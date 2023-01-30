The 30+ best TV sales this January, including a 65-inch bestseller for $378

With the wind whipping around outside and a slew of wild winter sales going on, this is the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). What about something sweet for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this spectacular Sony on sale for $698. Scroll for a closer look at the best TV deals on sale for January 2023, listed by size.
With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized TV is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm-room set, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
One five-star reviewer confirmed that it's reliable with great picture quality: "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light; the remote is well designed."
A versatile set from a storied brand, this RCA TV brings full HD clarity and can be connected to your computer, game console, antenna or cable box. A great TV for that "alternate" viewing space in your home (bedroom, basement, guest room).
From the classic brand RCA, this TV is an awesome deal at this price. "The greatest value for the money, and it's not even a smart TV," raved one old-school five-star fan. "We have a small space for our TV...this has an excellent picture for a fair value. We can't understand who would even want a smart TV."
This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant, since it will work seamlessly with the gadget.
"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and is easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.
"This is our first 4K TV, and we couldn't be happier! The Alexa functions are amazing and work flawlessly. The picture difference between our Vizio and this is night and day. Dolby Vision produces an amazing picture," one happy viewer said. Right now, you can save $250 with this great deal!
If Pixar’s Inside Out taught us anything, it’s that emotions are complex — especially for a kid. Both feeling and processing emotions can be a lot to take in and honestly, kind of difficult to explain perfectly. However, Amazon has led us to another saving grace that we’ll be talking about at every mommy’s meet-up. […]
Let's face it: The winter months can get dreary. And sure, you can try refreshing your makeup bag, nabbing a hero skincare product on sale or treating yourself to Dolly Parton's cornbread for a quick pick-me-up, but you may also want to browse the huge winter Banana Republic sale that's happening, pronto. Why? It's up to 60 percent off through the end of January. Sweaters! Jeans! Even a few fancy pieces at now-slashed prices! Regardless of the type of winter apparel your closet is oh-so-desperat