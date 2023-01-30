The 30+ best TV sales this January, including a 65-inch bestseller for $378

Check out this flurry of winter TV sales! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

With the wind whipping around outside and a slew of wild winter sales going on, this is the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). What about something sweet for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this spectacular Sony on sale for $698. Scroll for a closer look at the best TV deals on sale for January 2023, listed by size.

24-inch TVs

Walmart Vizio 24-inch Smart TV $99 $118 Save $19 With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized TV is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm-room set, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay. $99 at Walmart

One five-star reviewer confirmed that it's reliable with great picture quality: "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light; the remote is well designed."

Onn 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

32-inch TVs

Walmart Hisense 32-inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $124 $158 Save $34 This TV comes with a load of nifty features, like built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency, plus motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat. $124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight, so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one customer.

Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV $118 $133 Save $15 See at Walmart

LG 32-inch Class HD (720p) Smart LED TV $142 $158 Save $16 See at Walmart

Vizio 32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV $178 $220 Save $42 See at Walmart

40- to 49-inch TVs

Amazon RCA 40-Inch 1080P Full HD LED Flat Screen TV $170 $280 Save $110 A versatile set from a storied brand, this RCA TV brings full HD clarity and can be connected to your computer, game console, antenna or cable box. A great TV for that "alternate" viewing space in your home (bedroom, basement, guest room). $170 at Amazon

From the classic brand RCA, this TV is an awesome deal at this price. "The greatest value for the money, and it's not even a smart TV," raved one old-school five-star fan. "We have a small space for our TV...this has an excellent picture for a fair value. We can't understand who would even want a smart TV."

Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV $148 $198 Save $50 See at Walmart

Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV H4030F Series $158 $224 Save $66 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4K Smart TV $260 $370 Save $110 See at Amazon

LG 48-Inch OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV $947 $1,000 Save $53 See at Amazon

Sony 48 Inch A90K OLED TV $1,198 $1,500 Save $302 See at Amazon

50- to 58-inch TVs

Amazon Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $337 $530 Save $193 This Hisense TV has the potential to become the entertainment center of your entire home, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and its Quantum Dot Wide Color technology. $337 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. Twenty outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one reviewer.

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $298 $358 Save $60 See at Walmart

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV $298 $450 Save $152 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 See at Amazon

Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV $498 $650 Save $152 See at Walmart

Onn. 55-inch LED Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD TV $500 $630 Save $130 See at Target

LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV $997 $1,400 Save $403 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $398 $600 Save $202 See at Amazon

65-inch TVs

Amazon Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action. $698 at Amazon

This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant, since it will work seamlessly with the gadget.

"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and is easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.

Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Toshiba 65-inch Smart Fire TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $600 $760 Save $160 See at Amazon

Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $500 $800 Save $300 See at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $648 $800 Save $152 See at Amazon

70+-inch TVs

"This is our first 4K TV, and we couldn't be happier! The Alexa functions are amazing and work flawlessly. The picture difference between our Vizio and this is night and day. Dolby Vision produces an amazing picture," one happy viewer said. Right now, you can save $250 with this great deal!

Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD $578 $678 Save $100 See at Walmart

Samsung 85-Inch Smart TV with Alexa Built-in $1,998 $2,178 Save $180 See at Amazon

