25+ epic winter TV sales, like a 65-inch bestseller for $378

With the wild winter sales going on right now, it's the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model down to $88 (from $138). What about something for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch winner on sale for $378 — a sweet $110 off. Scroll for a closer look at the best TVs on sale for January 2023, listed by size.
With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized TV is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm-room set, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
One five-star reviewer said it's reliable, with great picture quality. "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light, the remote is well designed."
A versatile set from a storied brand, this RCA TV brings Full HD clarity and can be connected to your computer, game console, antenna or cable box. A great TV for that "alternate" viewing space in your home (bedroom, basement, guest room).
"The greatest value for the money, and it's not even a smart TV," raved one old-school five-star fan.. "We have a small space for our TV..this has an excellent picture for a fair value. We can't understand who would even want a smart TV."
This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and is easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.
"Excellent choice," exclaimed this proud purchaser. "I’m very pleased with the quality. The picture and sound are fantastic right out of the box. I chose this particular model for the voice enhancer which, when turned on, slightly muted the background noise to bring the voices up louder. You won’t be disappointed!"
