The 30+ best TV sales this January, including a 65-inch bestseller for $378

27
Patrick Hearn
·2 min read
winter sale tv options blue background
Check out this flurry of winter TV sales! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

With the wind whipping around outside and a slew of wild winter sales going on, this is the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). What about something sweet for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this spectacular Sony on sale for $698. Scroll for a closer look at the best TV deals on sale for January 2023, listed by size.

24-inch TVs

Walmart

Vizio 24-inch Smart TV

$99$118Save $19
With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized TV is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm-room set, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
$99 at Walmart

One five-star reviewer confirmed that it's reliable with great picture quality: "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light; the remote is well designed."

  • Onn 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$138Save $50
    See at Walmart

32-inch TVs

Walmart

Hisense 32-inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

$124$158Save $34
This TV comes with a load of nifty features, like built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency, plus motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat.
$124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight, so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one customer.

  • Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV

    $118$133Save $15
    See at Walmart

  • LG 32-inch Class HD (720p) Smart LED TV

    $142$158Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV

    $178$220Save $42
    See at Walmart

40- to 49-inch TVs

Amazon

RCA 40-Inch 1080P Full HD LED Flat Screen TV

$170$280Save $110
A versatile set from a storied brand, this RCA TV brings full HD clarity and can be connected to your computer, game console, antenna or cable box. A great TV for that "alternate" viewing space in your home (bedroom, basement, guest room).
$170 at Amazon

From the classic brand RCA, this TV is an awesome deal at this price. "The greatest value for the money, and it's not even a smart TV," raved one old-school five-star fan. "We have a small space for our TV...this has an excellent picture for a fair value. We can't understand who would even want a smart TV."

  • Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

    $148$198Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV H4030F Series

    $158$224Save $66
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4K Smart TV

    $260$370Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • LG 48-Inch OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV

    $947$1,000Save $53
    See at Amazon

50- to 58-inch TVs

Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$337$530Save $193
This Hisense TV has the potential to become the entertainment center of your entire home, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and its Quantum Dot Wide Color technology.
$337 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. Twenty outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one reviewer.

  • Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $298$358Save $60
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

    $298$450Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K smart TV

    $320$470Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

    $498$650Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $398$600Save $202
    See at Amazon

65-inch TVs

Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

$698$1,000Save $302
This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
$698 at Amazon

This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant, since it will work seamlessly with the gadget.

"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and is easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.

  • Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

    $378$498Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision

    $600$760Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

    $500$800Save $300
    See at Best Buy

  • Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

    $648$800Save $152
    See at Amazon

70+-inch TVs

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Smart TV

$800$1,050Save $250
This set packs a high-end image, Alexa compatibility, and millions of free TV shows and movies into one neat package.
$800 at Amazon

"This is our first 4K TV, and we couldn't be happier! The Alexa functions are amazing and work flawlessly. The picture difference between our Vizio and this is night and day. Dolby Vision produces an amazing picture," one happy viewer said. Right now, you can save $250 with this great deal!

  • Samsung 85-Inch Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

    $1,998$2,178Save $180
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

