The 30+ best Presidents' Day 2023 TV sales, including a popular 50-inch for only just $268

If you're in the market for a new TV, Presidents' Day is the time to shop! You can expect to find great deals on a wide range of spectacular sets. We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). Want something bigger? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this 65-inch Sony on sale for $848 (down from $1,000). And that's just for starters: Scroll away for a closer look at the best TV sales for Presidents' Day, listed by size.
With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized set is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm room, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
One five-star reviewer confirmed that it's reliable, with great picture quality: "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light; the remote is well-designed."
"Great TV. Once I selected “theater sound,” the clouds parted and there was entertainment bliss—ok, maybe that a bit extra, however, the sound did vastly improve! Perfect size for me. Easy setup and operation," said one customer.
This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant, since it will work seamlessly with the gadget.
"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.
"This is our first 4K TV, and we couldn't be happier! The Alexa functions are amazing and work flawlessly. The picture difference between our Vizio and this is night and day. Dolby Vision produces an amazing picture," one happy viewer said. Right now, you can save $250 with this great deal!
