25+ epic winter TV sales, like a 65-inch bestseller for $378

Patrick Hearn
·2 min read
winter sale TV deal options against a blue background
Check out the flurry of winter TV sales! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

With the wild winter sales going on right now, it's the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model down to $88 (from $138). What about something for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch winner on sale for $378 — a sweet $110 off. Scroll for a closer look at the best TVs on sale for January 2023, listed by size.

24-inch TVs

Walmart

Vizio 24-inch Smart TV

$99$118Save $19
With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized TV is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm-room set, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
$99 at Walmart

One five-star reviewer said it's reliable, with great picture quality. "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light, the remote is well designed."

  • Onn 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$138Save $50
    See at Walmart

32-inch TVs

Walmart

Hisense 32-inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

$124$158Save $34
This TV comes with a load of nifty features, like built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency, plus motion processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat.
$124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one customer.

  • Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV

    $118$133Save $15
    See at Walmart

  • LG 32-inch Class HD (720p) Smart LED TV

    $142$158Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 32-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV

    $178$220Save $42
    See at Walmart

40- to 43-inch TVs

Amazon

RCA 40-Inch 1080P Full HD LED Flat Screen TV

$170$280Save $110
A versatile set from a storied brand, this RCA TV brings Full HD clarity and can be connected to your computer, game console, antenna or cable box. A great TV for that "alternate" viewing space in your home (bedroom, basement, guest room).
$170 at Amazon

"The greatest value for the money, and it's not even a smart TV," raved one old-school five-star fan.. "We have a small space for our TV..this has an excellent picture for a fair value. We can't understand who would even want a smart TV."

  • Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

    $148$198Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV H4030F Series

    $178$224Save $46
    See at Walmart

50- to 58-inch TVs

Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$379$530Save $151
This Hisense TV has the potential to become the entertainment center of your entire home, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and its Quantum Dot Wide Color technology.
$379 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. 20 outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one reviewer.

  • Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $298$358Save $60
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

    $298$450Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

    $498$650Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $430$600Save $170
    See at Amazon

65-inch TVs

Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

$698$1,000Save $302
This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
$698 at Amazon

"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and is easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.

  • Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

    $378$498Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision\

    $600$760Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

    $600$800Save $200
    See at Best Buy

  • Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

    $648$800Save $152
    See at Amazon

70+ inch TVs

Amazon

Vizio 70-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

$800$1,100Save $300
This set really piles on the features — Ultra HD, QLED, HDR10+, Alexa compatibility and Dolby Vision, to name a few. Meet the new star of your living room.
$800 at Amazon

"Excellent choice," exclaimed this proud purchaser. "I’m very pleased with the quality. The picture and sound are fantastic right out of the box. I chose this particular model for the voice enhancer which, when turned on, slightly muted the background noise to bring the voices up louder. You won’t be disappointed!"

  • Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $800$1,050Save $250
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

