The 30+ best Presidents' Day 2023 TV sales, including a popular 50-inch for only just $268

Need a new set for the west wing? Check out this flurry of Presidents' Day TV sales! (Photo: Amazon/Walmart)

If you're in the market for a new TV, Presidents' Day is the time to shop! You can expect to find great deals on a wide range of spectacular sets. We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). Want something bigger? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this 65-inch Sony on sale for $848 (down from $1,000). And that's just for starters: Scroll away for a closer look at the best TV sales for Presidents' Day, listed by size.

24-inch TVs

Walmart Vizio 24-inch Smart TV $99 $118 Save $19 With 1080p resolution, this pint-sized set is the perfect choice for a garage or dorm room, or as a killer computer monitor. SmartCast makes it easy to stream from your phone or directly via your favorite services, while the V-Gaming Engine optimizes gameplay. $99 at Walmart

One five-star reviewer confirmed that it's reliable, with great picture quality: "Just what I needed in a relatively small work area to keep up with the news and weather and an occasional movie. Works very well, is light; the remote is well-designed."

Onn. 24-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $138 Save $50 See at Walmart

Element 24-inch HD TV $110 $140 Save $30 See at Target

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $170 Save $90 See at Amazon

32-inch TVs

Walmart Hisense 32-inch Class 720P HD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $124 $158 Save $34 This TV comes with a load of nifty features, like built-in Roku, a dedicated Game Mode to reduce on-screen latency and motion-processing software to streamline the action so you never miss a beat. $124 at Walmart

"This is a great TV. It's very lightweight, so carrying and installing was easy. It's the perfect size for a smaller room, and the built-in Roku made setup a breeze!" said one customer.

Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

LG 32-inch Class HD (720p) Smart LED TV $142 $158 Save $16 See at Walmart

TCL 32" HD LED Roku Smart TV $118 $148 Save $30 See at Walmart

40- to 48-inch TVs

"Great TV. Once I selected “theater sound,” the clouds parted and there was entertainment bliss—ok, maybe that a bit extra, however, the sound did vastly improve! Perfect size for me. Easy setup and operation," said one customer.

Philips 40" Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV $138 $198 Save $60 See at Walmart

Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV $148 $198 Save $50 See at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4K Smart TV $270 $370 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hisense 43" LED Roku Smart TV $178 $198 Save $20 See at Walmart

LG 48-Inch OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV $947 $997 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony 48-inch A90K OLED TV $1,398 $1,500 Save $102 See at Amazon

50- to 58-inch TVs

Amazon Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $328 $530 Save $202 This Hisense TV has the potential to become the star of your home-theater setup, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and its Quantum Dot Wide Color technology. $328 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. Twenty outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one hyperbolic hype man.

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $268 $358 Save $90 See at Walmart

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV $268 $450 Save $182 See at Walmart

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 See at Amazon

Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV $498 $650 Save $152 See at Walmart

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $1,049 $1,300 Save $251 See at Walmart

Onn. 55-inch LED Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 55" Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV $358 $448 Save $90 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV $500 $630 Save $130 See at Target

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $338 Save $40 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $410 $600 Save $190 See at Amazon

65-inch TVs

Amazon Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $848 $1,000 Save $152 This TV uses a specialized processor to deliver high-quality colors and contrast. Your movies will look better than ever before, while the enhanced gaming features mean you'll be able to keep up with even the most fast-paced action. $848 at Amazon

This Sony model is a great pick for homes that already use Google Assistant, since it will work seamlessly with the gadget.

"We have had zero issues with this TV. It looks beautiful on top of our fireplace stand. It was easy to set up and easy to use. It blows away our last Samsung smart TV, for sure. There's also a Sony app that you can download for Android phones (not sure about Apple), and you can control the TV from your phone," said one shopper.

Hisense 65-inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV $378 $498 Save $120 See at Walmart

Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $550 $800 Save $250 See at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $540 $760 Save $220 See at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $650 $800 Save $150 See at Amazon

LG 65-inch 4K OLED Web OS Smart TV $1,297 $1,900 Save $603 See at Walmart

Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV with Alexa Built-In $1,898 $2,998 Save $1,100 See at Amazon

70+-inch TVs

"This is our first 4K TV, and we couldn't be happier! The Alexa functions are amazing and work flawlessly. The picture difference between our Vizio and this is night and day. Dolby Vision produces an amazing picture," one happy viewer said. Right now, you can save $250 with this great deal!

Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD $578 $678 Save $100 See at Walmart

