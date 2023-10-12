Prime Day TV deals still live: Score up to 50% off Sony, Amazon Fire, Toshiba and more with these
Take your binge-watching to epic new heights.
Prime Day may have officially ridden off into the sunset yesterday, but if you're a TV shopper who somehow missed out on all the fun (shame on you, btw!), know that there are still some killer deals happening. Believe it or not, this 32-inch Insignia can still be yours for aa ridiculous $80 (from $150) — the same price it dropped to on Black Friday — and this 50-inch Toshiba is only $260 (from $350). Read on and treat yourself to the brand-spanking-new TV you so richly deserve.
Vizio 24" D-Series FHD LED Smart TV$146$160Save $14
Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$80$150Save $70
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV$110$200Save $90
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV$160$199Save $39
Vizio 40" D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD Smart TV$180$250Save $70
Sony 43" 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series$398$450Save $52
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV$390$450Save $60
Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$170$270Save $100
TCL 50" Class S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV$260$350Save $90
Samsung The Frame 50” TV$1,098$1,446Save $348
Hisense 55" Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV$270$350Save $80
TCL 55" Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV$400with Prime
LG C2 Series 55" Class OLED evo Smart TV$1,297$1,500Save $203
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV$590$800Save $210
Fire-Cable Plus Wireless Adapter$10$15Save $5 with coupon
Vizio V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar$130$160Save $30
Best Prime Day deals on 24- to 32-inch TVs
Sometimes the best things really do come in small packages... This 24-inch set is perfect for a garage, dorm room or kitchen.
This TV is one of the most popular models among Yahoo readers, and for good reason: it has a great display despite its smaller size. At $80, it's an absolute steal (almost 50% off), and is the lowest price we've ever seen it.
This 720p TV is all you need for a fantastic viewing and/or gaming experience. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access all of your favorite streaming services with the touch of a remote, and the purchase includes six months of MGM+ for free. Not sure what to watch? Just ask Alexa for suggestions. The current pricing is the lowest we've ever seen this drop.
This 32-inch screen is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant (as well as HomeKit!) and gives you full high definition streams of your favorite shows and sports. This is also the lowest price this TV has been in more than 30 days.
Best Prime Day deals on 40- to 43-inch TVs
At 1080p, this TV is a delight to watch, and an even greater delight on your wallet. With built-in Chromecast, Alexa compatibility, and AMD FreeSync, this display works great as both a TV or a gaming monitor. At $168, it's not the absolute cheapest this TV has ever been, but it's pretty darn close (like, $6 close).
If 720p is too low a resolution but 4K is higher than you want, this 40-inch beauty lands right in the middle. It comes with all the features you expect from a Fire TV, too, like the ability to control your smart home, ask Alexa for weather updates, and much more. And this $180 price hits a new all-time low for this model.
This gorgeous 4K TV comes packed with features, like built-in Google Assistant — and it works with Alexa, too! The X1 Processor handles motion blur and upscaling to provide you with the best picture possible. It even has intelligent features for use with the PlayStation 5 video game console. This is only the second time we've seen this model drop in price (the first time being July's Prime Day).
Few displays approach the quality of the Fire TV Omni. It has a gorgeous picture with incredible color accuracy, 4K resolution, and compatibility with Advanced HDR, Adaptive Brightness, and more. It even has the Fire TV Ambient Experience that includes 1,700 different pieces of artwork it will scroll through when the TV isn't in use. Like all Fire TVs, it has Alexa built-in for easy control and navigation. We've only seen this TV cheaper once before, so this is a rare steal.
Insignia has hopped aboard the Fire TV train, too, and for good reason: the included Alexa Voice Remote brings with it a near-endless level of convenience. You can start your favorite streaming service with a voice command or the press of a button, and the DTS Surround Sound compatibility creates a more immersive listening experience while you're watching the show. It's worth noting that this TV arrives in packaging that hides what it is, too.
Best Prime Day deals on 50- to 85-inch TVs
Not only does this TV have a massive display, but it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and many other advanced features that enhance both your picture and audio. There's even the Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag, and the design of the TV makes it look as though there are no edges so the image is right in the forefront. It's at an all-time low price.
This Prime-only deal is bonkers. Save almost $400 on a TV that is just as much art as it is entertainment. Choose from a ton of images to display when the set is off — bye bye big black box. It's certain to be the best conversation piece in your home.
Although there's a lot to say about this TV — it works with both Google and Alexa, has an awesome game mode for playing hard, a gorgeous 4K resolution to keep everything picture-perfect, and a Sports Mode to make watching your favorite teams even better — the most notable detail is its price. At $270, it's the lowest price since July's Prime Day, and one of the lowest prices this has ever been.
This updated model supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR Pro+, and much more. In addition, it's QLED — in other words, it can display colors richer than you've ever seen. Oh, and since it's a Fire TV, you get all the convenience of Alexa at your fingertips.
When it comes to quality, it's hard to beat an OLED screen. The incredible depth of color and absolutely gorgeous screen resolution will keep you glued to the TV, no matter what you're watching. Sure, OLEDs can be pricy, but this is a great chance to save over $200 on a spectacular set. Go on, treat yourself.
What does this purchase come with? Besides the obvious (a huge TV), you'll get a six-month subscription to MGM+. This model is jam-packed with loads of great features like HDR (high dynamic range), for incredible contrast between dark colors and light. The Fire TV Ambient experience also turns your screen into works of art with more than 1,000 pieces of free artwork that rotate through as background images.
Best Prime Day deals on TV accessories
Certain Fire TV Sticks require an external source of power, especially if you're streaming 4K content. While you can plug it into the wall, that creates a messy look with more cables than necessary. This Fire Cable Plus adapter lets you power the Fire Stick from your TV. It's on sale for just $11, plus an additional 5% on-page coupon. Keep your viewing area nice and tidy!
Sure, your built-in TV speakers may sound good — but not sound bar-good. This Vizio is a compact sound bar and subwoofer combo that will enhance any viewing experience. It's down to just $130, which is the cheapest it has been in months. Even if you have a small space, this audio wonder won't take up much room and will help you to hear every line of dialogue.
