We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 30+ best Presidents' Day 2023 TV sales, including a popular 50-inch for only just $268

Patrick Hearn
·2 min read
winter sale tv options blue background
Need a new set for the west wing? Check out this flurry of Presidents' Day TV sales! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

If you're in the market for a new TV, Presidents' Day is the time to shop! You can expect to find great deals on a wide range of spectacular sets. We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). Want something bigger? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this 65-inch Sony on sale for $848 (down from $1,000). And that's just for starters: Scroll away for a closer look at the best TV sales for Presidents' Day, listed by size.

Quick Overview

  • Vizio 24-inch Smart TV

    $99$118Save $19
    See at Walmart

  • Onn. 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$138Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Element 24-inch HD TV

    $110$140Save $30
    See at Target

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $80$170Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 32-inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $124$158Save $34
    See at Walmart

  • Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV

    $118$168Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • LG 32-inch Class HD (720p) Smart LED TV

    $142$158Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 32" HD LED Roku Smart TV

    $118$148Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV H4030F Series

    $158$224Save $66
    See at Walmart

  • Philips 40" Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV

    $138$198Save $60
    See at Walmart

  • Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

    $148$198Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4K Smart TV

    $270$370Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 43" LED Roku Smart TV

    $178$198Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • LG 48-Inch OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV

    $947$997Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 48-inch A90K OLED TV

    $1,398$1,500Save $102
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $328$530Save $202
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $268$358Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

    $268$450Save $182
    See at Walmart

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV

    $250$400Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV

    $260$450Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV

    $320$470Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

    $498$650Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

    $1,049$1,300Save $251
    See at Walmart

  • Onn. 55-inch LED Roku Smart TV

    $268$298Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • LG 55" Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV

    $358$448Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV

    $500$630Save $130
    See at Target

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $410$600Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

    $848$1,000Save $152
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

    $378$498Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

    $550$800Save $250
    See at Best Buy

  • Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision

    $540$760Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

    $650$800Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • LG 65-inch 4K OLED Web OS Smart TV

    $1,297$1,900Save $603
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV with Alexa Built-In

    $1,898$2,998Save $1,100
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Smart TV

    $800$1,050Save $250
    See at Amazon

  • Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD

    $578$678Save $100
    See at Walmart
See 5 more

24-inch TVs

Walmart

Vizio 24-inch Smart TV

$99$118Save $19
With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized set is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm room, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay.
$99 at Walmart

One five-star reviewer confirmed that it's reliable, with great picture quality: "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light; the remote is well-designed."

  • Onn. 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$138Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $80$170Save $90
    See at Amazon

32-inch TVs

Walmart

Hisense 32-inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

$124$158Save $34
This TV comes with a load of nifty features, like built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency and motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat.
$124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight, so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one customer.

  • Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV

    $118$168Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • LG 32-inch Class HD (720p) Smart LED TV

    $142$158Save $16
    See at Walmart

40- to 48-inch TVs

Walmart

Hisense 40-inch Roku Smart TV H4030F Series

$158$224Save $66
With Roku built-in, you have easy navigation of your favorite streaming services at your fingertips.
$158 at Walmart

"Great TV. Once I selected “theater sound,” the clouds parted and there was entertainment bliss—ok, maybe that a bit extra, however, the sound did vastly improve! Perfect size for me. Easy setup and operation," said one customer.

  • Philips 40" Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV

    $138$198Save $60
    See at Walmart

  • Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

    $148$198Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4K Smart TV

    $270$370Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • LG 48-Inch OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV

    $947$997Save $50
    See at Amazon

50- to 58-inch TVs

Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$328$530Save $202
This Hisense TV has the potential to become the star of your home-theater setup, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and its Quantum Dot Wide Color technology.
$328 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. Twenty outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one hyperbolic hype man.

  • Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $268$358Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

    $268$450Save $182
    See at Walmart

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV

    $250$400Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV

    $260$450Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV

    $320$470Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

    $498$650Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

    $1,049$1,300Save $251
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $410$600Save $190
    See at Amazon

65-inch TVs

Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

$848$1,000Save $152
This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action.
$848 at Amazon

This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant, since it will work seamlessly with the gadget.

"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.

  • Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV

    $378$498Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

    $550$800Save $250
    See at Best Buy

  • Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision

    $540$760Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

    $650$800Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • LG 65-inch 4K OLED Web OS Smart TV

    $1,297$1,900Save $603
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV with Alexa Built-In

    $1,898$2,998Save $1,100
    See at Amazon

70+-inch TVs

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Smart TV

$800$1,050Save $250
This set packs a high-end image, Alexa compatibility and millions of free TV shows and movies into one neat package.
$800 at Amazon

"This is our first 4K TV, and we couldn't be happier! The Alexa functions are amazing and work flawlessly. The picture difference between our Vizio and this is night and day. Dolby Vision produces an amazing picture," one happy viewer said. Right now, you can save $250 with this great deal!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Latest Stories