serving up festive Fourth of July-themed treats and both Epcot and the Magic Kingdom parks will have their own Fourth of July fireworks displays.

SeaWorld Orlando: “Enjoy a spirited fireworks display over SeaWorld Orlando’s central lake, featuring inspiring music and beautiful fireworks in celebration of America.”

LEGOLAND Florida Resort: “Join the Bricktastic Fourth of July celebration at LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, featuring extended park hours, celebratory food and beverage offerings, a DJ dance party and a dazzling ‘Red, White & BOOM!’ fireworks finale over Lake Eloise. You can even score special 3D viewing glasses to transform the fireworks into LEGO bricks.”

Universal Studios Orlando won’t have a fireworks show, but the park will be having Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day and there will be a “pyrotechnic display” over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon at 10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: July 4th celebrations in this Florida city rank high on this national list